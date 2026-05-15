American Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip to China was not without controversy, but strangely, this time the "crisis" was not diplomatic; it was due to a "gray tracksuit" that made him a carbon copy of his arch-nemesis, the ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

The "Trend" of the Gray Tracksuit

The story began with an official photo released by the White House of Rubio during his trip to Beijing, but social media users picked up on a stunning irony: the suit worn by the American minister is exactly the same one that Maduro was wearing at the moment of his dramatic arrest last January. Soon, mocking comparisons spread under the title "Prison Fashion," raising questions: Is this a political message or just a catastrophic coincidence?

In the face of a wave of global mockery, Marco Rubio broke his silence in a television interview from Beijing to clarify the truth. The minister completely denied any political intent, jokingly saying, "You know? Maybe he copied me... because I had this suit before him!" Rubio emphasized that it was merely a choice of "comfortable" clothing for a long flight, noting that he did not expect his sportswear to become a public issue.

However, what made the incident the "strangest fashion faux pas" of the year was the historical animosity between the two men, as Rubio is the main architect of the moves that led to Maduro's ousting and his extradition to the U.S. on drug trafficking charges. For the "hunter" to appear in the outfit of the "prey" during a trip to China was enough for news outlets to describe the scene as "the most surreal" in recent American diplomacy.

Despite Rubio's attempts to end the controversy, the memes and mocking comments continue to follow him, with some Twitter users suggesting that politics has entered the era of "bomb fashion," while others believe that Marco Rubio, unintentionally, gave his opponent Maduro a "final appearance" on the global stage through this famous gray tracksuit.