ودّعت وريثة عرش إسبانيا الأميرة ليونور حياة القصور الفارهة والبروتوكولات الناعمة، لتستبدل تيجان الملكية بخوذة الطيران وبذلة عسكرية خضراء، في مشهد حبس الأنفاس وهي تحلق وحيدة بمقاتلة نفاثة في سماء إسبانيا.

أظهرت الصور الأخيرة التي نشرها القصر الملكي الإسباني الأميرة الشابة وهي تتجه بثبات نحو مقاتلة تدريب من طراز «نورثروب F-5» بمدرج الأكاديمية الجوية. ولم تكن ليونور مجرد راكبة، بل كانت القائد الذي نفذ رحلة جوية «منفردة» للمرة الثانية، في اختبار يتطلب أعلى درجات التركيز وسرعة البديهة.

ولم يأتِ هذا التحول بالصدفة، فمنذ عام 2023، خضعت الأميرة لتدريبات قاسية داخل الأكاديمية العسكرية في «سرقسطة». هناك، تخلت «ليونور» عن امتيازاتها، وعاشت حياة الجندي البسيط: تجري قبل الفجر، وتزحف تحت الأسلاك الشائكة، وتنام في العراء وسط الأوحال.

وشملت الرحلة أيضاً 5 أشهر قاسية في عرض المحيط الأطلسي على متن السفينة التدريبية «خوان سيباستيان دي إلكانو»، حيث واجهت الأمواج العاتية والضغط النفسي بعيداً عن عائلتها.

وباتت «أميرة المحاربين» حديث الإعلام العالمي، حيث يرى المحللون أن ما تفعله ليونور يقدم نموذجاً عصرياً للمرأة القوية التي تجمع بين الرقة والقيادة العسكرية الصارمة.