The security authorities in Jordan issued a security order to apprehend artist Hossam Al-Silawi immediately upon his return to the country. His father announced his disavowal of him following his recent statements that sparked widespread controversy. Al-Silawi has returned to the spotlight with a lengthy apology, indicating his struggle with a neurological illness that has affected his perception.

Sincere Apology

In a post on his Instagram account, Al-Silawi wrote a lengthy message saying: "I sincerely and deeply apologize for any statements or actions I made regarding the matters of our noble religion, which did not reflect the truth of what is in my heart, nor my steadfast faith."

Neurological Illness

He added: "I have been going through, and still am, a very difficult health period, as I suffer from a neurological illness that has significantly affected my perception and awareness, causing me to live in a whirlwind of hallucinations and unrealistic thoughts that I cannot control, such as the delusion that my family has kidnapped me."

He said: "I would like to clarify that these thoughts and words have never been my will, but rather the result of a difficult medical condition that I am fighting with all my strength."

الاعتذار الذي نشره السيلاوي على حساباته الرسمية.

I Fight Fiercely

Al-Silawi confirmed his commitment to continue his treatment and fight the illness with all his might, saying: "Today, I am fiercely fighting this illness, and I am striving hard to continue my treatment and recover, God willing. I have complete faith and certainty that I will overcome this ordeal, and I will return, God willing, stronger and better than I was, more faithful and closer to my Lord."

The apology message sparked reactions among his followers and fans, with many sympathizing with his health condition, while others urged his family to support him and subject him to treatment and monitoring.

Anger.. and a Security Order

Al-Silawi dominated social media in recent days with statements about Islam, which triggered a wave of anger and calls for accountability. Meanwhile, the Jordanian security agencies intervened in the crisis and issued an official security directive to request Al-Silawi's arrest upon his return to Jordanian territory.

Al-Silawi faces charges related to contempt of religions, inciting sedition, and insulting prophets under Article 273 of the Penal Code, which states that "whoever is proven to have publicly insulted the founders of religions shall be imprisoned for a period of one to three years."