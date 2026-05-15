أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أنه لا يمانع أن تعلق إيران برنامجها النووي لمدة 20 عاماً، لكن يجب أن يكون هناك التزام حقيقي.


وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن طائرة الرئاسة أثناء عودته، اليوم (الجمعة)، إلى الولايات المتحدة بعد زيارة رسمية استغرقت يومين إلى الصين: إن نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ يؤيد عدم حصول إيران على سلاح نووي.


وأضاف أن يشعر بقوة أنه لا يمكنهم امتلاك سلاح نووي ويريدهم أن يفتحوا مضيق هرمز الحيوي لصادرات النفط والغاز المسال. وجدد التأكيد على أن المقترح الإيراني الأخير «لم يعجبه من الجملة الأولى التي لم تكن مقبولة، ولهذا رميته».


وهاجم ترمب مراسل صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، مؤكدا أن تغطيته بشأن حرب إيران «تنطوي على خيانة عظمى». ونفى ترمب تقرير الصحيفة بشأن احتفاظ إيران بمعظم قدراتها الصاروخية، قائلاً إن «80% منها انتهى».


وكشف ترمب أنه يدرس رفع العقوبات عن الشركات الصينية التي تشتري النفط الإيراني، وأنه سيتخذ قراراً في هذا الشأن قريباً. وأفصح أنه ناقش مسألة العقوبات المفروضة على شركات نفط صينية بسبب شرائها نفطاً إيرانياً، مضيفاً أنه سيتخذ قراراً بشأن رفع العقوبات عنها خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة.


وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي أن الولايات المتحدة تحقق في الهجوم الذي استهدف مدرسة للبنات في منطقة ميناب جنوبي إيران، قائلاً: «نحن نحقق في عدة أمور، وهذا أحدها».


من جهة أخرى، قال الرئيس الأمريكي إنه تحدث مع نظيره الصيني كثيراً عن تايوان خلال زيارته لبكين.


ورداً على سؤال بشأن تحذير شي من نشوب نزاع مع واشنطن بشأن جزيرة تايوان ذات الحكم الذاتي، صرح ترمب: «لا أعتقد ذلك.. هو لا يريد أن يرى حرباً. لا يريد أن يشهد تحركاً نحو الاستقلال»، مضيفاً: «لم أقدم تعهداً في أي اتجاه.. لم أعلق على ذلك، بل اكتفيت بالاستماع إليه».


وأعلن أنه لم يقرر بعد ما إذا كان سيمضي قدماً في حزمة أسلحة كبرى لتايوان، وذلك عقب قمته مع الرئيس الصيني، لكنه أضاف «سأتخذ قراراً في هذا الصدد».


وسمحت إدارة ترمب بعملية البيع، لكنها لم تمض قدماً بعد. وتعارض الصين الاتفاق وتشير إلى أن علاقة واشنطن بتايوان هي عامل رئيسي للعلاقات بين الصين وأمريكا.