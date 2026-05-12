أطلقت شركة أبل تحديثي iOS 26.5 و iPadOS 26.5 لكافة المستخدمين بعد مدة تجريبية بمجموعة من التحسينات الجديدة، منها دعم التشفير الكامل لرسائل RCS بين هواتف آيفون وأندرويد، بالإضافة إلى خلفيات جديدة، ومزايا إضافية في تطبيق الخرائط.


وأعلنت الشركة في مارس الماضي خططها لتوفير التشفير الكامل لرسائل RCS، قبل أن تبدأ اختبار الميزة ضمن الإصدار التجريبي من تحديث iOS 26.4 مطلع هذا العام، وقد بدأت الآن طرحها تدريجيًا لكافة المستخدمين عبر تحديث iOS 26.5.


وفي الوقت نفسه، يوفر التحديث إصلاحات أمنية لما يزيد على 50 ثغرة مختلفة في النظام، وقد أصدرت الشركة تحديثات أمنية مماثلة للأجهزة القديمة غير الداعمة لتحديثي iOS 26 و iPadOS 26.


وتشير التوقعات إلى أن iOS 26.5 قد يكون آخر التحديثات الرئيسية الحالية؛ إذ تستعد أبل للكشف عن تحديث iOS 27 خلال مؤتمر WWDC الشهر القادم.