في معركة قضائية قد تهز عرش الترفيه الرقمي، وجد العملاق Netflix نفسه في مواجهة اتهامات ثقيلة بـ«التجسس» الممنهج على مستخدميه. المدعي العام لولاية تكساس كين باكستون فجّر مفاجأة بتقديم دعوى تتهم المنصة بجمع بيانات الأطفال والمشتركين سراً لتحويلها إلى أرباح بمليارات الدولارات، في خرق صارخ لقوانين الخصوصية.

«تجسس» خلف شاشة التلفاز

تزعم الدعوى القضائية أن نتفليكس لم تكتفِ بتتبع ما تشاهده، بل راقبت «عادات السلوك الرقمي» وتفضيلات المشتركين الدقيقة، وشاركت هذه البيانات مع شركات إعلانية، رغم وعودها السابقة بحماية خصوصية المستخدمين وعدم بيع معلوماتهم.

وأحد أخطر بنود الدعوى هو اتهام المنصة باستخدام «أنماط مستترة» لإبقاء المشاهدين، وخصوصا الأطفال، عالقين أمام الشاشات. واعتبرت السلطات ميزة «التشغيل التلقائي» أداة صُممت خصيصاً لتعزيز الإدمان الرقمي وضمان استمرار تدفق البيانات التي يتم جمعها في الخفاء.

وتطالب ولاية تكساس بفرض غرامات تصل إلى 10 آلاف دولار عن كل مخالفة، وإلزام الشركة بحذف البيانات المجمعة بشكل غير قانوني. من جهتها، سارعت نتفليكس بنفي الاتهامات، مؤكدة أن الدعوى تعتمد على معلومات «مشوهة»، وأنها تضع خصوصية العملاء على رأس أولوياتها.

وأنت بينما تشاهد فيلمك المفضل، قد تكون هناك عيناً خفية تدرس عاداتك وتراقب أطفالك. فهل تتحول Netflix من منصة ترفيهية إلى أكبر «جاسوس رقمي» داخل منازلنا؟