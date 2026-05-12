The Ministry of Education has set the end of the academic year as the deadline for early retirement for those who have completed 20 years of service. It indicated that applications will be received through the "Faris" system until the twenty-first of May this year, and it is available to all holders of educational and administrative positions, including users, wage employees, and engineers.



The Ministry of Education confirmed that the study of applications is conducted according to the approved controls and criteria, and that submitting an application does not mean final approval. It hinted that the application is reviewed and verified before any decision on approval or rejection is issued.



The ministry attributed the digital submission through the "Faris" system to "facilitating service and enhancing processing efficiency," and added that the decision is based on the circulars regulating early retirement for its employees.



It is noted that directives were issued earlier to form a joint ministerial committee comprising the Ministries of Human Resources and Social Development, Finance, Economy and Planning, in addition to the General Organization for Social Insurance, which is responsible for reviewing and deciding on applications for early retirement for state employees whose calculated service period ranges between 20 years and less than 25 years.



The directives emphasized that there should be no leniency in approving applications for early retirement if the calculated service period in the retirement systems is between 20 and 25 years, based on Article (18) of the Civil Retirement System, which stipulates that an employee is entitled to a retirement pension upon completing a service of no less than 25 years, with the possibility of requesting early retirement after completing 20 years, subject to the approval of the appointing authority.