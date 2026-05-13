توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الأربعاء)، هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، ومكة المكرمة، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من مناطق الشرقية، الرياض، المدينة المنورة، وتبوك، تصل إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من منطقتي الجوف والحدود الشمالية.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
وفي الخليج العربي تكون حركة الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Wednesday) that thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers will occur in parts of the mountainous regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. Meanwhile, the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue in parts of those regions as well as in parts of the Eastern, Riyadh, Madinah, and Tabuk regions, reaching near-zero visibility in parts of the Al-Jawf and Northern Borders regions.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to westerly in the southern part at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light wave.
In the Arabian Gulf, the surface wind movement is northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light wave.