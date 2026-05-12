Apple has released updates iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 for all users after a trial period, featuring a range of new enhancements, including full encryption support for RCS messages between iPhones and Android phones, as well as new wallpapers and additional features in the Maps app.



The company announced its plans to provide full encryption for RCS messages last March, before starting to test the feature in the beta version of iOS 26.4 earlier this year, and it has now begun to gradually roll it out to all users via the iOS 26.5 update.



At the same time, the update provides security fixes for over 50 different vulnerabilities in the system, and the company has released similar security updates for older devices that do not support the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 updates.



Expectations indicate that iOS 26.5 may be the last of the current major updates, as Apple prepares to unveil iOS 27 during the upcoming WWDC conference next month.