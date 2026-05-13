أعلنت وزارة البلديات والإسكان عن اعتماد اللائحة التنفيذية لرسوم العقارات الشاغرة، ضمن إطار تنظيمي يهدف إلى رفع كفاءة استخدام الأصول العقارية وتعزيز التوازن في السوق العقاري، على أن يتم تطبيق الرسوم وفق معايير محددة تُقيّم أوضاع السوق في النطاقات التي ستعلن في حينه، وذلك امتدادًا لتوجيهات ولي العهد - حفظه الله - الهادفة الى تنظيم السوق العقاري وتحقيق التوازن بين العرض والطلب.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن اللائحة تستهدف تحفيز الاستفادة من المباني الشاغرة وزيادة المعروض من الوحدات السكنية والتجارية، بما يسهم في الحد من الممارسات التي تؤثر على توازن السوق.

وبيّنت أن تطبيق الرسوم يتم على المباني الشاغرة الواقعة ضمن نطاقات جغرافية يُعلن عنها بقرار من الوزير، وذلك استنادًا إلى معايير ومؤشرات سوقية تشمل معدلات الشغور، ومستويات العرض والطلب، والأسعار، وتكاليف السكن، على أن يُعلن عن المدن والنطاقات المشمولة وآليات التطبيق حال انطباق معايير الشغور.

ووفقًا للائحة، يُعد المبنى شاغرًا في حال عدم استخدامه أو استغلاله لمدة (6) أشهر متصلة أو متفرقة خلال السنة المرجعية، كما أشارت الوزارة إلى أن تحديد استخدامات المباني الخاضعة للرسم يتم وفق ما هو معتمد في المخططات التنظيمية أو شهادات الإشغال، فيما يُلزم المكلف - سواء كان فردًا أو جهة اعتبارية - بسداد الرسم بحسب نسبة ملكيته في حال تعدد الملاك

كما نصّت اللائحة على أن تقدير قيمة الرسم يتم استنادًا إلى أجرة المثل للمبنى وفق معايير تقييم معتمدة، على أن يُفرض رسم سنوي بنسبة لا تتجاوز (5%) من قيمة المبنى، مع مراعاة متوسط القيم السوقية والإيجارية للعقارات المماثلة.

وأكدت الوزارة أن اللائحة راعت الحالات التي يتعذر فيها إشغال المبنى لأسباب خارجة عن إرادة المكلف، إلى جانب الحالات المرتبطة بإصدار شهادات الإشغال أو نقل الملكية وفق الوثائق النظامية المعتمدة.

وأضافت أن اللائحة تضمنت آليات واضحة لإصدار الفواتير وإشعار المكلفين، إلى جانب إتاحة حق الاعتراض وفق الإجراءات النظامية، وتحديد مهلة للسداد تصل إلى (6) أشهر من تاريخ إصدار الفاتورة، بما يعزز وضوح الإجراءات وعدالة التطبيق.

يذكر أن اللائحة نصّت على تخصيص إيرادات الرسوم لدعم مشروعات الإسكان، بما يسهم في تعزيز التنمية العمرانية ورفع كفاءة الاستفادة من الأراضي والأصول العقارية.