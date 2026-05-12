Will the Portuguese international and captain of the Al-Nassr football team, Cristiano Ronaldo, break the curse of winning titles in Saudi local competitions and claim his first trophy since joining the yellow team?



As "the Don" has dazzled and shaken football fields around the world, winning titles, ascending podiums, and challenging opponents in his unique and vigorous style, starting from the Clasico in Spain, passing through all the clubs worldwide, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, from Bayern Munich to Paris and Manchester City, among other big clubs that have tasted defeat at his hands.



However, despite this resilience, Ronaldo has not succeeded in breaking the "Al-Hilal curse" and overcoming the barrier of not reaching the podium while wearing the Al-Nassr jersey since he set foot in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, failing to represent the yellow team in any local tournament at all, as he lost one title after another amidst a "psychological breakdown" he experienced without managing to unlock the secrets of local championships.



Today, Al-Nassr hosts Al-Hilal in the 32nd round of the Roshan League; a win for the former will officially grant them the league title, while a loss will postpone the decision until the remaining rounds.



Ronaldo, along with his teammates, hopes to unlock the code of local championships in the capital derby and aspires to snatch the title after a remarkable season for his squad. However, for the title to be achieved, they must win against their traditional rival Al-Hilal. Will the Don manage to do it, or will it be up to Benzema, Salem, and the other players?



Ronaldo has never continued in a long professional stint with Al-Nassr without winning a local title; he will fight on Tuesday night to have the referee declare his team's victory and crown them with the league title. Will he succeed, or will everything be postponed for later?



Today's derby is seen by some as just three points; however, on the contrary, the points from this match will come at a very high price for both teams. The blue leader, buoyed by winning the King's Cup against Al-Khulood, and Al-Nassr, eager to continue their winning streak, especially since winning the derby has a different flavor as it will officially announce their victory in the league title this season.