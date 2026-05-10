تأهل منتخبنا الوطني للناشئين لكرة القدم لنهائيات كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً 2026 بعد فوزه على منتخب تايلاند بهدفين دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على الملعب الرديف لمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الأولى لكأس آسيا تحت 17 عاماً المقامة حالياً في مدينة جدة.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لمنتخبنا الذي بحث عن حسم اللقاء مبكراً وتمكن من إحراز الهدف اﻷول عن طريق مروان اليامي في الدقيقة الرابعة من عمر اللقاء، إذ ارتقى اليامي فوق الجميع داخل منطقة مزدحمة ولعب كرة رأسية قوية تجاوزت الحارس التايلاندي تشاوفرايا كلامشوم. وقبل نهاية الشوط اﻷول كاد المنتخب التايلاندي أن يدرك التعادل لولا يقظة الحارس عبدالله الماس الذي تصدى ﻷكثر من كرة خطرة، ﻻ سيما عندما أبعد محاولة خطيرة من مسافة قريبة عبر فونفيثاك رونغروانغ الذي كان دون رقابة.
وحسم نجوم اﻷخضر المباراة في الدقيقة الثانية من الوقت بدل الضائع، عندما حول حسن العكروش بقدمه تسديدة عبدالله الباتلي من خارج منطقة الجزاء إلى داخل الشباك، ليمنح المنتخب السعودي الفوز الثاني في مشواره بالبطولة.
وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق منتخبنا الوطني فوزه الثاني ويصل للنقطة السادسة متصدراً منتخبات المجموعة بفارق الأهداف عن منتخب طاجيكستان، فيما بقي تايلاند وميانمار دون نقاط، وبذلك تأهل اﻷخضر السعودي والمنتخب الطاجيكي لربع نهائي البطولة ولنهائيات كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً.
Our national under-17 football team has qualified for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup after defeating Thailand 2-0 in a match held at the King Abdullah Sports City’s secondary stadium, as part of the second round of Group A in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup currently taking place in Jeddah.
The match witnessed a strong start from our team, which sought to secure an early victory and managed to score the first goal through Marwan Al-Yami in the fourth minute of the match. Al-Yami rose above everyone in a crowded area and headed the ball powerfully past the Thai goalkeeper Chao Phraya Klamchum. Before the end of the first half, the Thai team almost equalized, were it not for the alertness of goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mas, who saved several dangerous shots, especially when he deflected a close-range attempt from Phonvithak Rongruang, who was unmarked.
The Green Stars sealed the match in the second minute of stoppage time when Hassan Al-Akroosh redirected Abdullah Al-Batli's shot from outside the penalty area into the net with his foot, granting the Saudi team their second victory in the tournament.
With this result, our national team achieves its second win and reaches six points, topping the group standings on goal difference over Tajikistan, while Thailand and Myanmar remain without points. Thus, the Saudi Green and the Tajik team have qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament and the FIFA U-17 World Cup.