The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matarr, met yesterday (Wednesday) at the delegation's headquarters in Cairo with Dr. Afnan bint Abdullah Al-Shaibi, the Executive Director of the Women's Development Organization affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on the occasion of the conclusion of her term.

The ambassador praised Dr. Afnan Al-Shaibi for her efforts during her tenure in supporting the organization's activities and programs, wishing her success in her future endeavors.