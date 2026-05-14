صوت مجلس النواب العراقي، عصر اليوم (الخميس)، على منح الثقة لحكومة علي فالح الزيدي ومنهاجها الوزاري، و14 وزيراً.
وخلال الجلسة، التي عقدها اليوم بحضور 270 نائباً، صوت البرلمان على باسم محمد خضير وزيراً للنفط، ومحمد نوري وزيراً للصناعة، وعلي سعد وهيب وزيراً للكهرباء، وعبد الكريم عبطان وزيراً للتربية، ومصطفى نزار جمعة وزيراً للتجارة.
كما صوت على عبد الحسين عزيز وزيراً للصحة، وسروة عبد الواحد وزيراً للبيئة، ومثنى علي مهدي وزيراً للموارد المائية، وعبد الرحيم جاسم وزيراً للزراعة، وخالد شواني وزيراً للعدل.
وصوت البرلمان أيضاً على وهب سلمان محمد وزيراً للنقل، وفالح الساري وزيراً للمالية، ومصطفى سند وزيراً للاتصالات، وفؤاد حسين وزيراً للخارجية.
ولم يصوت البرلمان على مرشحي وزارات التعليم العالي والداخلية والتخطيط والعمل لوجود اعتراض على المرشحين.
وأبلغ مصدر نيابي «عكاظ» أن «الوزارات المؤجلة مع نواب رئيسي الجمهورية والحكومة، سيتم حسم أمرهم بعد عطلة عيد الأضحى».
وبعد ذلك أدى الزيدي والوزراء، اليمين الدستورية، ومن ثم تم رفع الجلسة لإشعار آخر.
كما أعلن المكتب الإعلامي للزيدي في بيان ورد لوكالة شفق نيوز، أن «مجلس النواب يصوت على منح الثقة لحكومة رئيس مجلس الوزراء علي فالح الزيدي ومنهاجها الوزاري».
The Iraqi Council of Representatives voted this afternoon (Thursday) to grant confidence to the government of Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi and its ministerial program, along with 14 ministers.
During the session, which was held today with the presence of 270 deputies, the parliament voted for Basim Muhammad Khudair as Minister of Oil, Muhammad Nuri as Minister of Industry, Ali Saad Wahib as Minister of Electricity, Abdul Karim Abtan as Minister of Education, and Mustafa Nizar Jumaa as Minister of Trade.
The parliament also voted for Abdul Hussein Aziz as Minister of Health, Sarwa Abdul Wahid as Minister of Environment, Muthanna Ali Mahdi as Minister of Water Resources, Abdul Rahim Jassim as Minister of Agriculture, and Khalid Shawani as Minister of Justice.
The parliament also voted for Wahab Salman Muhammad as Minister of Transport, Faleh Al-Sari as Minister of Finance, Mustafa Sand as Minister of Communications, and Fuad Hussein as Minister of Foreign Affairs.
However, the parliament did not vote on the candidates for the Ministries of Higher Education, Interior, Planning, and Labor due to objections to the nominees.
A parliamentary source informed "Okaz" that "the postponed ministries, along with the Vice Presidents of the Republic and the Government, will be resolved after the Eid al-Adha holiday."
After that, Al-Zaydi and the ministers took the constitutional oath, and then the session was adjourned until further notice.
The media office of Al-Zaydi announced in a statement sent to Shafaq News Agency that "the Council of Representatives votes to grant confidence to the government of Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi and its ministerial program."