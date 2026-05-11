في حادثة مروعة هزّت مدينة مومباي الهندية، وصل شاب إلى المستشفى وهو يعاني من إصابة خطيرة بعد أن غُرس ساطور في رأسه إثر اعتداء عنيف نفذته مجموعة من الشبان، في مشهد وثّقته مقاطع متداولة أظهرت دخوله المستشفى وهو يسير رغم خطورة وضعه.
وذكرت تقارير محلية أن الشاب روهيت باوار (27 عاماً) أصيب بساطور اخترق جمجمته ووصل إلى عمق يقارب 4 سنتيمترات داخل الدماغ، إلا أنه ظل واعياً وقادراً على الكلام والحركة، بعدما استقر السلاح في منطقة بعيدة عن المراكز الحيوية.
وبحسب الفريق الطبي، فإن حالة المصاب مستقرة حالياً، غير أنه يخضع لمراقبة دقيقة داخل وحدة العناية المركزة، خشية حدوث أي مضاعفات مفاجئة.
وفي الجانب الأمني، أعلنت الشرطة الهندية توقيف ثلاثة مشتبه بهم على خلفية الحادث، بينما أُطلق على الضحية في بعض وسائل الإعلام لقب «رجل الساطور» بعد نجاته اللافتة من الاعتداء.
In a horrific incident that shook the Indian city of Mumbai, a young man arrived at the hospital suffering from serious injuries after a cleaver was embedded in his head following a violent attack carried out by a group of young men, in a scene captured in circulating videos showing him walking into the hospital despite his critical condition.
Local reports stated that the young man, Rohit Pawar (27 years old), was injured by a cleaver that penetrated his skull and reached a depth of about 4 centimeters into his brain, yet he remained conscious and able to speak and move, as the weapon settled in an area far from vital centers.
According to the medical team, the injured man's condition is currently stable, but he is under close observation in the intensive care unit, for fear of any sudden complications.
On the security side, the Indian police announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with the incident, while the victim was referred to in some media as "the cleaver man" after his remarkable survival from the attack.