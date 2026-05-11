رحل عن عالمنا، منذ قليل، الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة، بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، تاركاً خلفه مسيرة فنية طويلة أثرت الدراما والسينما والمسرح بأعمال ستظل خالدة في وجدان الجمهور العربي.

نعي نقابة المهن التمثيلية

ونعت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في مصر، برئاسة الدكتور أشرف زكي وأعضاء مجلس الإدارة، الفنان الراحل، معربة عن حزنها العميق لوفاته، ومؤكدة أنه أحد الرموز الفنية البارزة في تاريخ الفن المصري.

وقدمت النقابة خالص التعازي إلى أسرته ومحبيه، داعية الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته وأن يلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.

إرث فني باقٍ

وأشار بيان النقابة إلى أن الراحل ترك إرثاً فنياً وإنسانياً كبيراً، من خلال أدواره المتنوعة التي رسخت مكانته لدى الجمهور العربي، ليظل اسمه حاضراً في الذاكرة الفنية رغم رحيله.

كما أكد البيان أن الساحة الفنية فقدت قيمة كبيرة برحيله، نظراً لما امتلكه من موهبة استثنائية وحضور لافت عبر سنوات طويلة من العطاء.

واختتمت النقابة بيانها بالدعاء للفقيد بالرحمة والمغفرة، مؤكدة أن أعماله ستظل شاهدة على مسيرته الفنية المتميزة ومكانته الراسخة في وجدان جمهوره وزملائه.

يشار إلى أن عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة مر خلال الفترة الماضية بوعكة صحية شديدة، نتيجة معاناته من أزمة في التنفس، استدعت نقله إلى العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات الكبرى في القاهرة.

ونعى نجل الراحل عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة والده برسالة مؤثرة نشرها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، عبر خلالها عن حزنه الكبير بعد رحيله، مؤكداً أن والده لم يكن مجرد أب، بل صاحب مبادئ وإنسان ترك أثراً عميقاً في حياة من حوله.

قيم ومبادئ

وتحدث نجل الفنان الراحل عن القيم والمبادئ التي تعلمها من والده، مؤكداً أنه كان مثالاً في الصدق والشرف والتمسك بالمواقف، إلى جانب حرصه الدائم على الدفاع عن القيم الإنسانية سواء في حياته الشخصية أو من خلال أعماله الفنية.

وأكد في كلماته أن رحيل والده يمثل فقداناً كبيراً للعائلة وللوسط الفني، واصفاً إياه بالأب والسند والقدوة، قبل أن يختتم رسالته بالدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة.

تدهور حالته الصحية

وشهدت الحالة الصحية للفنان الراحل تراجعاً كبيراً في الفترة الماضية، ما استدعى نقله إلى أحد المستشفيات الكبرى بالقاهرة، حيث مكث داخل العناية المركزة لفترة قاربت الشهرين تحت إشراف طبي مكثف.

معاناة مع أمراض الرئة

وكانت أسرته قد أوضحت أن الراحل عانى من أزمات متكررة في الجهاز التنفسي نتيجة مشكلات بالرئة، أثرت على قدرته على التنفس بصورة طبيعية، وتسببت في اضطراب مستويات الأكسجين وثاني أكسيد الكربون في الدم، إلى جانب ضعف عام ناتج عن التقدم في العمر.