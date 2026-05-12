In a legal battle that could shake the throne of digital entertainment, the giant Netflix has found itself facing serious accusations of "systematic spying" on its users. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped a bombshell by filing a lawsuit accusing the platform of secretly collecting data on children and subscribers to turn it into billions of dollars in profits, in a blatant violation of privacy laws.

"Spying" Behind the Television Screen

The lawsuit claims that Netflix not only tracked what users watched but also monitored their "digital behavior habits" and precise preferences, sharing this data with advertising companies, despite its previous promises to protect user privacy and not sell their information.

One of the most alarming aspects of the lawsuit is the accusation that the platform used "covert patterns" to keep viewers, especially children, glued to their screens. Authorities considered the "autoplay" feature a tool specifically designed to enhance digital addiction and ensure the continuous flow of data being collected in secret.

Texas is seeking fines of up to $10,000 for each violation and is demanding that the company delete the unlawfully collected data. For its part, Netflix quickly denied the allegations, asserting that the lawsuit relies on "distorted" information and that it prioritizes customer privacy.

As you watch your favorite movie, there may be a hidden eye studying your habits and monitoring your children. Is Netflix transforming from an entertainment platform into the largest "digital spy" inside our homes?