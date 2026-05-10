استيقظت جزيرة سومطرة الإندونيسية، الأربعاء، على وقع حادثة مرورية مروعة حوّلت طريق «ترانس-سومطرة» السريع إلى ساحة من النيران، إثر تصادم مباشر بين حافلة ركاب وشاحنة وقود، ما أسفر عن مقتل 16 شخصاً وإصابة 4 آخرين، وسط مشاهد مأساوية وثقتها كاميرات العابرين.

تفاصيل اللحظات الحرجة

وفي بيان صادر عن الشرطة الوطنية، وقع التصادم عند الساعة 12:39 ظهراً بالتوقيت المحلي؛ حيث كانت الحافلة في طريقها من مدينة «لوبوكلينغاو» نحو «ميدان»، قبل أن تنحرف بشكل مفاجئ في محاولة طارئة لتفادي عائق على الطريق، لتصطدم وجهاً لوجه بشاحنة وقود قادمة من الاتجاه المقابل.

النيران تضاعف المأساة

وأشارت التحقيقات الأولية وتقارير صحيفة «جاكرتا بوست» إلى أن حمولة الشاحنة من وقود «الديزل» حولت الحادثة إلى حريق هائل اندلع فور وقوع الاصطدام. هذه النيران حاصرت الضحايا داخل الحطام، ما أدى إلى وفاة 14 راكباً من الحافلة، إضافة إلى سائق الشاحنة ومساعده، فيما نجا 4 أشخاص من بين ألسنة اللهب، يعاني 3 منهم من حروق بالغة.

عقبات أمام فرق الإنقاذ

واجهت فرق الإطفاء والإنقاذ تحديات جسيمة للسيطرة على الحريق والوصول إلى المحتجزين داخل المركبتين اللتين تفحمتا بالكامل. واستمرت عمليات انتشال الجثامين وتأمين الموقع لساعات طويلة، في حين باشرت السلطات تحقيقاتها الفنية والوقوف على مسببات الانحراف المفاجئ للحافلة الذي أدى إلى هذه الكارثة الإنسانية.