التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز المحافظين المكلفين الذين صدر قرار تكليفهم أخيراً للقيام بأعمال محافظات المنطقة، وذلك بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي.

ونوه أمير جازان بحرص واهتمام القيادة على تلمس احتياجات المواطنين، والعمل على تنمية مختلف المناطق والمحافظات، وفق خطط تنموية شاملة، مؤكدًا أهمية دور المحافظين في تفعيل الطاقات الشبابية في المحافظات في سبيل تمكينهم وتعزيز حضورهم في مختلف الجوانب، وتشجيع المبادرات التنموية، والعمل على تمكين قدرات الأفراد ليكونوا مساهمين فاعلين في بناء وطنهم، وتحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030 الطموحة.
وشدد أمير المنطقة، على أهمية العمل التكاملي مع مختلف الجهات الحكومية والأهلية، وتفعيل دور اللجان المختلفة المنظوية تحت المحافظات، والوقوف الميداني والمتابعة المستمرة للمشروعات التنموية المقررة، متمنياً لهم التوفيق والإعانة.
فيما عبّر المحافظون المكلفون عن شكرهم و تقديرهم لأمير المنطقة على توجيهاته، ودعمه ومتابعته، مؤكدين مثابرتهم لإنفاذ توجيهاته السديدة، وتحقيق تطلع القيادة.