In a horrific incident that shook the Indian city of Mumbai, a young man arrived at the hospital suffering from serious injuries after a cleaver was embedded in his head following a violent attack carried out by a group of young men, in a scene captured in circulating videos showing him walking into the hospital despite his critical condition.

Local reports stated that the young man, Rohit Pawar (27 years old), was injured by a cleaver that penetrated his skull and reached a depth of about 4 centimeters into his brain, yet he remained conscious and able to speak and move, as the weapon settled in an area far from vital centers.

According to the medical team, the injured man's condition is currently stable, but he is under close observation in the intensive care unit, for fear of any sudden complications.

On the security side, the Indian police announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with the incident, while the victim was referred to in some media as "the cleaver man" after his remarkable survival from the attack.