رفض رئيس نادي ضمك سابقاً صالح أبو نخاع، حضور مباراة فريقه السابق أمام الفيحاء والتي ستقام غداً الجمعة على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المحالة، ضمن الجولة 33 من دوري روشن السعودي، حيث يعتبر اللقاء مهماً جداً للفريق الضمكاوي على وجه الخصوص للفوز وكسب 3 نقاط للهروب من خطر الهبوط لدوري يلو، حيث في رصيده 26 نقطة، جاء ذلك خلال حديثه لـ"عكاظ" حيث قال: «لا أتشرف بحضور مباراة ضمك والفيحاء بعد الشكوى التي قدموها ضدي وبيننا الآن عدة قضايا»، وأضاف يقول: «يجب أن يحترموا ويقدروا من خدموا وعملوا من أجل النادي أولاً».


وكان حساب نادي ضمك في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي « X » أعلن أن المحالة تنتظر أهلها للدعم والتشجيع والمؤازرة، والحضور يصنع الفرق، ومخاطباً جماهير ضمك أيضاً أن المحالة تنتظر صوتكم، وهقوتنا فيكم .


يذكر أن ضمك مهدد بالهبوط، فمباراة الغد مصيرية قبل خوض اللقاء الأخير أمام فريق النصر الخميس القادم على ملعب الأول بارك والتي ستكون حاسمة للنصر بالفوز بنتيجتها وإعلانه بطلاً لدوري روشن للموسم الحالي.