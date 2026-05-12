هل يكسر الدولي البرتغالي قائد الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي النصر كريستيانو رونالدو عقدة تحقيق البطولات في المسابقات المحلية السعودية، ويتوّج بأول لقب له منذ انتقاله إلى صفوف الأصفر؟.


حيث إن «الدون» صال وجال وزلزل ملاعب كرة القدم حول العالم وهو يحقق البطولات ويصعد المنصات ويتحدى الخصوم على طريقته وعنفوانه، بداية من الكلاسيكو في إسبانيا مروراً بكافة أندية العالم وتحديداً في دوري أبطال أوروبا من بايرن ميونيخ لباريس وللمان سيتي وغيرها من الأندية الكبيرة التي ذاقت المُرّ من أمامه.


لكن أمام هذه الصلابة لم ينجح رونالدو في تحطيم "العقدة الهلالية" وكسر حاجز عدم الصعود لمنصات التتويج بقميص النصر منذ أن وطأت قدماه إلى المملكة العربية السعودية وتمثيل الأصفر بأي بطولة محلية بتاتاً بل كان يخسر بطولة وراء بطولة وسط "تحطيم نفسي" مرّ بِه دون أن ينجح بفك شفرات البطولات المحلية.


اليوم النصر يستضيف الهلال ضمن الجولة 32 من دوري روشن، فوز الأول يمنحه بلقب الدوري بصفة رسمية خسارته يؤجل الحسم حتى الجولات المتبقية.


رونالدو برفقة باقي زملائه يمني النفس في فك شفرة البطولات المحلية في ديربي العاصمة ويأمل في خطف اللقب بعد موسم مميز لكتيبته، لكن اللقب لأجل أن يتحقق لا بد من الفوز على الغريم التقليدي الهلال، فهل يفعلها الدون أم ستكون كلمة لبنزيما وسالم وباقي اللاعبين.


لم يسبق لرونالدو أن استمر في تجربة احترافية طويلة بتلك الفترة مع النصر دون أن يحمل لقباً محلياً، فهو سيقاتل ليلة الثلاثاء من أجل أن يعلن الحكم فوز فريقه والتتويج بلقب الدوري.. فهل يفعلها أم يؤجل كل شيء لاحقاً.


ديربي اليوم هناك من يراه مجرد ثلاث نقاط فقط، بل على العكس تماماً نقاط اللقاء سيكون مهره غاليا جداً، لكلا الفريقين، الزعيم الأزرق المنتشي بعد التتويج بلقب كأس الملك من أمام الخلود، والنصر الطامع في مواصلة سلسلة الانتصارات، خصوصا أن الفوز بالديربي له طعم آخر كونه سيلعن رسميا فوزه بلقب الدوري هذا الموسم.