The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has announced the adoption of the executive regulation for vacant property fees, within a regulatory framework aimed at enhancing the efficiency of real estate asset utilization and promoting balance in the real estate market. The fees will be applied according to specific criteria that assess market conditions in the zones to be announced in due course, extending the directives of the Crown Prince - may God protect him - aimed at organizing the real estate market and achieving a balance between supply and demand.

The ministry clarified that the regulation aims to encourage the utilization of vacant buildings and increase the supply of residential and commercial units, contributing to reducing practices that affect market balance.

It indicated that the fees will be applied to vacant buildings located within geographical zones announced by a ministerial decision, based on market criteria and indicators that include vacancy rates, levels of supply and demand, prices, and housing costs. The cities and zones covered and the application mechanisms will be announced once the vacancy criteria are met.

According to the regulation, a building is considered vacant if it has not been used or occupied for a continuous or intermittent period of (6) months during the reference year. The ministry also noted that the determination of the uses of buildings subject to the fee is based on what is approved in the regulatory plans or occupancy certificates, while the liable party - whether an individual or a legal entity - is required to pay the fee according to their ownership percentage in the case of multiple owners.

The regulation stipulates that the fee value is estimated based on the rental value of the building according to approved evaluation criteria, with an annual fee imposed not exceeding (5%) of the building's value, taking into account the average market and rental values of similar properties.

The ministry confirmed that the regulation considers cases where it is impossible to occupy the building for reasons beyond the control of the liable party, as well as cases related to issuing occupancy certificates or transferring ownership according to the approved legal documents.

It added that the regulation includes clear mechanisms for issuing invoices and notifying the liable parties, in addition to providing the right to appeal according to legal procedures, and setting a payment period of up to (6) months from the date of invoice issuance, enhancing the clarity of procedures and fairness of application.

It is worth noting that the regulation specifies that the revenues from the fees will be allocated to support housing projects, contributing to enhancing urban development and improving the efficiency of land and real estate asset utilization.