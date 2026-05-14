صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، عن توقيع اتفاق إطلاق سراح (1750) أسيرًا ومحتجزًا من جميع الأطراف اليمنية وقوات التحالف، ويشمل الاتفاق إطلاق سراح (27) أسيرًا ومحتجزًا من قوات التحالف، من بينهم (7) أسرى سعوديين.
وبيّن اللواء المالكي أن توقيع الاتفاق تم مساء اليوم (الخميس) الموافق (14 مايو 2026م) بالعاصمة الأردنية (عمّان) وبحضور لجنة التفاوض بالقوات المشتركة وبمشاركة الأطراف اليمنية وبرعاية مكتب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن السيد هانس غروندبرغ.
وأكد اللواء المالكي أن ملف الأسرى والمحتجزين ملف إنساني يحظى باهتمام مباشر من قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن حتى عودة كافة الأسرى والمحتجزين.
The official spokesperson for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced the signing of an agreement for the release of (1,750) prisoners and detainees from all Yemeni parties and coalition forces. The agreement includes the release of (27) prisoners and detainees from the coalition forces, among them (7) Saudi prisoners.
Major General Al-Maliki stated that the agreement was signed this evening (Thursday), corresponding to (May 14, 2026) in the Jordanian capital (Amman), in the presence of the negotiation committee of the joint forces and with the participation of the Yemeni parties, under the auspices of the Office of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen, Mr. Hans Grundberg.
Major General Al-Maliki confirmed that the file of prisoners and detainees is a humanitarian issue that receives direct attention from the leadership of the joint forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen until all prisoners and detainees are returned.