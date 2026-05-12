هل يكسر الدولي البرتغالي قائد الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي النصر كريستيانو رونالدو عقدة تحقيق البطولات في المسابقات المحلية السعودية، ويتوّج بأول لقب له منذ انتقاله إلى صفوف الأصفر؟.
حيث إن «الدون» صال وجال وزلزل ملاعب كرة القدم حول العالم وهو يحقق البطولات ويصعد المنصات ويتحدى الخصوم على طريقته وعنفوانه، بداية من الكلاسيكو في إسبانيا مروراً بكافة أندية العالم وتحديداً في دوري أبطال أوروبا من بايرن ميونيخ لباريس وللمان سيتي وغيرها من الأندية الكبيرة التي ذاقت المُرّ من أمامه.
لكن أمام هذه الصلابة لم ينجح رونالدو في تحطيم "العقدة الهلالية" وكسر حاجز عدم الصعود لمنصات التتويج بقميص النصر منذ أن وطأت قدماه إلى المملكة العربية السعودية وتمثيل الأصفر بأي بطولة محلية بتاتاً بل كان يخسر بطولة وراء بطولة وسط "تحطيم نفسي" مرّ بِه دون أن ينجح بفك شفرات البطولات المحلية.
اليوم النصر يستضيف الهلال ضمن الجولة 32 من دوري روشن، فوز الأول يمنحه بلقب الدوري بصفة رسمية خسارته يؤجل الحسم حتى الجولات المتبقية.
رونالدو برفقة باقي زملائه يمني النفس في فك شفرة البطولات المحلية في ديربي العاصمة ويأمل في خطف اللقب بعد موسم مميز لكتيبته، لكن اللقب لأجل أن يتحقق لا بد من الفوز على الغريم التقليدي الهلال، فهل يفعلها الدون أم ستكون كلمة لبنزيما وسالم وباقي اللاعبين.
لم يسبق لرونالدو أن استمر في تجربة احترافية طويلة بتلك الفترة مع النصر دون أن يحمل لقباً محلياً، فهو سيقاتل ليلة الثلاثاء من أجل أن يعلن الحكم فوز فريقه والتتويج بلقب الدوري.. فهل يفعلها أم يؤجل كل شيء لاحقاً.
ديربي اليوم هناك من يراه مجرد ثلاث نقاط فقط، بل على العكس تماماً نقاط اللقاء سيكون مهره غاليا جداً، لكلا الفريقين، الزعيم الأزرق المنتشي بعد التتويج بلقب كأس الملك من أمام الخلود، والنصر الطامع في مواصلة سلسلة الانتصارات، خصوصا أن الفوز بالديربي له طعم آخر كونه سيلعن رسميا فوزه بلقب الدوري هذا الموسم.
Will the Portuguese international and captain of the Al-Nassr football team, Cristiano Ronaldo, break the curse of winning titles in Saudi local competitions and claim his first trophy since joining the yellow team?
As "the Don" has dazzled and shaken football fields around the world, winning titles, ascending podiums, and challenging opponents in his unique and vigorous style, starting from the Clasico in Spain, passing through all the clubs worldwide, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, from Bayern Munich to Paris and Manchester City, among other big clubs that have tasted defeat at his hands.
However, despite this resilience, Ronaldo has not succeeded in breaking the "Al-Hilal curse" and overcoming the barrier of not reaching the podium while wearing the Al-Nassr jersey since he set foot in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, failing to represent the yellow team in any local tournament at all, as he lost one title after another amidst a "psychological breakdown" he experienced without managing to unlock the secrets of local championships.
Today, Al-Nassr hosts Al-Hilal in the 32nd round of the Roshan League; a win for the former will officially grant them the league title, while a loss will postpone the decision until the remaining rounds.
Ronaldo, along with his teammates, hopes to unlock the code of local championships in the capital derby and aspires to snatch the title after a remarkable season for his squad. However, for the title to be achieved, they must win against their traditional rival Al-Hilal. Will the Don manage to do it, or will it be up to Benzema, Salem, and the other players?
Ronaldo has never continued in a long professional stint with Al-Nassr without winning a local title; he will fight on Tuesday night to have the referee declare his team's victory and crown them with the league title. Will he succeed, or will everything be postponed for later?
Today's derby is seen by some as just three points; however, on the contrary, the points from this match will come at a very high price for both teams. The blue leader, buoyed by winning the King's Cup against Al-Khulood, and Al-Nassr, eager to continue their winning streak, especially since winning the derby has a different flavor as it will officially announce their victory in the league title this season.