رحل عن عالمنا، منذ قليل، الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة، بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، تاركاً خلفه مسيرة فنية طويلة أثرت الدراما والسينما والمسرح بأعمال ستظل خالدة في وجدان الجمهور العربي.
نعي نقابة المهن التمثيلية
ونعت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في مصر، برئاسة الدكتور أشرف زكي وأعضاء مجلس الإدارة، الفنان الراحل، معربة عن حزنها العميق لوفاته، ومؤكدة أنه أحد الرموز الفنية البارزة في تاريخ الفن المصري.
وقدمت النقابة خالص التعازي إلى أسرته ومحبيه، داعية الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته وأن يلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.
إرث فني باقٍ
وأشار بيان النقابة إلى أن الراحل ترك إرثاً فنياً وإنسانياً كبيراً، من خلال أدواره المتنوعة التي رسخت مكانته لدى الجمهور العربي، ليظل اسمه حاضراً في الذاكرة الفنية رغم رحيله.
كما أكد البيان أن الساحة الفنية فقدت قيمة كبيرة برحيله، نظراً لما امتلكه من موهبة استثنائية وحضور لافت عبر سنوات طويلة من العطاء.
واختتمت النقابة بيانها بالدعاء للفقيد بالرحمة والمغفرة، مؤكدة أن أعماله ستظل شاهدة على مسيرته الفنية المتميزة ومكانته الراسخة في وجدان جمهوره وزملائه.
يشار إلى أن عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة مر خلال الفترة الماضية بوعكة صحية شديدة، نتيجة معاناته من أزمة في التنفس، استدعت نقله إلى العناية المركزة بأحد المستشفيات الكبرى في القاهرة.
ونعى نجل الراحل عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة والده برسالة مؤثرة نشرها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، عبر خلالها عن حزنه الكبير بعد رحيله، مؤكداً أن والده لم يكن مجرد أب، بل صاحب مبادئ وإنسان ترك أثراً عميقاً في حياة من حوله.
قيم ومبادئ
وتحدث نجل الفنان الراحل عن القيم والمبادئ التي تعلمها من والده، مؤكداً أنه كان مثالاً في الصدق والشرف والتمسك بالمواقف، إلى جانب حرصه الدائم على الدفاع عن القيم الإنسانية سواء في حياته الشخصية أو من خلال أعماله الفنية.
وأكد في كلماته أن رحيل والده يمثل فقداناً كبيراً للعائلة وللوسط الفني، واصفاً إياه بالأب والسند والقدوة، قبل أن يختتم رسالته بالدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة.
تدهور حالته الصحية
وشهدت الحالة الصحية للفنان الراحل تراجعاً كبيراً في الفترة الماضية، ما استدعى نقله إلى أحد المستشفيات الكبرى بالقاهرة، حيث مكث داخل العناية المركزة لفترة قاربت الشهرين تحت إشراف طبي مكثف.
معاناة مع أمراض الرئة
وكانت أسرته قد أوضحت أن الراحل عانى من أزمات متكررة في الجهاز التنفسي نتيجة مشكلات بالرئة، أثرت على قدرته على التنفس بصورة طبيعية، وتسببت في اضطراب مستويات الأكسجين وثاني أكسيد الكربون في الدم، إلى جانب ضعف عام ناتج عن التقدم في العمر.
The Egyptian artist Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra has passed away, just a short while ago, after a long battle with illness, leaving behind a long artistic career that has influenced drama, cinema, and theater with works that will remain immortal in the hearts of the Arab audience.
Condolences from the Actors' Syndicate
The Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, headed by Dr. Ashraf Zaki and the board members, mourned the late artist, expressing deep sorrow for his passing and affirming that he was one of the prominent artistic symbols in the history of Egyptian art.
The syndicate extended its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, praying that God grants him vast mercy and inspires his relatives with patience and solace.
A Lasting Artistic Legacy
The syndicate's statement noted that the late artist left behind a significant artistic and humanitarian legacy through his diverse roles that solidified his status among the Arab audience, ensuring that his name remains present in the artistic memory despite his departure.
The statement also confirmed that the artistic scene has lost a great value with his passing, due to his exceptional talent and remarkable presence over many years of giving.
The syndicate concluded its statement by praying for the deceased's mercy and forgiveness, affirming that his works will remain a testament to his distinguished artistic journey and his established place in the hearts of his audience and colleagues.
It is worth noting that Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra had recently suffered from a severe health crisis due to respiratory issues, which necessitated his transfer to intensive care at one of the major hospitals in Cairo.
The late artist's son mourned his father with an emotional message posted on social media, expressing his deep sorrow after his passing and affirming that his father was not just a dad, but a man of principles and a human being who left a profound impact on the lives of those around him.
Values and Principles
The son of the late artist spoke about the values and principles he learned from his father, affirming that he was an example of honesty, honor, and steadfastness in his beliefs, alongside his constant commitment to defending human values, both in his personal life and through his artistic works.
He emphasized in his words that his father's passing represents a significant loss for the family and the artistic community, describing him as a father, support, and role model, before concluding his message with prayers for his mercy and forgiveness.
Deterioration of Health Condition
The late artist's health condition witnessed a significant decline in the past period, which required his transfer to one of the major hospitals in Cairo, where he remained in intensive care for nearly two months under intensive medical supervision.
Struggles with Lung Diseases
His family had clarified that the late artist suffered from repeated respiratory crises due to lung issues, which affected his ability to breathe normally and caused disturbances in oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the blood, along with general weakness resulting from aging.