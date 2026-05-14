أكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي أن وزراء الداخلية بدول المجلس شدّدوا خلال اجتماعهم الطارئ، الذي عُقد في مقر الأمانة العامة بالرياض، برئاسة وزير الداخلية في مملكة البحرين الفريق أول الشيخ راشد بن عبدالله آل خليفة، على ضرورة مضاعفة التنسيق بين وزارات الداخلية والجهات المعنية في دول المجلس، في ضوء القبض على عدد من الخلايا المرتبطة بالحرس الثوري الإيراني. وأوضح أن الوزراء أكدوا أهمية التصدي لكل ما يستهدف أمن واستقرار دول المجلس، ومواجهة تداعيات وتطورات الأحداث الجارية، ومكافحة مختلف أشكال الإرهاب.
وأضاف البديوي أن الاجتماع ناقش جملة من الموضوعات الأمنية، وفي مقدمتها الأوضاع في المنطقة نتيجة الأحداث الراهنة، وسبل تعزيز التعاون الأمني الخليجي المشترك لمعالجة التحديات الناجمة عن الاعتداءات التي تعرّضت لها دول المجلس، مشدّدين على أن أمن دول الخليج كلٌ لا يتجزأ.
وأشار إلى أن وزراء الداخلية عبّروا عن خالص التعازي والمواساة لأسر الشهداء الذين ارتقوا جرّاء العمليات العدوانية، متمنين الشفاء العاجل للمصابين. كما أشادوا بالجهود الكبيرة التي بذلتها الأجهزة الأمنية الخليجية في كشف وضبط الخلايا الإرهابية، مؤكدين أن ما تحقّق يعكس كفاءة ويقظة الأجهزة الأمنية وجاهزيتها العالية في حماية أمن واستقرار دول المجلس والتصدي لكل ما يهدّد سلامة مجتمعاته.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that the interior ministers of the member states emphasized during their emergency meeting, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, chaired by the Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the necessity of doubling coordination between the ministries of interior and relevant authorities in the member states, in light of the arrest of several cells linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. He explained that the ministers affirmed the importance of confronting all that targets the security and stability of the member states, addressing the repercussions and developments of current events, and combating various forms of terrorism.
Al-Budaiwi added that the meeting discussed a number of security topics, foremost among them the situation in the region due to current events, and ways to enhance joint Gulf security cooperation to address the challenges arising from the attacks that the member states have faced, emphasizing that the security of the Gulf states is indivisible.
He noted that the interior ministers expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs who fell as a result of the aggressive operations, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. They also praised the significant efforts made by the Gulf security agencies in uncovering and apprehending terrorist cells, affirming that the achievements reflect the efficiency and vigilance of the security agencies and their high readiness to protect the security and stability of the member states and to confront all that threatens the safety of their communities.