تأهل منتخبنا الوطني للناشئين لكرة القدم لنهائيات كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً 2026 بعد فوزه على منتخب تايلاند بهدفين دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على الملعب الرديف لمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الأولى لكأس آسيا تحت 17 عاماً المقامة حالياً في مدينة جدة.

شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لمنتخبنا الذي بحث عن حسم اللقاء مبكراً وتمكن من إحراز الهدف اﻷول عن طريق مروان اليامي في الدقيقة الرابعة من عمر اللقاء، إذ ارتقى اليامي فوق الجميع داخل منطقة مزدحمة ولعب كرة رأسية قوية تجاوزت الحارس التايلاندي تشاوفرايا كلامشوم. وقبل نهاية الشوط اﻷول كاد المنتخب التايلاندي أن يدرك التعادل لولا يقظة الحارس عبدالله الماس الذي تصدى ﻷكثر من كرة خطرة، ﻻ سيما عندما أبعد محاولة خطيرة من مسافة قريبة عبر فونفيثاك رونغروانغ الذي كان دون رقابة.

وحسم نجوم اﻷخضر المباراة في الدقيقة الثانية من الوقت بدل الضائع، عندما حول حسن العكروش بقدمه تسديدة عبدالله الباتلي من خارج منطقة الجزاء إلى داخل الشباك، ليمنح المنتخب السعودي الفوز الثاني في مشواره بالبطولة.

وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق منتخبنا الوطني فوزه الثاني ويصل للنقطة السادسة متصدراً منتخبات المجموعة بفارق الأهداف عن منتخب طاجيكستان، فيما بقي تايلاند وميانمار دون نقاط، وبذلك تأهل اﻷخضر السعودي والمنتخب الطاجيكي لربع نهائي البطولة ولنهائيات كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً.