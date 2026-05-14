التقى مندوب المملكة الدائم لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله المطر أمس (الأربعاء)، بمقر الوفد بالقاهرة، المديرة التنفيذية لمنظمة تنمية المرأة التابعة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي الدكتورة أفنان بنت عبدالله الشعيبي، بمناسبة انتهاء فترة عملها.
وثمّن السفير المطر ما قامت به الدكتورة أفنان الشعيبي من جهود خلال فترة عملها في دعم أنشطة المنظمة وبرامجها، متمنياً لها التوفيق في مهماتها القادمة.
The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matarr, met yesterday (Wednesday) at the delegation's headquarters in Cairo with Dr. Afnan bint Abdullah Al-Shaibi, the Executive Director of the Women's Development Organization affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on the occasion of the conclusion of her term.
The ambassador praised Dr. Afnan Al-Shaibi for her efforts during her tenure in supporting the organization's activities and programs, wishing her success in her future endeavors.