ودّعت وريثة عرش إسبانيا الأميرة ليونور حياة القصور الفارهة والبروتوكولات الناعمة، لتستبدل تيجان الملكية بخوذة الطيران وبذلة عسكرية خضراء، في مشهد حبس الأنفاس وهي تحلق وحيدة بمقاتلة نفاثة في سماء إسبانيا.
أظهرت الصور الأخيرة التي نشرها القصر الملكي الإسباني الأميرة الشابة وهي تتجه بثبات نحو مقاتلة تدريب من طراز «نورثروب F-5» بمدرج الأكاديمية الجوية. ولم تكن ليونور مجرد راكبة، بل كانت القائد الذي نفذ رحلة جوية «منفردة» للمرة الثانية، في اختبار يتطلب أعلى درجات التركيز وسرعة البديهة.
ولم يأتِ هذا التحول بالصدفة، فمنذ عام 2023، خضعت الأميرة لتدريبات قاسية داخل الأكاديمية العسكرية في «سرقسطة». هناك، تخلت «ليونور» عن امتيازاتها، وعاشت حياة الجندي البسيط: تجري قبل الفجر، وتزحف تحت الأسلاك الشائكة، وتنام في العراء وسط الأوحال.
وشملت الرحلة أيضاً 5 أشهر قاسية في عرض المحيط الأطلسي على متن السفينة التدريبية «خوان سيباستيان دي إلكانو»، حيث واجهت الأمواج العاتية والضغط النفسي بعيداً عن عائلتها.
وباتت «أميرة المحاربين» حديث الإعلام العالمي، حيث يرى المحللون أن ما تفعله ليونور يقدم نموذجاً عصرياً للمرأة القوية التي تجمع بين الرقة والقيادة العسكرية الصارمة.
The heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, bid farewell to the luxurious life of palaces and soft protocols, replacing royal crowns with a flight helmet and a green military suit, in a breathtaking scene as she flew solo in a jet fighter in the skies of Spain.
The latest photos released by the Spanish royal palace showed the young princess confidently heading towards a training fighter jet of the "Northrop F-5" model on the runway of the air academy. Leonor was not just a passenger; she was the commander who executed a "solo" flight for the second time, in a test that requires the highest levels of focus and quick thinking.
This transformation did not come by chance. Since 2023, the princess has undergone rigorous training at the military academy in "Zaragoza." There, Leonor relinquished her privileges and lived the life of a simple soldier: running before dawn, crawling under barbed wire, and sleeping outdoors in the mud.
The journey also included five grueling months in the Atlantic Ocean aboard the training ship "Juan Sebastián de Elcano," where she faced fierce waves and psychological pressure far from her family.
Now dubbed the "Princess of Warriors," she has become the talk of the global media, as analysts believe that what Leonor is doing presents a modern model of a strong woman who embodies both grace and strict military leadership.