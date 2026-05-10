Our national under-17 football team has qualified for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup after defeating Thailand 2-0 in a match held at the King Abdullah Sports City’s secondary stadium, as part of the second round of Group A in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup currently taking place in Jeddah.

The match witnessed a strong start from our team, which sought to secure an early victory and managed to score the first goal through Marwan Al-Yami in the fourth minute of the match. Al-Yami rose above everyone in a crowded area and headed the ball powerfully past the Thai goalkeeper Chao Phraya Klamchum. Before the end of the first half, the Thai team almost equalized, were it not for the alertness of goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mas, who saved several dangerous shots, especially when he deflected a close-range attempt from Phonvithak Rongruang, who was unmarked.

The Green Stars sealed the match in the second minute of stoppage time when Hassan Al-Akroosh redirected Abdullah Al-Batli's shot from outside the penalty area into the net with his foot, granting the Saudi team their second victory in the tournament.

With this result, our national team achieves its second win and reaches six points, topping the group standings on goal difference over Tajikistan, while Thailand and Myanmar remain without points. Thus, the Saudi Green and the Tajik team have qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament and the FIFA U-17 World Cup.