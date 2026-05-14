ضبطت شرطة منطقة الرياض بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص (7) وافدين لممارستهم أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة في أحد مراكز الاسترخاء والعناية بالجسم (المساج)، وجرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة، واستكمال تطبيق مخالفة لائحة الجزاءات البلدية على المركز من أمانة المنطقة.
The Riyadh region police, in coordination with the General Administration for Community Security and the Fight Against Human Trafficking, apprehended (7) expatriates for engaging in acts that violate public morals at a relaxation and body care center (massage). They were detained, and legal procedures were initiated against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, while the municipal penalties regulation was applied to the center by the region's municipality.