قبل ساعات من اجتماع وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي، اليوم (الإثنين)، رجّحت مسؤولة السياسة ‌الخارجية كايا كالاس، التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن فرض عقوبات على المستوطنين الإسرائيليين الذين يمارسون العنف ضد الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.

وأعربت عن تفاؤلها ‌بالتوصل إلى اتفاق، ولفتت إلى أنه لا يزال ‌من غير الواضح تماماً ما ‌إذا كان سيتم الحصول على الإجماع المطلوب لإقرار المقترحات.


وبدأ المستوطنون هجمات مسلحة على التجمعات السكانية في الريف الفلسطيني منذ اليوم الأول للحرب على إيران، مستغلين الأجواء التي خلقتها الحرب، ومنها انصراف الاهتمام الدولي عن الممارسات التي يتعرض لها الفلسطينيون.


واستغل المستوطنون الحرب على غزة للقيام بحملة تهجير واسعة للتجمعات الفلسطينية الريفية شملت أكثر من 100 تجمع، أقاموا مكانها بؤراً استيطانية.


وبالتزامن مع مساعي الاتحاد الأوروبي لفرض عقوبات على المستوطنين، تدعو دول عدة من داخل التكتل إلى تعليق معاهدة تنظم علاقات الاتحاد الأوروبي مع إسرائيل، إلا أن هذه الدعوة لا تحظى بدعم جميع الدول الأعضاء.


وخلال اجتماع وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي في لوكسمبورج، الشهر الماضي، دعا عدد من الوزراء إلى تعليق المعاهدة كلياً أو جزئياً بسبب مخاوف حيال المستوطنات في الضفة الغربية والوضع الإنساني في غزة والقانون الجديد المتعلق بعقوبة الإعدام.


وقال وزير الخارجية الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريس، للصحفيين إن مصداقية أوروبا على المحك اليوم، ودعا إلى مناقشة تعليق معاهدة الشراكة التي دخلت حيز التنفيذ في عام 2000.


واقترحت المفوضية الأوروبية في سبتمبر الماضي تعليق بعض البنود المتعلقة بالتجارة في معاهدة الشراكة، وهو إجراء يؤثر على صادرات إسرائيلية تقارب قيمتها 5.8 مليار يورو.


ويتطلب تعليق الشق التجاري من المعاهدة، أغلبية مؤهلة بين حكومات الاتحاد الأوروبي، أي دعم 15 من أصل 27 دولة عضو في الاتحاد الأوروبي تمثل 65% من سكان الاتحاد. ويتطلب التعليق الكامل لمعاهدة الشراكة قراراً بالإجماع من جميع الدول الأعضاء.


يذكر أن الاتحاد الأوروبي أكبر شريك تجاري لإسرائيل، وتشير بيانات التكتل إلى أن قيمة تجارة السلع بين الطرفين بلغت 42.6 مليار يورو في 2024.