The "Qiwa" platform has warned that the registration of resident employees from establishments will be canceled if there are invalid work permits or if there is no work permit for more than three months after June 30, 2026, regardless of the residency status.



The platform clarified a number of special cases that affect the calculation of Saudi employees within the localization ratios, confirming that one of the main conditions is the existence of a valid employment contract documented through the platform, and that the monthly salary should not be less than 4,000 riyals, with the employee being at least 18 years old, and not working part-time or being a student.

The "platform" indicated that if an employee is registered with more than one establishment, they will be counted under the first establishment where their contract was documented.

It noted that the "Nitaqat" system is updated weekly at the beginning of each week.

Regarding the debts of work permits when transferring services, "Qiwa" confirmed that the previous employer bears the debt if the employee's status is "active" and their services were transferred after the ministerial decision was issued, and that the new employer bears the debt of work permits if the employee's status is "absent," as well as if the establishment from which the employee was transferred is "non-existent" or "under process."

The platform indicated that the new employer bears the renewal fees for the work permit if it expires during the grace period after the transfer of the employee's services, while the fees remain with the current employer if the transfer process is not completed.