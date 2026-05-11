The Egyptian artist Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra has passed away, just a short while ago, after a long battle with illness, leaving behind a long artistic career that has influenced drama, cinema, and theater with works that will remain immortal in the hearts of the Arab audience.

Condolences from the Actors' Syndicate

The Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, headed by Dr. Ashraf Zaki and the board members, mourned the late artist, expressing deep sorrow for his passing and affirming that he was one of the prominent artistic symbols in the history of Egyptian art.

The syndicate extended its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, praying that God grants him vast mercy and inspires his relatives with patience and solace.

A Lasting Artistic Legacy

The syndicate's statement noted that the late artist left behind a significant artistic and humanitarian legacy through his diverse roles that solidified his status among the Arab audience, ensuring that his name remains present in the artistic memory despite his departure.

The statement also confirmed that the artistic scene has lost a great value with his passing, due to his exceptional talent and remarkable presence over many years of giving.

The syndicate concluded its statement by praying for the deceased's mercy and forgiveness, affirming that his works will remain a testament to his distinguished artistic journey and his established place in the hearts of his audience and colleagues.

It is worth noting that Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra had recently suffered from a severe health crisis due to respiratory issues, which necessitated his transfer to intensive care at one of the major hospitals in Cairo.

The late artist's son mourned his father with an emotional message posted on social media, expressing his deep sorrow after his passing and affirming that his father was not just a dad, but a man of principles and a human being who left a profound impact on the lives of those around him.

Values and Principles

The son of the late artist spoke about the values and principles he learned from his father, affirming that he was an example of honesty, honor, and steadfastness in his beliefs, alongside his constant commitment to defending human values, both in his personal life and through his artistic works.

He emphasized in his words that his father's passing represents a significant loss for the family and the artistic community, describing him as a father, support, and role model, before concluding his message with prayers for his mercy and forgiveness.

Deterioration of Health Condition

The late artist's health condition witnessed a significant decline in the past period, which required his transfer to one of the major hospitals in Cairo, where he remained in intensive care for nearly two months under intensive medical supervision.

Struggles with Lung Diseases

His family had clarified that the late artist suffered from repeated respiratory crises due to lung issues, which affected his ability to breathe normally and caused disturbances in oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the blood, along with general weakness resulting from aging.