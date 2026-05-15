U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he does not mind Iran suspending its nuclear program for 20 years, but there must be a real commitment.



Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to the United States today (Friday) after a two-day official visit to China that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping supports preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.



He added that he strongly feels they cannot possess a nuclear weapon and wants them to open the vital Strait of Hormuz for oil and liquefied gas exports. He reiterated that he did not like the recent Iranian proposal "from the very first sentence, which was unacceptable, and that's why I dismissed it."



Trump attacked a reporter from the New York Times, asserting that the newspaper's coverage of the Iran war "involves a great betrayal." Trump denied the newspaper's report regarding Iran retaining most of its missile capabilities, stating that "80% of it is gone."



Trump revealed that he is considering lifting sanctions on Chinese companies that buy Iranian oil, and he will make a decision on this matter soon. He disclosed that he discussed the issue of sanctions imposed on Chinese oil companies for purchasing Iranian oil, adding that he will make a decision regarding lifting the sanctions on them in the coming days.



The U.S. President announced that the United States is investigating the attack that targeted a girls' school in the Minab area of southern Iran, saying: "We are investigating several matters, and this is one of them."



On another note, the U.S. President said he talked a lot with his Chinese counterpart about Taiwan during his visit to Beijing.



In response to a question about Xi's warning against a conflict with Washington over the self-governing island of Taiwan, Trump stated: "I don't think so... He doesn't want to see a war. He doesn't want to witness a move towards independence," adding: "I haven't made a commitment in either direction... I didn't comment on that; I just listened to him."



He announced that he has not yet decided whether to proceed with a major arms package for Taiwan, following his summit with the Chinese president, but added, "I will make a decision on this matter."



The Trump administration allowed the sale to proceed, but it has not moved forward yet. China opposes the agreement and points out that Washington's relationship with Taiwan is a key factor in U.S.-China relations.