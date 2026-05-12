اشترطت وزارة التعليم نهاية العام الدراسي موعداً للتقاعد المبكر لمن أكملوا 20 عاماً، وأشارت إلى أن استقبال الطلبات على نظام «فارس» يستمر حتى الحادي والعشرين من شهر مايو الجاري، ومتاح لجميع شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية والإدارية، بما فيهم المستخدمون وبند الأجور والمهندسون.


وأكدت وزارة التعليم أن دراسة الطلبات تتم وفق الضوابط والمعايير المعتمدة، وأن تقديم الطلب لا يعني الموافقة النهائية، وألمحت إلى أن الطلب تتم مراجعته وتدقيقه قبل صدور أي قرار بالموافقة أو الرفض.


وعزت الوزارة التقديم الرقمي عبر نظام «فارس» إلى «تسهيل الخدمة ورفع كفاءة المعالجة» وأضافت أن القرار يستند إلى التعاميم المنظمة للتقاعد المبكر لمنسوبيها.


يشار إلى أن توجيهات صدرت في وقت سابق بتشكيل لجنة وزارية مشتركة تضم كلاً من وزارات الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والمالية، والاقتصاد والتخطيط، إضافة إلى المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية، تختص بالنظر والبت في طلبات الإحالة إلى التقاعد المبكر لموظفي الدولة الذين تراوح مدتهم الخدمية المحتسبة بين 20 سنة وأقل من 25 سنة،


وأكدت التوجيهات على عدم التساهل في الموافقة على طلبات الإحالة إلى التقاعد في حال كانت مدة الخدمة المحتسبة في أنظمة التقاعد بين 20 و25 سنة، وذلك استناداً إلى المادة (18) من نظام التقاعد المدني، التي نصّت على استحقاق الموظف للمعاش التقاعدي عند إتمام خدمة لا تقل عن 25 سنة، مع جواز طلب التقاعد المبكر بعد إتمام 20 سنة بشرط موافقة جهة التعيين.