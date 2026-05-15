The heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, bid farewell to the luxurious life of palaces and soft protocols, replacing royal crowns with a flight helmet and a green military suit, in a breathtaking scene as she flew solo in a jet fighter in the skies of Spain.

The latest photos released by the Spanish royal palace showed the young princess confidently heading towards a training fighter jet of the "Northrop F-5" model on the runway of the air academy. Leonor was not just a passenger; she was the commander who executed a "solo" flight for the second time, in a test that requires the highest levels of focus and quick thinking.

This transformation did not come by chance. Since 2023, the princess has undergone rigorous training at the military academy in "Zaragoza." There, Leonor relinquished her privileges and lived the life of a simple soldier: running before dawn, crawling under barbed wire, and sleeping outdoors in the mud.

The journey also included five grueling months in the Atlantic Ocean aboard the training ship "Juan Sebastián de Elcano," where she faced fierce waves and psychological pressure far from her family.

Now dubbed the "Princess of Warriors," she has become the talk of the global media, as analysts believe that what Leonor is doing presents a modern model of a strong woman who embodies both grace and strict military leadership.