التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز المحافظين المكلفين الذين صدر قرار تكليفهم أخيراً للقيام بأعمال محافظات المنطقة، وذلك بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي.
ونوه أمير جازان بحرص واهتمام القيادة على تلمس احتياجات المواطنين، والعمل على تنمية مختلف المناطق والمحافظات، وفق خطط تنموية شاملة، مؤكدًا أهمية دور المحافظين في تفعيل الطاقات الشبابية في المحافظات في سبيل تمكينهم وتعزيز حضورهم في مختلف الجوانب، وتشجيع المبادرات التنموية، والعمل على تمكين قدرات الأفراد ليكونوا مساهمين فاعلين في بناء وطنهم، وتحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030 الطموحة.
وشدد أمير المنطقة، على أهمية العمل التكاملي مع مختلف الجهات الحكومية والأهلية، وتفعيل دور اللجان المختلفة المنظوية تحت المحافظات، والوقوف الميداني والمتابعة المستمرة للمشروعات التنموية المقررة، متمنياً لهم التوفيق والإعانة.
فيما عبّر المحافظون المكلفون عن شكرهم و تقديرهم لأمير المنطقة على توجيهاته، ودعمه ومتابعته، مؤكدين مثابرتهم لإنفاذ توجيهاته السديدة، وتحقيق تطلع القيادة.
The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the newly appointed governors who were recently assigned to carry out the duties of the region's provinces, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi.
The Emir of Jazan emphasized the leadership's commitment to understanding the needs of citizens and working towards the development of various regions and provinces, according to comprehensive development plans. He stressed the importance of the governors' role in activating the youth's potential in the provinces to empower them and enhance their presence in various aspects, encourage developmental initiatives, and work on enabling individuals to be effective contributors to building their nation and achieving the ambitious Vision 2030 of the Kingdom.
He underscored the importance of collaborative work with various government and private entities, activating the role of the different committees under the provinces, and conducting field visits and continuous follow-up on the planned developmental projects, wishing them success and assistance.
The appointed governors expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region for his guidance, support, and follow-up, affirming their commitment to implementing his wise directives and fulfilling the leadership's aspirations.