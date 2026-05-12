لم يكن خبراً عادياً ذلك الذي ضجت به منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في سوريا خلال الساعات الماضية، فقصة الشابة بتول سليمان علوش تحولت من مجرد بلاغ عن فقدان طالبة جامعية، إلى لغز اجتماعي وفكري معقد، وضع الجميع أمام روايات متضاربة تبدأ من السكن الجامعي في اللاذقية ولا تنتهي عند حدود بانياس وجبلة.

«هاجرت في سبيل الله».. عبارة قلبت الموازين

البداية كانت اختفاءً مفاجئاً أثناء عودتها للمنزل، لكن الصدمة الكبرى جاءت مع ظهور بتول في فيديو بـ«مظهر مختلف» عما اعتاده الجميع، لتعلن بكلمات واضحة أنها لم تُخطف، بل «هاجرت في سبيل الله». هذه العبارة تحديداً كانت الفتيل الذي أشعل التساؤلات في الساحل السوري حول طبيعة التحول المفاجئ الذي طرأ على حياة الشابة، والجهة التي تبنت هذا التغيير.

ووسط ضجيج الروايات، برز اسم «مركز الأخوات» في مدينة جبلة كأحد أكثر النقاط إثارة للجدل. ففي حين وجهت والدة بتول أصابع الاتهام لجهات وصفتها بـ«المتشددة» باحتجاز ابنتها داخل هذا المركز، نفت بتول في ظهورها اللاحق أمام وجهاء محليين وجودها هناك، مؤكدة أنها تقيم لدى صديقة. هذا التباين الحاد حول مكان وجودها وما يحدث داخل تلك «المراكز» أبقى القضية في دائرة الشكوك.

ما زاد من غموض المشهد هو موقف والد بتول، الذي أكد في البداية لقاءها وأنها بخير، ثم عاد وتراجع عن تصريحاته ملمحاً إلى أنه وافق على نفي رواية الخطف. هذا التبدل الدراماتيكي في المواقف عكس حجم «الحساسية المفرطة» التي تحيط بالملف، والتي يبدو أنها تتجاوز مجرد خلاف عائلي إلى ما هو أعمق بكثير.

وبينما يرى فريق أن ما جرى هو «قرار شخصي» لبتول، يعتقد آخرون أن هناك «خيوطاً غير مرئية» تدير المشهد، خصوصا مع التوقيت والطريقة التي ظهرت بها. وبين بانياس وجبلة، تظل قصة بتول علوش تفتح الباب أمام نقاشات اجتماعية وفكرية صامتة، حول ماهية التحولات التي تجري خلف الأبواب المغلقة في مناطق الساحل السوري.

هل كان ظهور بتول الأخير هو الفصل الختامي؟ أم أن لغز «مركز الأخوات» والضغوط التي تحدث عنها والدها سيفتحان فصولاً جديدة من قصة لم تعد ملكاً لعائلة بتول وحدها، بل حولتها وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلى قضية رأي عام بامتياز.