بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية الباراغواي الرئيس سانتياغو بينيا، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية الباراغواي الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.


كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية الباراغواي الرئيس سانتياغو بينيا، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية الباراغواي الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.