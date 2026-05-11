As an extension of the distinguished relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the mutual visa exemption agreement for the citizens of both countries comes into effect today (Monday), May 11, 2026. This agreement emphasizes the shared determination to enhance and develop tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries and their friendly peoples.



The mutual visa exemption agreement includes all types of diplomatic, special, and regular passports. The Russian Federation is the first country with which the Kingdom has signed a mutual visa exemption agreement that includes holders of regular passports.

The mutual visa exemption allows citizens of both friendly countries to enter without a visa for visits, whether for tourism, business, or visiting relatives and friends. It also permits a stay in both countries for a period of 90 consecutive days or intermittently throughout the calendar year. However, the mutual exemption does not cover visas for those coming for work, study, residence, or pilgrimage, as this requires obtaining the specific visa for those purposes.

The entry into force of the agreement coincides with the celebration of both countries and their friendly peoples of the 100th anniversary of Saudi-Russian diplomatic relations, which is reflected in the increase of mutual visits and the enhancement of tourism, economic, and cultural cooperation, contributing to the strengthening of various sectors that achieve further collaboration and partnership between the two countries and their friendly peoples.