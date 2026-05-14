The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the newly appointed governors who were recently assigned to carry out the duties of the region's provinces, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi.

The Emir of Jazan emphasized the leadership's commitment to understanding the needs of citizens and working towards the development of various regions and provinces, according to comprehensive development plans. He stressed the importance of the governors' role in activating the youth's potential in the provinces to empower them and enhance their presence in various aspects, encourage developmental initiatives, and work on enabling individuals to be effective contributors to building their nation and achieving the ambitious Vision 2030 of the Kingdom.

He underscored the importance of collaborative work with various government and private entities, activating the role of the different committees under the provinces, and conducting field visits and continuous follow-up on the planned developmental projects, wishing them success and assistance.

The appointed governors expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region for his guidance, support, and follow-up, affirming their commitment to implementing his wise directives and fulfilling the leadership's aspirations.