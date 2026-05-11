في حادثة مروعة هزّت مدينة مومباي الهندية، وصل شاب إلى المستشفى وهو يعاني من إصابة خطيرة بعد أن غُرس ساطور في رأسه إثر اعتداء عنيف نفذته مجموعة من الشبان، في مشهد وثّقته مقاطع متداولة أظهرت دخوله المستشفى وهو يسير رغم خطورة وضعه.

وذكرت تقارير محلية أن الشاب روهيت باوار (27 عاماً) أصيب بساطور اخترق جمجمته ووصل إلى عمق يقارب 4 سنتيمترات داخل الدماغ، إلا أنه ظل واعياً وقادراً على الكلام والحركة، بعدما استقر السلاح في منطقة بعيدة عن المراكز الحيوية.

وبحسب الفريق الطبي، فإن حالة المصاب مستقرة حالياً، غير أنه يخضع لمراقبة دقيقة داخل وحدة العناية المركزة، خشية حدوث أي مضاعفات مفاجئة.

وفي الجانب الأمني، أعلنت الشرطة الهندية توقيف ثلاثة مشتبه بهم على خلفية الحادث، بينما أُطلق على الضحية في بعض وسائل الإعلام لقب «رجل الساطور» بعد نجاته اللافتة من الاعتداء.