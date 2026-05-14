استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أمس، وفد تكريم خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ نظير دعمه جمعيات تحفيظ القرآن الكريم ورعايتها في المملكة على مدى أكثر من 60 عاماً.ونيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين، تسلّم ولي العهد، هدايا التكريم المقدّمة بهذه المناسبة، التي شملت درعاً فاخراً، ومصحفاً مخطوطاً، ولوحة خاتِم القرآن المتضمنة (خبر ختم الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز للقرآن وهو في سن العاشرة من عمره)، ولوحة ثمرات مكنون، وهي شجرة تحمل أسماء حفظة القرآن المستفيدين والمستفيدات من جمعية تحفيظ القرآن الكريم بالرياض (مكنون)، الذين تجاوز عددهم 21 ألفاً.

ويأتي هذا التكريم تثميناً وتقديراً للمسيرة المباركة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، الذي تولى العناية بالقرآن العظيم، والتوجيه بالعمل على نشر تعليمه وتفسيره، وترسيخ أخلاقه، وتمكين الجهود في تدريس علومه وتوزيع ترجمات معانيه.

وأعرب ولي العهد، عن شكره وتقديره لكل الجمعيات الأهلية المتخصصة في تحفيظ القرآن الكريم بالمملكة؛ لما تقدّمه من مبادرات نوعية في خدمة كتاب الله، وإسهاماتها الفاعلة في تنمية القطاع غير الربحي، مشيداً بجهودها المستمرة وتكاملها مع جهود القيادة في ترسيخ المكانة الريادية للمملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين في مختلف أنحاء العالم.