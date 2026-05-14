The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that the interior ministers of the member states emphasized during their emergency meeting, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, chaired by the Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the necessity of doubling coordination between the ministries of interior and relevant authorities in the member states, in light of the arrest of several cells linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. He explained that the ministers affirmed the importance of confronting all that targets the security and stability of the member states, addressing the repercussions and developments of current events, and combating various forms of terrorism.

Al-Budaiwi added that the meeting discussed a number of security topics, foremost among them the situation in the region due to current events, and ways to enhance joint Gulf security cooperation to address the challenges arising from the attacks that the member states have faced, emphasizing that the security of the Gulf states is indivisible.

He noted that the interior ministers expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs who fell as a result of the aggressive operations, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. They also praised the significant efforts made by the Gulf security agencies in uncovering and apprehending terrorist cells, affirming that the achievements reflect the efficiency and vigilance of the security agencies and their high readiness to protect the security and stability of the member states and to confront all that threatens the safety of their communities.