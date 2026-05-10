فيما أصدرت الجهات الأمنية في الأردن أمراً أمنياً بضبط الفنان حسام السيلاوي فور عودته للبلاد، وأعلن والده التبرؤ منه عقب تصريحاته الأخيرة التي فجرت جدلاً واسعاً، عاد السيلاوي للواجهة مجدداً باعتذار مطول، مشيراً إلى معاناته مع مرض عصبي أثر على إدراكه.
اعتذار صادق
وفي منشور عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، كتب السيلاوي رسالة مطولة قال فيها: «أتقدم باعتذار صادق وعميق عن أي حديث أو تصرف صدر مني بخصوص أمور ديننا الحنيف، والذي لم يكن يعبر عن حقيقة ما في قلبي، ولا عن إيماني الراسخ».
مرض عصبي
وأضاف: «مررت ولا زلت أمر بفترة صحية قاسية جداً، إذ أعاني من مرض عصبي أثر بشكل كبير على إدراكي ووعيي، وجعلني أعيش في دوامة من الهلاوس والأفكار غير الواقعية التي لا أملك السيطرة عليها، مثل التوهم بأن أهلي قد خطفوني».
وقال: «أود أن أوضح بأن هذه الأفكار والكلمات لم تكن يوماً بإرادتي، بل هي نتاج حالة مرضية صعبة أقاومها بكل ما أوتيت من قوة».
الاعتذار الذي نشره السيلاوي على حساباته الرسمية.
أقاتل بشراسة
وأكد السيلاوي مواصلة رحلة العلاج ومقاومة المرض بكل قوة، وقال: «أنا اليوم أقاتل هذا المرض بشراسة، وأسعى جاهداً لمتابعة علاجي والتعافي بإذن الله، وكلي إيمان ويقين بأنني سأتجاوز هذه المحنة، وسأعود بإذن الله أقوى وأفضل مما كنت عليه، أكثر إيماناً وقرباً من ربي».
وأثارت رسالة الاعتذار تفاعلاً بين متابعيه ومحبيه، إذ تعاطف كثيرون مع حالته الصحية، في حين طالب آخرون عائلته باحتوائه وإخضاعه للعلاج والمراقبة.
غضب.. وأمر أمني
وتصدر السيلاوي وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في الأيام الماضية بتصريحات حول الدين الإسلامي، ما أثار موجة من الغضب والمطالبات بمحاسبته، فيما دخلت الأجهزة الأمنية الأردنية على خط الأزمة، وأصدرت تعميماً أمنياً رسمياً بطلب القبض على السيلاوي فور عودته إلى الأراضي الأردنية.
ويواجه السيلاوي تهماً تتعلق بازدراء الأديان وإثارة الفتنة والإساءة للأنبياء بموجب المادة 273 من قانون العقوبات، التي تنص على أن «من ثبتت جرأته على إطالة اللسان علناً على أرباب الشرائع من الأنبياء يحبس من سنة إلى ثلاث سنوات».
The security authorities in Jordan issued a security order to apprehend artist Hossam Al-Silawi immediately upon his return to the country. His father announced his disavowal of him following his recent statements that sparked widespread controversy. Al-Silawi has returned to the spotlight with a lengthy apology, indicating his struggle with a neurological illness that has affected his perception.
Sincere Apology
In a post on his Instagram account, Al-Silawi wrote a lengthy message saying: "I sincerely and deeply apologize for any statements or actions I made regarding the matters of our noble religion, which did not reflect the truth of what is in my heart, nor my steadfast faith."
Neurological Illness
He added: "I have been going through, and still am, a very difficult health period, as I suffer from a neurological illness that has significantly affected my perception and awareness, causing me to live in a whirlwind of hallucinations and unrealistic thoughts that I cannot control, such as the delusion that my family has kidnapped me."
He said: "I would like to clarify that these thoughts and words have never been my will, but rather the result of a difficult medical condition that I am fighting with all my strength."
الاعتذار الذي نشره السيلاوي على حساباته الرسمية.
I Fight Fiercely
Al-Silawi confirmed his commitment to continue his treatment and fight the illness with all his might, saying: "Today, I am fiercely fighting this illness, and I am striving hard to continue my treatment and recover, God willing. I have complete faith and certainty that I will overcome this ordeal, and I will return, God willing, stronger and better than I was, more faithful and closer to my Lord."
The apology message sparked reactions among his followers and fans, with many sympathizing with his health condition, while others urged his family to support him and subject him to treatment and monitoring.
Anger.. and a Security Order
Al-Silawi dominated social media in recent days with statements about Islam, which triggered a wave of anger and calls for accountability. Meanwhile, the Jordanian security agencies intervened in the crisis and issued an official security directive to request Al-Silawi's arrest upon his return to Jordanian territory.
Al-Silawi faces charges related to contempt of religions, inciting sedition, and insulting prophets under Article 273 of the Penal Code, which states that "whoever is proven to have publicly insulted the founders of religions shall be imprisoned for a period of one to three years."