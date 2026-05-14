التقى مندوب المملكة الدائم لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله المطر أمس (الأربعاء)، بمقر الوفد بالقاهرة، المديرة التنفيذية لمنظمة تنمية المرأة التابعة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي الدكتورة أفنان بنت عبدالله الشعيبي، بمناسبة انتهاء فترة عملها.

وثمّن السفير المطر ما قامت به الدكتورة أفنان الشعيبي من جهود خلال فترة عملها في دعم أنشطة المنظمة وبرامجها، متمنياً لها التوفيق في مهماتها القادمة.