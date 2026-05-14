The official spokesperson for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced the signing of an agreement for the release of (1,750) prisoners and detainees from all Yemeni parties and coalition forces. The agreement includes the release of (27) prisoners and detainees from the coalition forces, among them (7) Saudi prisoners.

Major General Al-Maliki stated that the agreement was signed this evening (Thursday), corresponding to (May 14, 2026) in the Jordanian capital (Amman), in the presence of the negotiation committee of the joint forces and with the participation of the Yemeni parties, under the auspices of the Office of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen, Mr. Hans Grundberg.

Major General Al-Maliki confirmed that the file of prisoners and detainees is a humanitarian issue that receives direct attention from the leadership of the joint forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen until all prisoners and detainees are returned.