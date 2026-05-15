أعلنت السلطات الصحية الأفريقية وفاة 65 شخصًا جراء تفشي جديد لفايروس الإيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، في وقت يثير فيه انتشار المرض مخاوف متزايدة من انتقاله إلى الدول المجاورة.

وسجلت مقاطعة إيتوري، الواقعة شرق البلاد على الحدود مع أوغندا وجنوب السودان، نحو 246 حالة مشتبهًا بإصابتها بالمرض حتى الآن، وفقًا لما أفادت به المراكز الأفريقية لمكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها (Africa CDC).

وأكدت السلطات الصحية أن طبيعة المنطقة، التي تضم بلدات تعدين تشهد حركة تنقل كثيفة للسكان، تجعل جهود احتواء العدوى أكثر تعقيدًا، خصوصا مع سهولة انتقال فايروس الإيبولا عبر الاتصال المباشر بسوائل جسم المصابين مثل الدم أو القيء، وكذلك أثناء التعامل مع جثامين الضحايا.

وأوضحت مختبرات الأبحاث الوطنية في الكونغو أن الفايروس تم اكتشافه في 13 عينة من أصل 20 تم تحليلها حتى الآن، بينما تشير النتائج الأولية إلى أن السلالة الحالية قد تختلف عن سلالة «زائير» الأكثر شيوعًا، والتي تتوفر لها لقاحات معتمدة، ما يزيد من القلق بشأن طبيعة التفشي الجديد.

ومن المنتظر صدور نتائج التسلسل الجيني الكامل خلال ساعات، لتحديد نوع الفايروس بدقة وتقييم فعالية الوسائل الوقائية الحالية.

ودعت المراكز الأفريقية لمكافحة الأمراض إلى اجتماع طارئ ضم مسؤولين من الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوغندا وجنوب السودان، إلى جانب منظمة الصحة العالمية وشركات الأدوية، بهدف تنسيق استجابة إقليمية عاجلة للحد من انتشار المرض.

وقال المدير العام للمراكز الأفريقية، الدكتور جان كاسيا: «نقف إلى جانب حكومة وشعب جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية في مواجهة هذا التفشي، ونؤكد أن التنسيق الإقليمي السريع ضروري للغاية نظرًا للحركة السكانية الكبيرة بين المناطق المتضررة والدول المجاورة».

وتركزت أغلب الإصابات في منطقتي مونغوالو وروامبارا الصحيتين، مع رصد حالات مشتبه بها أيضًا في مدينة بونيا المجاورة.

ويرى خبراء الصحة العالمية أن الكونغو الديمقراطية تظل بؤرة متكررة لظهور الإيبولا نتيجة عدة عوامل، من بينها الاحتكاك المستمر بين البشر والحيوانات الحاملة للفايروس، مثل الخفافيش والرئيسيات، إضافة إلى التنقل بين المناطق الريفية والحضرية، والمناخ الاستوائي، وكثافة الغابات المطيرة.

يُذكر أن جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية شهدت منذ اكتشاف الفايروس عام 1976 نحو 16 تفشيًا للإيبولا، فيما يبقى وباء غرب أفريقيا بين عامي 2014 و2016 الأكثر دموية، بعدما تسبب في نحو 28 ألف إصابة وأكثر من 11 ألف وفاة.