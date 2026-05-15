لم تكن رحلة وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إلى الصين لتمر دون جدل، لكن الغريب أن «الأزمة» هذه المرة لم تكن دبلوماسية، بل كانت بسبب «بدلة رياضية رمادية» جعلته نسخة طبق الأصل من خصمه اللدود، الرئيس الفنزويلي المخلوع نيكولاس مادورو.

«تريند» البدلة الرمادية

القصة بدأت بصورة رسمية نشرها البيت الأبيض لروبيو خلال رحلته إلى بكين، لكن مستخدمي منصات التواصل الاجتماعي التقطوا مفارقة مذهلة، فالبدلة التي يرتديها الوزير الأمريكي هي ذاتها «بالضبط» التي كان يرتديها مادورو لحظة اعتقاله المدوّي في يناير الماضي. وسرعان ما انتشرت المقارنات الساخرة تحت عنوان «أزياء السجون»، وسط تساؤلات: هل هي رسالة سياسية أم مجرد صدفة كارثية؟

وأمام موجة السخرية العالمية، خرج ماركو روبيو عن صمته في مقابلة تلفزيونية من بكين ليوضح الحقيقة. ونفى الوزير تماماً وجود أي قصد سياسي، قائلاً بخفة ظل: «هل تعلمون؟ ربما هو من قلدني.. لأنني كنت أملك هذه البدلة قبله!». وأكد روبيو أن الأمر لا يتعدى كونه اختياراً لملابس «مريحة» لرحلة طيران طويلة، مشيراً إلى أنه لم يكن يتوقع أن تتحول ملابسه الرياضية إلى قضية رأي عام.

لكن ما جعل الواقعة «أغرب سقطة أزياء» هذا العام هو العداء التاريخي بين الرجلين، فروبيو هو المهندس الرئيسي للتحركات التي أدت للإطاحة بمادورو ونقله للمحاكمة في أمريكا بتهم تهريب المخدرات. وأن يظهر «الصياد» بزي «الطريدة» المعتقلة أثناء رحلة إلى الصين كان كافياً لجعل المواقع الإخبارية تصف المشهد بأنه «الأكثر سريالية» في الدبلوماسية الأمريكية مؤخراً.

ورغم محاولات روبيو لإنهاء الجدل، إلا أن «الميمز» والتعليقات الساخرة لا تزال تلاحقه، حيث اعتبر مغردون أن السياسة دخلت عصر «الأزياء المفخخة»، بينما رأى آخرون أن ماركو روبيو، وبدون قصد، منح خصمه مادورو «ظهوراً أخيراً» على مسرح الأحداث العالمية من خلال هذه البدلة الرمادية الشهيرة.