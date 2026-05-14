The former president of Damak Club, Saleh Abu Nakhai, refused to attend his former team's match against Al-Fayha, which will take place tomorrow, Friday, at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala, as part of the 33rd round of the Saudi Roshan League. This match is considered very important for the Damak team, particularly to win and gain 3 points to escape the threat of relegation to Yelo League, as they currently have 26 points. This came during his conversation with "Okaz," where he said: "I do not take pride in attending the Damak vs. Al-Fayha match after the complaint they filed against me, and we now have several cases between us." He added: "They should respect and appreciate those who have served and worked for the club first."



The Damak Club's account on the social media platform "X" announced that Al-Mahala awaits its people for support, encouragement, and attendance, stating that presence makes a difference, and addressing Damak fans that Al-Mahala awaits your voice, and our strength is in you.



It is worth mentioning that Damak is threatened with relegation, so tomorrow's match is crucial before facing the last match against Al-Nassr next Thursday at Al-Awwal Park, which will be decisive for Al-Nassr to win and declare themselves champions of the Roshan League for the current season.