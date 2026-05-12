اشترطت وزارة التعليم نهاية العام الدراسي موعداً للتقاعد المبكر لمن أكملوا 20 عاماً، وأشارت إلى أن استقبال الطلبات على نظام «فارس» يستمر حتى الحادي والعشرين من شهر مايو الجاري، ومتاح لجميع شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية والإدارية، بما فيهم المستخدمون وبند الأجور والمهندسون.
وأكدت وزارة التعليم أن دراسة الطلبات تتم وفق الضوابط والمعايير المعتمدة، وأن تقديم الطلب لا يعني الموافقة النهائية، وألمحت إلى أن الطلب تتم مراجعته وتدقيقه قبل صدور أي قرار بالموافقة أو الرفض.
وعزت الوزارة التقديم الرقمي عبر نظام «فارس» إلى «تسهيل الخدمة ورفع كفاءة المعالجة» وأضافت أن القرار يستند إلى التعاميم المنظمة للتقاعد المبكر لمنسوبيها.
يشار إلى أن توجيهات صدرت في وقت سابق بتشكيل لجنة وزارية مشتركة تضم كلاً من وزارات الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والمالية، والاقتصاد والتخطيط، إضافة إلى المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية، تختص بالنظر والبت في طلبات الإحالة إلى التقاعد المبكر لموظفي الدولة الذين تراوح مدتهم الخدمية المحتسبة بين 20 سنة وأقل من 25 سنة،
وأكدت التوجيهات على عدم التساهل في الموافقة على طلبات الإحالة إلى التقاعد في حال كانت مدة الخدمة المحتسبة في أنظمة التقاعد بين 20 و25 سنة، وذلك استناداً إلى المادة (18) من نظام التقاعد المدني، التي نصّت على استحقاق الموظف للمعاش التقاعدي عند إتمام خدمة لا تقل عن 25 سنة، مع جواز طلب التقاعد المبكر بعد إتمام 20 سنة بشرط موافقة جهة التعيين.
The Ministry of Education has set the end of the academic year as the deadline for early retirement for those who have completed 20 years of service. It indicated that applications will be received through the "Faris" system until the twenty-first of May this year, and it is available to all holders of educational and administrative positions, including users, wage employees, and engineers.
The Ministry of Education confirmed that the study of applications is conducted according to the approved controls and criteria, and that submitting an application does not mean final approval. It hinted that the application is reviewed and verified before any decision on approval or rejection is issued.
The ministry attributed the digital submission through the "Faris" system to "facilitating service and enhancing processing efficiency," and added that the decision is based on the circulars regulating early retirement for its employees.
It is noted that directives were issued earlier to form a joint ministerial committee comprising the Ministries of Human Resources and Social Development, Finance, Economy and Planning, in addition to the General Organization for Social Insurance, which is responsible for reviewing and deciding on applications for early retirement for state employees whose calculated service period ranges between 20 years and less than 25 years.
The directives emphasized that there should be no leniency in approving applications for early retirement if the calculated service period in the retirement systems is between 20 and 25 years, based on Article (18) of the Civil Retirement System, which stipulates that an employee is entitled to a retirement pension upon completing a service of no less than 25 years, with the possibility of requesting early retirement after completing 20 years, subject to the approval of the appointing authority.