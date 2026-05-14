ضبطت شرطة منطقة الرياض بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص (7) وافدين لممارستهم أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة في أحد مراكز الاسترخاء والعناية بالجسم (المساج)، وجرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة، واستكمال تطبيق مخالفة لائحة الجزاءات البلدية على المركز من أمانة المنطقة.