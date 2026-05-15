بينما كانت الأم تنشغل بتحضير كعكة عيد ميلاد طفلها بطابع محبب للصغار، لم تكن تعلم أن «لمسة الجمال» الأخيرة ستحول المنزل إلى ساحة من الرعب، وتضع طفلها ذا الـ14 شهراً بين الحياة والموت في ثوانٍ معدودة.

استنشاق «الغبار القاتل»

الطفل الأسترالي «دَستي وايلدمان»، تمكن في غفلة من الجميع من فتح عبوة «الغبار الذهبي» المخصصة لتزيين الحلويات بأسنانه، وبدلاً من تذوقها، استنشق المسحوق اللامع مباشرة إلى رئتيه. فجأة، انهار الطفل وفقد وعيه وسط حالة من الاختناق المرعب، لتتحول زينة العيد إلى «سدّ قاتل» يمنع الهواء عن جسده الصغير.

وداخل مستشفى «كوينزلاند» للأطفال، خضع الطفل لجراحة عاجلة لتنظيف الرئتين من المسحوق الذي تسبب في انسداد حاد. ورغم نجاته بأعجوبة، إلا أن الأطباء فجروا مفاجأة صادمة للأسرة، محذرين من احتمال إصابة الرئتين بأضرار دائمة وتلف قد يلازم الطفل طوال حياته، حيث لا يزال يعيش الآن على أنابيب التغذية وأجهزة التنفس.

ووجهت الأم المكلومة رسالة مؤثرة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وصفت فيها ما حدث بأنه «كابوس كل أم»، محذرة من خطورة مواد التزيين المنزلية التي تبدو آمنة لكنها قد تصبح «سلاحاً فتاكاً» في يد طفل. وأكد الخبراء أن المساحيق الدقيقة جداً (Glitter) يمكن أن تسبب التهاباً رئوياً كيميائياً أو انسداداً ميكانيكياً فور استنشاقها.

بينما تملأ رسائل الدعم والأدعية صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي، تأمل عائلة دَستي أن يتجاوز صغيرهم هذه المحنة ويثبت خطأ التوقعات الطبية المتشائمة، في قصة بدأت بضحكات وتجهيزات حفل، وانتهت بدرس قاسٍ للعالم أجمع حول أهمية الرقابة الصارمة حتى على «أبسط» مقتنيات المطبخ.