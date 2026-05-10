The Indonesian island of Sumatra woke up on Wednesday to a horrific traffic incident that turned the "Trans-Sumatra" highway into a scene of flames, following a direct collision between a passenger bus and a fuel truck, resulting in the deaths of 16 people and injuries to 4 others, amidst tragic scenes captured by passing cameras.

Details of the Critical Moments

In a statement issued by the national police, the collision occurred at 12:39 PM local time; the bus was en route from the city of "Lubuklinggau" to "Medan" when it suddenly swerved in an emergency attempt to avoid an obstacle on the road, colliding head-on with an oncoming fuel truck.

Fire Intensifies the Tragedy

Initial investigations and reports from the "Jakarta Post" indicated that the truck's load of diesel fuel turned the incident into a massive fire that erupted immediately upon impact. The flames trapped the victims inside the wreckage, leading to the deaths of 14 bus passengers, in addition to the truck driver and his assistant, while 4 people managed to escape from the flames, with 3 of them suffering severe burns.

Obstacles for Rescue Teams

Fire and rescue teams faced significant challenges in controlling the fire and reaching those trapped inside the two vehicles that were completely charred. The recovery operations and securing the site lasted for many hours, while authorities began their technical investigations to determine the causes of the bus's sudden deviation that led to this humanitarian disaster.