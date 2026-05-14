- في حي «الأحامدة» بالمدينة المنورة؛ حيث تمتزج نداءات الباعة بدعوات الأمهات في الصباح، وُلدتُ وكبرتُ بين جدران تحفظ رائحة الزمن، وفي أزقةٍ تختزن الوجوه والضحكات والدموع وأحاديث العابرين. لم أكن أعلم حينها أنني سأحمل كل ذلك الإرث معي وأنا أغادر ذات يوم إلى مدنٍ كنتُ أراها فقط عبر شاشة التلفاز، أو في الحكايات المرسومة في عيون الكبار.


- كنتُ فتىً هادئاً، يجلس على سطح بيتنا القديم يتأمل القمر فوق جبل أُحد، ويتخيل العالم خارج أسوار المدينة، كأنما هو بطل روايةٍ لم تُكتب بعد، وعندما جاءني خبر السفر، شعرتُ كأنّ باباً قد انفتح ليقودني إلى عوالم أخرى؛ ولم أكن أعلم أن قلبي سيقع في حب القاهرة.. تلك المدينة التي لا تنام، وكلما خطوتُ فيها خطواتي الأولى، شعرتُ وكأنني أبدأ فصلاً جديداً من الحكاية.


- لقد عشق المصريون السعودية، لذا نجد أن أكبر جالية مصرية في الخارج تتواجد هنا في المملكة، حيث يجدون كل ترحاب وضيافة، ولا يشعرون أبداً بالغربة. وكذلك السعوديون، حين يزورون مصر، يستمتعون في تفاصيلها وكأنهم في وطنهم. إن في حب المصريين للسعودية، وحب السعوديين لمصر قصةً جميلة، لا يدرك أسرارها إلا من تعايش معها حقاً.


- عندما زرتُ مصر، كان النيل يطوف بي من حي «السيدة زينب» إلى «الأزهر»، ومن «خان الخليلي» إلى حواري «الدرب الأحمر». شعرتُ كأنني أعيش داخل رواية لنجيب محفوظ، لكنه نسي فقط أن يضع اسمي فيها! يا لها من مدينة.. كأنها عطرٌ عالقٌ في ثياب كل من غادروها.


- وعند زيارة وزير الطاقة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان في افتتاح «مؤتمر مصر الدولي للطاقة - إيجبس 2025»، تحدث بعفوية، لم تكن كلماته مجرد خطاب دبلوماسي، بل كانت نبضاً يعبر عن مشاعر الشعب والقيادة السعودية تجاه مصر الحبيبة. كانت كلمته للتاريخ، وللأجيال الحالية والقادمة، مؤكدةً أن ما يربط السعودية ومصر أكبر من المصالح؛ إنها علاقة أخوية أزلية.


اختصر سموه تلك العلاقة الوثيقة بقوله: «تستمد العلاقات بين السعودية ومصر رسوخها من عمقها التاريخي، ومن الأخوة والشراكة الإستراتيجية. إن متانة هذه العلاقة تكمن في الإيمان العميق بأن مصيرنا واحد واستقرارنا مشترك». ولم يقف عند هذا الحد، بل قال بعفويته المعهودة واصفاً مصر «أم الدنيا»:


«ألف تحية للناس الحقيقية، والناس العشرية، وأصحاب أحلى نفسية.. مصر ليس فقط فيها حاجة حلوة، بل هي كلها حاجة حلوة».


- مصر التي بنى أبناؤها الأهرامات، وأنجبوا عباقرة الطب والهندسة والأدب، ما زال صدى صوت كوكب الشرق «أم كلثوم» يصدح في أرجائها وفي كل بقاع الأرض.


- وفي زياراتي الأخيرة، لمستُ تطوراً هائلاً في البنية التحتية؛ مدنٌ عالمية بنيت في وقت قياسي كالعاصمة الإدارية. هذه النهضة تؤكد أن مصر تمتلك كل مقومات البناء والمستقبل.


- يمتلك المصريون روحاً جميلة لا تجدها لدى كثير من شعوب العالم؛ فابتسامتهم وحلاوة حديثهم هما عنوان تعاملهم مع الآخرين. حفظ الله السعودية ومصر، وأدام استمرار هذه العلاقة القوية التي تترفع عن المصالح الضيقة، لترسو دائماً على بر الحب والإخاء الصادق.