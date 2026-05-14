The Iraqi Council of Representatives voted this afternoon (Thursday) to grant confidence to the government of Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi and its ministerial program, along with 14 ministers.



During the session, which was held today with the presence of 270 deputies, the parliament voted for Basim Muhammad Khudair as Minister of Oil, Muhammad Nuri as Minister of Industry, Ali Saad Wahib as Minister of Electricity, Abdul Karim Abtan as Minister of Education, and Mustafa Nizar Jumaa as Minister of Trade.



The parliament also voted for Abdul Hussein Aziz as Minister of Health, Sarwa Abdul Wahid as Minister of Environment, Muthanna Ali Mahdi as Minister of Water Resources, Abdul Rahim Jassim as Minister of Agriculture, and Khalid Shawani as Minister of Justice.



The parliament also voted for Wahab Salman Muhammad as Minister of Transport, Faleh Al-Sari as Minister of Finance, Mustafa Sand as Minister of Communications, and Fuad Hussein as Minister of Foreign Affairs.



However, the parliament did not vote on the candidates for the Ministries of Higher Education, Interior, Planning, and Labor due to objections to the nominees.



A parliamentary source informed "Okaz" that "the postponed ministries, along with the Vice Presidents of the Republic and the Government, will be resolved after the Eid al-Adha holiday."



After that, Al-Zaydi and the ministers took the constitutional oath, and then the session was adjourned until further notice.



The media office of Al-Zaydi announced in a statement sent to Shafaq News Agency that "the Council of Representatives votes to grant confidence to the government of Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi and its ministerial program."