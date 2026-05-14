The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received yesterday a delegation honoring the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in recognition of his support for and care of the Quran memorization associations in the Kingdom for over 60 years. On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince received the honorary gifts presented on this occasion, which included a luxurious shield, a handwritten Quran, a plaque commemorating the moment King Salman bin Abdulaziz completed the Quran at the age of ten, and a plaque of Makkah's fruits, which is a tree bearing the names of the Quran memorizers benefiting from the Quran memorization association in Riyadh (Makkah), whose number has exceeded 21,000.

This honor comes as an appreciation and recognition of the blessed journey of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, who has taken care of the Great Quran, directed efforts to spread its teachings and interpretations, instilled its morals, and empowered efforts in teaching its sciences and distributing translations of its meanings.

The Crown Prince expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the charitable associations specialized in Quran memorization in the Kingdom for their qualitative initiatives in serving the Book of God and their effective contributions to the development of the non-profit sector, praising their ongoing efforts and their integration with the leadership's efforts to establish the Kingdom's pioneering position in serving Islam and Muslims around the world.