87.7 %؜ من ممرضي الصحة النفسية تحت ضغط حكايات المرضى المؤلمة

In mental health departments, the pressure does not begin with the shift alone, nor does it end with the end of working hours. There is another burden that does not appear in official schedules, consisting of the daily listening to patients' suffering, accompanying their psychological crises, dealing with their acute episodes, their suicidal thoughts, and their traumatic experiences.

The mental health nurse stands on the front line facing complex human cases; they calm fears, absorb emotions, monitor risks, and provide the patient with a sense of safety. However, this role, with its repetition, may leave an indirect psychological impact on the nurse themselves, as care transforms into a daily contact with pain, and painful stories turn into silent pressure that accumulates within the work environment.

This professional and human angle was clearly present in a scientific study published by King Saud University, which revealed that 87.7% of participating mental health nurses reported a high level of secondary traumatic stress, which is psychological stress that results from repeated exposure to the suffering of others and their painful experiences, even if the nurse was not a direct party to those experiences.

The study was prepared by researcher Bandar bin Saud Al-Harbi from King Saud University and was published in the quarterly journal of psychiatry issued by the Springer Nature global platform on April 6, 2026, under the title: "Empathic Satisfaction, Burnout, and Secondary Traumatic Stress among Mental Health Nurses in Saudi Arabia: A Cross-Sectional Study."

The study relied on a sample that included 130 male and female nurses working in mental health hospitals within Saudi Arabia; the aim was to measure their professional quality of life through three main indicators: empathic satisfaction, burnout, and secondary traumatic stress.

The results showed that 80.8% of participants reported an average level of empathic satisfaction, reflecting a sense of the value of the humanitarian work they perform. In contrast, 86.2% reported an average level of burnout, indicating the presence of professional exhaustion within the work environment. The most notable figure was that 87.7% reported a high level of secondary traumatic stress, which places the invisible psychological burden on mental health nurses at the forefront of the discussion.

The study indicates that professional satisfaction may help alleviate burnout and secondary traumatic stress; however, the results also showed that increased burnout is associated with increased secondary traumatic stress, meaning that the accumulation of exhaustion within the work environment may turn into a deeper psychological burden over time.

The study recommends enhancing institutional support programs within mental health hospitals, developing targeted interventions to protect the mental health of workers, improving workload management, and providing professional spaces for psychological debriefing after dealing with difficult cases, in addition to building ongoing programs to enhance psychological resilience among nursing staff.