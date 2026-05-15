في خطوة وصفت بأنها الأبرز في خريطة السينما المصرية لعام 2026، أعلنت النجمة ياسمين عبد العزيز عودتها الرسمية إلى شباك التذاكر بعد سنوات من الغياب، عبر فيلمها الجديد «خلّي بالك على نفسك»، والذي يشهد عودة تعاونها مع «فارس السينما» أحمد السقا.
«كيمياء» استثنائية بعد 23 عاماً
تراهن ياسمين عبدالعزيز في هذه العودة على «خلطة النجاح» القديمة التي جمعتها بالسقا منذ مسرحيتهما الشهيرة «كده أوكيه» عام 2003. الفيلم الجديد الذي تدور أحداثه في إطار من التشويق والمغامرة الممزوج بالكوميديا، يضع الثنائي في دور زوجين يواجهان أزمات متلاحقة، وسط مفاجآت تعتمد على الانسجام الفني الكبير الذي لطالما ميز علاقتهما.
وتأتي هذه العودة بعد فترة طويلة ركزت فيها ياسمين على الدراما التلفزيونية وحققت نجاحات كاسحة في مسلسلات مثل «اللي مالوش كبير» و«ضرب نار». ومع عودتها في رمضان بمسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، يبدو أن ياسمين قررت استعادة عرشها السينمائي الذي تربعت عليه بأفلام أيقونية مثل «الدادة دودي» و«الآنسة مامي».
ومع اقتراب موسم عيد الأضحى، يترقب الجمهور وصناع السينما ما إذا كان ثنائي «ياسمين والسقا» سيتمكن من اكتساح شباك التذاكر من جديد، وسط منافسة شرسة يشهدها الموسم الحالي. فهل ينجح «الثنائي الذهبي» في إعادة سحر الكيمياء الخاصة التي صنعت نجاحاتهما القديمة؟
In a move described as the most significant on the map of Egyptian cinema for 2026, star Yasmine Abdel Aziz announced her official return to the box office after years of absence, through her new film "Take Care of Yourself," which marks her return to collaboration with "the knight of cinema," Ahmed El Sakka.
Exceptional "Chemistry" After 23 Years
Yasmine Abdel Aziz is betting on the old "recipe for success" that she shared with El Sakka since their famous play "Keda Ok" in 2003. The new film, which unfolds in a framework of suspense and adventure mixed with comedy, places the duo in the roles of a couple facing successive crises, amidst surprises that rely on the great artistic harmony that has always characterized their relationship.
This return comes after a long period during which Yasmine focused on television drama and achieved sweeping successes in series such as "Elly Malosh Kabeer" and "Darb Nar." With her return in Ramadan with the series "We Forget What Was," it seems that Yasmine has decided to reclaim her cinematic throne that she once held with iconic films like "Dada Dody" and "Miss Mamy."
As the Eid al-Adha season approaches, audiences and filmmakers are eagerly awaiting whether the duo of "Yasmine and El Sakka" will be able to dominate the box office once again, amidst fierce competition in the current season. Will the "golden duo" succeed in rekindling the magic of the special chemistry that created their past successes?