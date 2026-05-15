The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Paraguay, President Santiago Peña, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for health and happiness to him, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Paraguay continued progress and prosperity.





Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Paraguay, President Santiago Peña, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness to him, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Paraguay further progress and prosperity.