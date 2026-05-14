صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، عن توقيع اتفاق إطلاق سراح (1750) أسيرًا ومحتجزًا من جميع الأطراف اليمنية وقوات التحالف، ويشمل الاتفاق إطلاق سراح (27) أسيرًا ومحتجزًا من قوات التحالف، من بينهم (7) أسرى سعوديين.

وبيّن اللواء المالكي أن توقيع الاتفاق تم مساء اليوم (الخميس) الموافق (14 مايو 2026م) بالعاصمة الأردنية (عمّان) وبحضور لجنة التفاوض بالقوات المشتركة وبمشاركة الأطراف اليمنية وبرعاية مكتب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن السيد هانس غروندبرغ.

وأكد اللواء المالكي أن ملف الأسرى والمحتجزين ملف إنساني يحظى باهتمام مباشر من قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن حتى عودة كافة الأسرى والمحتجزين.