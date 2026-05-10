فيما أصدرت الجهات الأمنية في الأردن أمراً أمنياً بضبط الفنان حسام السيلاوي فور عودته للبلاد، وأعلن والده التبرؤ منه عقب تصريحاته الأخيرة التي فجرت جدلاً واسعاً، عاد السيلاوي للواجهة مجدداً باعتذار مطول، مشيراً إلى معاناته مع مرض عصبي أثر على إدراكه.

اعتذار صادق

وفي منشور عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، كتب السيلاوي رسالة مطولة قال فيها: «أتقدم باعتذار صادق وعميق عن أي حديث أو تصرف صدر مني بخصوص أمور ديننا الحنيف، والذي لم يكن يعبر عن حقيقة ما في قلبي، ولا عن إيماني الراسخ».

مرض عصبي

وأضاف: «مررت ولا زلت أمر بفترة صحية قاسية جداً، إذ أعاني من مرض عصبي أثر بشكل كبير على إدراكي ووعيي، وجعلني أعيش في دوامة من الهلاوس والأفكار غير الواقعية التي لا أملك السيطرة عليها، مثل التوهم بأن أهلي قد خطفوني».

وقال: «أود أن أوضح بأن هذه الأفكار والكلمات لم تكن يوماً بإرادتي، بل هي نتاج حالة مرضية صعبة أقاومها بكل ما أوتيت من قوة».

الاعتذار الذي نشره السيلاوي على حساباته الرسمية.
الاعتذار الذي نشره السيلاوي على حساباته الرسمية.

أقاتل بشراسة

وأكد السيلاوي مواصلة رحلة العلاج ومقاومة المرض بكل قوة، وقال: «أنا اليوم أقاتل هذا المرض بشراسة، وأسعى جاهداً لمتابعة علاجي والتعافي بإذن الله، وكلي إيمان ويقين بأنني سأتجاوز هذه المحنة، وسأعود بإذن الله أقوى وأفضل مما كنت عليه، أكثر إيماناً وقرباً من ربي».

وأثارت رسالة الاعتذار تفاعلاً بين متابعيه ومحبيه، إذ تعاطف كثيرون مع حالته الصحية، في حين طالب آخرون عائلته باحتوائه وإخضاعه للعلاج والمراقبة.

غضب.. وأمر أمني

وتصدر السيلاوي وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في الأيام الماضية بتصريحات حول الدين الإسلامي، ما أثار موجة من الغضب والمطالبات بمحاسبته، فيما دخلت الأجهزة الأمنية الأردنية على خط الأزمة، وأصدرت تعميماً أمنياً رسمياً بطلب القبض على السيلاوي فور عودته إلى الأراضي الأردنية.

ويواجه السيلاوي تهماً تتعلق بازدراء الأديان وإثارة الفتنة والإساءة للأنبياء بموجب المادة 273 من قانون العقوبات، التي تنص على أن «من ثبتت جرأته على إطالة اللسان علناً على أرباب الشرائع من الأنبياء يحبس من سنة إلى ثلاث سنوات».