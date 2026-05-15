In a move described as the most significant on the map of Egyptian cinema for 2026, star Yasmine Abdel Aziz announced her official return to the box office after years of absence, through her new film "Take Care of Yourself," which marks her return to collaboration with "the knight of cinema," Ahmed El Sakka.

Exceptional "Chemistry" After 23 Years

Yasmine Abdel Aziz is betting on the old "recipe for success" that she shared with El Sakka since their famous play "Keda Ok" in 2003. The new film, which unfolds in a framework of suspense and adventure mixed with comedy, places the duo in the roles of a couple facing successive crises, amidst surprises that rely on the great artistic harmony that has always characterized their relationship.

This return comes after a long period during which Yasmine focused on television drama and achieved sweeping successes in series such as "Elly Malosh Kabeer" and "Darb Nar." With her return in Ramadan with the series "We Forget What Was," it seems that Yasmine has decided to reclaim her cinematic throne that she once held with iconic films like "Dada Dody" and "Miss Mamy."

As the Eid al-Adha season approaches, audiences and filmmakers are eagerly awaiting whether the duo of "Yasmine and El Sakka" will be able to dominate the box office once again, amidst fierce competition in the current season. Will the "golden duo" succeed in rekindling the magic of the special chemistry that created their past successes?