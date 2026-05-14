في صباح جميل بالرياض؛ توقفت «نورة» عند إشارة مرورية، فلفت نظرها عبارة في لوحة إعلانية (الله لا يبيّن غلاه)، وكان هاتفها أمامها، وشاشة خرائط الطريق ترشدها، وجهاز التكييف يضخ هواءه، وعبوة الماء في يدها، لتتساءل: أيّ هذه النعم تنطبق عليها العبارة؟ فاتسعت الإجابة لديها؛ فكل ما حولها يقوم بشكل أو بآخر على الماء.

تلك العبارة ليست مجرد رسالة توعوية لحظية؛ فكيف تتحول إلى وعي ينعكس على السلوك؟ وكيف يمكن لأجيالنا المحافظة على الماء ما لم تدرك الجهود التي بُذلت ليصل إليها بهذه السهولة؟ الإجابة: أن نجعل الماء قصة وطنية كبرى، لا مورداً مألوفاً اعتدنا سهولته، وذلك عبر إشراك الدراسات التاريخية في تعزيز الوعي، فهي تمنح الماء بعداً آخر عبر تعريف الأجيال بجهود الوطن في تأمينه وصون موارده، وتكشف ما بذلته الدولة لبناء منظومة أمن مائي حوّلت التحدي إلى استقرار.

وفي العاصمة الرياض، يوجد المركز الوطني لكفاءة وترشيد المياه (مائي)، وهو الذراع التوعوية الوطنية الكبيرة في قطاع المياه، إذ أسهمت برامجه التوعوية بتوفير أكثر من 54 مليون مترٍ مكعب من المياه، وهو ما يعادل حوالى 109 مليارات عبوة ماء بحجم نصف لتر، ما يؤكد، أن كل قطرة ماء ثروة غالية، وهي جهود يشكرون عليها ونثمن دورهم الوطني في استشعار نعمة الماء وحمايته من الهدر.

من هذا المنطلق؛ أطرح مبادرة وطنية «الأمن المائي في الذاكرة الوطنية»، بوصفها مساراً إنسانياً وتاريخياً مسانداً لجهود مركز (مائي)، وتقوم على التوثيق التاريخي لأمننا المائي من السقيا التقليدية إلى التحلية الحديثة، مع إبراز جهود الدولة في إيصال المياه إلى المدن والقرى، والعناية الخاصة بالمدينتين المقدستين وموسم الحج، ثم تحويل ذلك إلى محتوى توعوي مرئي وتعليمي موجّه للأجيال، فالتاريخ يبني المعنى، ويحوّل الترشيد من إجراء يومي إلى قيمة وطنية ممتدة.