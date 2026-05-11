في أقسام الصحة النفسية، لا يبدأ الضغط من المناوبة وحدها، ولا ينتهي بانتهاء ساعات العمل، هناك عبء آخر لا يظهر في الجداول الرسمية، يتكوّن من الإصغاء اليومي لمعاناة المرضى، ومرافقة أزماتهم النفسية، والتعامل مع نوباتهم الحادة، وأفكارهم الانتحارية، وتجاربهم الصادمة.

يقف ممرض الصحة النفسية في الخط الأول أمام حالات إنسانية معقدة؛ يهدئ الخوف، ويمتص الانفعال، ويراقب الخطر، ويمنح المريض شعوراً بالأمان. غير أن هذا الدور، مع تكراره، قد يترك أثراً نفسياً غير مباشر على الممرض نفسه، إذ تتحول الرعاية إلى تماس يومي مع الألم، وتتحول الحكايات المؤلمة إلى ضغط صامت يتراكم داخل بيئة العمل.

87.7 %؜ من ممرضي الصحة النفسية تحت ضغط حكايات المرضى المؤلمة

هذه الزاوية المهنية والإنسانية حضرت بوضوح في دراسة علمية صادرة عن جامعة الملك سعود، كشفت أن 87.7% من ممرضي الصحة النفسية المشاركين سجلوا مستوى مرتفعاً من الضغط الصدمي الثانوي، وهو ضغط نفسي يتكوّن نتيجة التعرض المتكرر لمعاناة الآخرين وتجاربهم المؤلمة، حتى وإن لم يكن الممرض طرفاً مباشراً في تلك التجارب.

وأعد الدراسة الباحث بندر بن سعود الحربي من جامعة الملك سعود، ونُشرت في مجلة الطب النفسي ربع السنوية الصادرة ضمن منصة سبرنغر نيتشر العالمية بتاريخ 6 أبريل 2026، تحت عنوان: «الرضا التعاطفي والاحتراق الوظيفي والضغط الصدمي الثانوي بين ممرضي الصحة النفسية في السعودية: دراسة مقطعية».

واعتمدت الدراسة على عينة شملت 130 ممرضاً وممرضة من العاملين في مستشفيات الصحة النفسية داخل السعودية؛ بهدف قياس جودة الحياة المهنية لديهم من خلال 3 مؤشرات رئيسية: الرضا التعاطفي، والاحتراق الوظيفي، والضغط الصدمي الثانوي.

87.7 %؜ من ممرضي الصحة النفسية تحت ضغط حكايات المرضى المؤلمة

وأظهرت النتائج أن 80.8% من المشاركين سجلوا مستوى متوسطاً من الرضا التعاطفي، بما يعكس شعوراً بقيمة العمل الإنساني الذي يؤدونه. وفي المقابل، سجل 86.2 % مستوى متوسطاً من الاحتراق الوظيفي، بما يشير إلى حضور الإرهاق المهني داخل بيئة العمل. أما الرقم الأبرز فتمثل في تسجيل 87.7% مستوى مرتفعاً من الضغط الصدمي الثانوي، وهو ما يضع العبء النفسي غير المرئي لممرضي الصحة النفسية في مقدمة النقاش.

وتشير الدراسة إلى أن الرضا المهني قد يسهم في تخفيف الاحتراق الوظيفي والضغط الصدمي الثانوي، غير أن النتائج أظهرت كذلك أن ارتفاع الاحتراق الوظيفي يرتبط بارتفاع الضغط الصدمي الثانوي، ما يعني أن تراكم الإرهاق داخل بيئة العمل قد يتحول إلى عبء نفسي أعمق مع مرور الوقت.

وتوصي الدراسة بتعزيز برامج الدعم المؤسسي داخل مستشفيات الصحة النفسية، وتطوير تدخلات موجهة لحماية الصحة النفسية للعاملين، وتحسين إدارة أعباء العمل، وتوفير مساحات مهنية للتفريغ النفسي بعد التعامل مع الحالات الصعبة، إلى جانب بناء برامج مستمرة لتعزيز المرونة النفسية لدى الكوادر التمريضية.