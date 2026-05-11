قبل ساعات من اجتماع وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي، اليوم (الإثنين)، رجّحت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية كايا كالاس، التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن فرض عقوبات على المستوطنين الإسرائيليين الذين يمارسون العنف ضد الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
وأعربت عن تفاؤلها بالتوصل إلى اتفاق، ولفتت إلى أنه لا يزال من غير الواضح تماماً ما إذا كان سيتم الحصول على الإجماع المطلوب لإقرار المقترحات.
وبدأ المستوطنون هجمات مسلحة على التجمعات السكانية في الريف الفلسطيني منذ اليوم الأول للحرب على إيران، مستغلين الأجواء التي خلقتها الحرب، ومنها انصراف الاهتمام الدولي عن الممارسات التي يتعرض لها الفلسطينيون.
واستغل المستوطنون الحرب على غزة للقيام بحملة تهجير واسعة للتجمعات الفلسطينية الريفية شملت أكثر من 100 تجمع، أقاموا مكانها بؤراً استيطانية.
وبالتزامن مع مساعي الاتحاد الأوروبي لفرض عقوبات على المستوطنين، تدعو دول عدة من داخل التكتل إلى تعليق معاهدة تنظم علاقات الاتحاد الأوروبي مع إسرائيل، إلا أن هذه الدعوة لا تحظى بدعم جميع الدول الأعضاء.
وخلال اجتماع وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي في لوكسمبورج، الشهر الماضي، دعا عدد من الوزراء إلى تعليق المعاهدة كلياً أو جزئياً بسبب مخاوف حيال المستوطنات في الضفة الغربية والوضع الإنساني في غزة والقانون الجديد المتعلق بعقوبة الإعدام.
وقال وزير الخارجية الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريس، للصحفيين إن مصداقية أوروبا على المحك اليوم، ودعا إلى مناقشة تعليق معاهدة الشراكة التي دخلت حيز التنفيذ في عام 2000.
واقترحت المفوضية الأوروبية في سبتمبر الماضي تعليق بعض البنود المتعلقة بالتجارة في معاهدة الشراكة، وهو إجراء يؤثر على صادرات إسرائيلية تقارب قيمتها 5.8 مليار يورو.
ويتطلب تعليق الشق التجاري من المعاهدة، أغلبية مؤهلة بين حكومات الاتحاد الأوروبي، أي دعم 15 من أصل 27 دولة عضو في الاتحاد الأوروبي تمثل 65% من سكان الاتحاد. ويتطلب التعليق الكامل لمعاهدة الشراكة قراراً بالإجماع من جميع الدول الأعضاء.
يذكر أن الاتحاد الأوروبي أكبر شريك تجاري لإسرائيل، وتشير بيانات التكتل إلى أن قيمة تجارة السلع بين الطرفين بلغت 42.6 مليار يورو في 2024.
Hours before the meeting of the EU foreign ministers today (Monday), the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, expressed optimism about reaching an agreement on imposing sanctions on Israeli settlers who commit violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
She expressed her optimism about reaching an agreement, noting that it is still unclear whether the required consensus will be achieved to approve the proposals.
Settlers have begun armed attacks on population centers in the Palestinian countryside since the first day of the war on Iran, taking advantage of the atmosphere created by the war, including the diversion of international attention from the practices faced by Palestinians.
Settlers exploited the war on Gaza to carry out a wide campaign of displacement against rural Palestinian communities, which included more than 100 gatherings, replacing them with settlement outposts.
Simultaneously with the EU's efforts to impose sanctions on settlers, several countries within the bloc are calling for the suspension of the treaty regulating EU relations with Israel, although this call does not have the support of all member states.
During the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg last month, several ministers called for the complete or partial suspension of the treaty due to concerns about settlements in the West Bank, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the new law regarding the death penalty.
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told reporters that Europe's credibility is at stake today and called for a discussion on suspending the partnership treaty that came into effect in 2000.
The European Commission proposed last September to suspend some trade-related provisions in the partnership treaty, a measure that affects Israeli exports valued at approximately 5.8 billion euros.
Suspending the trade section of the treaty requires a qualified majority among EU governments, meaning the support of 15 out of 27 EU member states representing 65% of the Union's population. A complete suspension of the partnership treaty requires a unanimous decision from all member states.
It is worth noting that the EU is Israel's largest trading partner, and data from the bloc indicates that the value of trade in goods between the two parties reached 42.6 billion euros in 2024.