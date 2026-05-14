- In the neighborhood of "Al-Ahamda" in Medina; where the calls of vendors blend with the morning prayers of mothers, I was born and raised among walls that preserve the scent of time, and in alleys that hold the faces, laughter, tears, and conversations of passersby. I did not know then that I would carry all that heritage with me when I one day left for cities I had only seen on television screens or in the stories drawn in the eyes of adults.



- I was a quiet boy, sitting on the roof of our old house, contemplating the moon over Mount Uhud, imagining the world outside the city walls, as if I were the hero of an unwritten novel. When I received the news of travel, I felt as if a door had opened to lead me to other worlds; and I did not know that my heart would fall in love with Cairo.. that city that never sleeps. With every step I took in it, I felt as if I was beginning a new chapter of the story.



- Egyptians have a deep affection for Saudi Arabia, which is why we find the largest Egyptian community abroad here in the Kingdom, where they find warmth and hospitality, and never feel like strangers. Likewise, Saudis, when they visit Egypt, enjoy its details as if they are in their homeland. The love of Egyptians for Saudi Arabia, and the love of Saudis for Egypt is a beautiful story, the secrets of which are only understood by those who have truly lived it.



- When I visited Egypt, the Nile took me from the neighborhood of "Sayyida Zainab" to "Al-Azhar," from "Khan El Khalili" to the alleys of "Al-Darb Al-Ahmar." I felt as if I were living inside a novel by Naguib Mahfouz, but he just forgot to put my name in it! What a city.. as if it were a fragrance clinging to the clothes of everyone who has left it.



- During the visit of the Minister of Energy, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, at the opening of the "Egypt International Energy Conference - Egypt 2025," he spoke spontaneously; his words were not just a diplomatic speech, but a pulse expressing the feelings of the Saudi people and leadership towards beloved Egypt. His words were for history, for current and future generations, affirming that what binds Saudi Arabia and Egypt is greater than interests; it is an eternal brotherly relationship.



His Highness summarized that close relationship by saying: "The relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt derive their strength from their historical depth, and from brotherhood and strategic partnership. The strength of this relationship lies in the deep belief that our destiny is one and our stability is shared." He did not stop there, but continued with his usual spontaneity, describing Egypt as "the mother of the world":



“A thousand greetings to the real people, the tenacious people, and those with the sweetest souls.. Egypt is not just a place with something beautiful, it is all beautiful.”



- Egypt, whose children built the pyramids and gave birth to geniuses in medicine, engineering, and literature, still echoes with the voice of the Star of the East, "Umm Kulthum," resonating throughout its lands and across the globe.



- In my recent visits, I noticed a tremendous development in the infrastructure; global cities built in record time like the administrative capital. This renaissance confirms that Egypt possesses all the components for construction and the future.



- Egyptians have a beautiful spirit that is not found in many peoples of the world; their smiles and the sweetness of their speech are the hallmark of their interactions with others. May God preserve Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sustain this strong relationship that rises above narrow interests, always anchoring on the shores of love and sincere brotherhood.