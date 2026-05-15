في خطوة وصفت بأنها الأبرز في خريطة السينما المصرية لعام 2026، أعلنت النجمة ياسمين عبد العزيز عودتها الرسمية إلى شباك التذاكر بعد سنوات من الغياب، عبر فيلمها الجديد «خلّي بالك على نفسك»، والذي يشهد عودة تعاونها مع «فارس السينما» أحمد السقا.

«كيمياء» استثنائية بعد 23 عاماً

تراهن ياسمين عبدالعزيز في هذه العودة على «خلطة النجاح» القديمة التي جمعتها بالسقا منذ مسرحيتهما الشهيرة «كده أوكيه» عام 2003. الفيلم الجديد الذي تدور أحداثه في إطار من التشويق والمغامرة الممزوج بالكوميديا، يضع الثنائي في دور زوجين يواجهان أزمات متلاحقة، وسط مفاجآت تعتمد على الانسجام الفني الكبير الذي لطالما ميز علاقتهما.

وتأتي هذه العودة بعد فترة طويلة ركزت فيها ياسمين على الدراما التلفزيونية وحققت نجاحات كاسحة في مسلسلات مثل «اللي مالوش كبير» و«ضرب نار». ومع عودتها في رمضان بمسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، يبدو أن ياسمين قررت استعادة عرشها السينمائي الذي تربعت عليه بأفلام أيقونية مثل «الدادة دودي» و«الآنسة مامي».

ومع اقتراب موسم عيد الأضحى، يترقب الجمهور وصناع السينما ما إذا كان ثنائي «ياسمين والسقا» سيتمكن من اكتساح شباك التذاكر من جديد، وسط منافسة شرسة يشهدها الموسم الحالي. فهل ينجح «الثنائي الذهبي» في إعادة سحر الكيمياء الخاصة التي صنعت نجاحاتهما القديمة؟