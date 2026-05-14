In a beautiful morning in Riyadh, "Nora" stopped at a traffic light, and her attention was drawn to a phrase on a billboard (May God not reveal its worth). Her phone was in front of her, the road map screen was guiding her, the air conditioning was blowing its air, and a water bottle was in her hand, making her wonder: which of these blessings does the phrase apply to? The answer expanded for her; everything around her is, in one way or another, based on water.

This phrase is not just a momentary awareness message; how can it transform into consciousness that reflects on behavior? And how can our generations conserve water unless they realize the efforts that have been made to make it so easily accessible? The answer is: to make water a grand national story, not a familiar resource we have become accustomed to its ease, and this can be achieved by involving historical studies in enhancing awareness, as they give water another dimension by introducing generations to the nation's efforts in securing it and preserving its resources, revealing what the state has done to build a water security system that turned the challenge into stability.

In the capital Riyadh, there is the National Center for Water Efficiency and Conservation (Maa'i), which is the large national awareness arm in the water sector. Its awareness programs have contributed to saving more than 54 million cubic meters of water, which is equivalent to about 109 billion half-liter water bottles, confirming that every drop of water is a precious resource. These are efforts for which they should be thanked, and we appreciate their national role in recognizing the blessing of water and protecting it from waste.

From this standpoint, I propose a national initiative "Water Security in the National Memory," as a humanitarian and historical path supporting the efforts of the (Maa'i) center. It is based on the historical documentation of our water security from traditional irrigation to modern desalination, highlighting the state's efforts in delivering water to cities and villages, with special care for the two holy cities and the Hajj season, and then transforming that into visual and educational awareness content directed at generations, as history builds meaning and transforms conservation from a daily procedure into an extended national value.