تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
- في حي «الأحامدة» بالمدينة المنورة؛ حيث تمتزج نداءات الباعة بدعوات الأمهات في الصباح، وُلدتُ وكبرتُ بين جدران تحفظ رائحة الزمن، وفي أزقةٍ تختزن الوجوه والضحكات والدموع وأحاديث العابرين. لم أكن أعلم حينها أنني سأحمل كل ذلك الإرث معي وأنا أغادر ذات يوم إلى مدنٍ كنتُ أراها فقط عبر شاشة التلفاز، أو في الحكايات المرسومة في عيون الكبار.
- كنتُ فتىً هادئاً، يجلس على سطح بيتنا القديم يتأمل القمر فوق جبل أُحد، ويتخيل العالم خارج أسوار المدينة، كأنما هو بطل روايةٍ لم تُكتب بعد، وعندما جاءني خبر السفر، شعرتُ كأنّ باباً قد انفتح ليقودني إلى عوالم أخرى؛ ولم أكن أعلم أن قلبي سيقع في حب القاهرة.. تلك المدينة التي لا تنام، وكلما خطوتُ فيها خطواتي الأولى، شعرتُ وكأنني أبدأ فصلاً جديداً من الحكاية.
- لقد عشق المصريون السعودية، لذا نجد أن أكبر جالية مصرية في الخارج تتواجد هنا في المملكة، حيث يجدون كل ترحاب وضيافة، ولا يشعرون أبداً بالغربة. وكذلك السعوديون، حين يزورون مصر، يستمتعون في تفاصيلها وكأنهم في وطنهم. إن في حب المصريين للسعودية، وحب السعوديين لمصر قصةً جميلة، لا يدرك أسرارها إلا من تعايش معها حقاً.
- عندما زرتُ مصر، كان النيل يطوف بي من حي «السيدة زينب» إلى «الأزهر»، ومن «خان الخليلي» إلى حواري «الدرب الأحمر». شعرتُ كأنني أعيش داخل رواية لنجيب محفوظ، لكنه نسي فقط أن يضع اسمي فيها! يا لها من مدينة.. كأنها عطرٌ عالقٌ في ثياب كل من غادروها.
- وعند زيارة وزير الطاقة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان في افتتاح «مؤتمر مصر الدولي للطاقة - إيجبس 2025»، تحدث بعفوية، لم تكن كلماته مجرد خطاب دبلوماسي، بل كانت نبضاً يعبر عن مشاعر الشعب والقيادة السعودية تجاه مصر الحبيبة. كانت كلمته للتاريخ، وللأجيال الحالية والقادمة، مؤكدةً أن ما يربط السعودية ومصر أكبر من المصالح؛ إنها علاقة أخوية أزلية.
اختصر سموه تلك العلاقة الوثيقة بقوله: «تستمد العلاقات بين السعودية ومصر رسوخها من عمقها التاريخي، ومن الأخوة والشراكة الإستراتيجية. إن متانة هذه العلاقة تكمن في الإيمان العميق بأن مصيرنا واحد واستقرارنا مشترك». ولم يقف عند هذا الحد، بل قال بعفويته المعهودة واصفاً مصر «أم الدنيا»:
«ألف تحية للناس الحقيقية، والناس العشرية، وأصحاب أحلى نفسية.. مصر ليس فقط فيها حاجة حلوة، بل هي كلها حاجة حلوة».
- مصر التي بنى أبناؤها الأهرامات، وأنجبوا عباقرة الطب والهندسة والأدب، ما زال صدى صوت كوكب الشرق «أم كلثوم» يصدح في أرجائها وفي كل بقاع الأرض.
- وفي زياراتي الأخيرة، لمستُ تطوراً هائلاً في البنية التحتية؛ مدنٌ عالمية بنيت في وقت قياسي كالعاصمة الإدارية. هذه النهضة تؤكد أن مصر تمتلك كل مقومات البناء والمستقبل.
- يمتلك المصريون روحاً جميلة لا تجدها لدى كثير من شعوب العالم؛ فابتسامتهم وحلاوة حديثهم هما عنوان تعاملهم مع الآخرين. حفظ الله السعودية ومصر، وأدام استمرار هذه العلاقة القوية التي تترفع عن المصالح الضيقة، لترسو دائماً على بر الحب والإخاء الصادق.
- In the neighborhood of "Al-Ahamda" in Medina; where the calls of vendors blend with the morning prayers of mothers, I was born and raised among walls that preserve the scent of time, and in alleys that hold the faces, laughter, tears, and conversations of passersby. I did not know then that I would carry all that heritage with me when I one day left for cities I had only seen on television screens or in the stories drawn in the eyes of adults.
- I was a quiet boy, sitting on the roof of our old house, contemplating the moon over Mount Uhud, imagining the world outside the city walls, as if I were the hero of an unwritten novel. When I received the news of travel, I felt as if a door had opened to lead me to other worlds; and I did not know that my heart would fall in love with Cairo.. that city that never sleeps. With every step I took in it, I felt as if I was beginning a new chapter of the story.
- Egyptians have a deep affection for Saudi Arabia, which is why we find the largest Egyptian community abroad here in the Kingdom, where they find warmth and hospitality, and never feel like strangers. Likewise, Saudis, when they visit Egypt, enjoy its details as if they are in their homeland. The love of Egyptians for Saudi Arabia, and the love of Saudis for Egypt is a beautiful story, the secrets of which are only understood by those who have truly lived it.
- When I visited Egypt, the Nile took me from the neighborhood of "Sayyida Zainab" to "Al-Azhar," from "Khan El Khalili" to the alleys of "Al-Darb Al-Ahmar." I felt as if I were living inside a novel by Naguib Mahfouz, but he just forgot to put my name in it! What a city.. as if it were a fragrance clinging to the clothes of everyone who has left it.
- During the visit of the Minister of Energy, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, at the opening of the "Egypt International Energy Conference - Egypt 2025," he spoke spontaneously; his words were not just a diplomatic speech, but a pulse expressing the feelings of the Saudi people and leadership towards beloved Egypt. His words were for history, for current and future generations, affirming that what binds Saudi Arabia and Egypt is greater than interests; it is an eternal brotherly relationship.
His Highness summarized that close relationship by saying: "The relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt derive their strength from their historical depth, and from brotherhood and strategic partnership. The strength of this relationship lies in the deep belief that our destiny is one and our stability is shared." He did not stop there, but continued with his usual spontaneity, describing Egypt as "the mother of the world":
“A thousand greetings to the real people, the tenacious people, and those with the sweetest souls.. Egypt is not just a place with something beautiful, it is all beautiful.”
- Egypt, whose children built the pyramids and gave birth to geniuses in medicine, engineering, and literature, still echoes with the voice of the Star of the East, "Umm Kulthum," resonating throughout its lands and across the globe.
- In my recent visits, I noticed a tremendous development in the infrastructure; global cities built in record time like the administrative capital. This renaissance confirms that Egypt possesses all the components for construction and the future.
- Egyptians have a beautiful spirit that is not found in many peoples of the world; their smiles and the sweetness of their speech are the hallmark of their interactions with others. May God preserve Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sustain this strong relationship that rises above narrow interests, always anchoring on the shores of love and sincere brotherhood.