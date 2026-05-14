رفض رئيس نادي ضمك سابقاً صالح أبو نخاع، حضور مباراة فريقه السابق أمام الفيحاء والتي ستقام غداً الجمعة على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المحالة، ضمن الجولة 33 من دوري روشن السعودي، حيث يعتبر اللقاء مهماً جداً للفريق الضمكاوي على وجه الخصوص للفوز وكسب 3 نقاط للهروب من خطر الهبوط لدوري يلو، حيث في رصيده 26 نقطة، جاء ذلك خلال حديثه لـ"عكاظ" حيث قال: «لا أتشرف بحضور مباراة ضمك والفيحاء بعد الشكوى التي قدموها ضدي وبيننا الآن عدة قضايا»، وأضاف يقول: «يجب أن يحترموا ويقدروا من خدموا وعملوا من أجل النادي أولاً».
وكان حساب نادي ضمك في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي « X » أعلن أن المحالة تنتظر أهلها للدعم والتشجيع والمؤازرة، والحضور يصنع الفرق، ومخاطباً جماهير ضمك أيضاً أن المحالة تنتظر صوتكم، وهقوتنا فيكم .
يذكر أن ضمك مهدد بالهبوط، فمباراة الغد مصيرية قبل خوض اللقاء الأخير أمام فريق النصر الخميس القادم على ملعب الأول بارك والتي ستكون حاسمة للنصر بالفوز بنتيجتها وإعلانه بطلاً لدوري روشن للموسم الحالي.
The former president of Damak Club, Saleh Abu Nakhai, refused to attend his former team's match against Al-Fayha, which will take place tomorrow, Friday, at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala, as part of the 33rd round of the Saudi Roshan League. This match is considered very important for the Damak team, particularly to win and gain 3 points to escape the threat of relegation to Yelo League, as they currently have 26 points. This came during his conversation with "Okaz," where he said: "I do not take pride in attending the Damak vs. Al-Fayha match after the complaint they filed against me, and we now have several cases between us." He added: "They should respect and appreciate those who have served and worked for the club first."
The Damak Club's account on the social media platform "X" announced that Al-Mahala awaits its people for support, encouragement, and attendance, stating that presence makes a difference, and addressing Damak fans that Al-Mahala awaits your voice, and our strength is in you.
It is worth mentioning that Damak is threatened with relegation, so tomorrow's match is crucial before facing the last match against Al-Nassr next Thursday at Al-Awwal Park, which will be decisive for Al-Nassr to win and declare themselves champions of the Roshan League for the current season.