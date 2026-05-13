The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Wednesday) that thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers will occur in parts of the mountainous regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. Meanwhile, the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue in parts of those regions as well as in parts of the Eastern, Riyadh, Madinah, and Tabuk regions, reaching near-zero visibility in parts of the Al-Jawf and Northern Borders regions.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to westerly in the southern part at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light wave.

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface wind movement is northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light wave.