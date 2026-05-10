أقيم حفل تكريم ختام فعاليات مسابقة «المبدع المصري» للطلاب المصريين بالسعودية، في مقر المكتب الثقافي والتعليمي المصري بمدينة الرياض، برعاية القنصلية المصرية بالرياض، وإشراف المكتب الثقافي التعليمي المصري بالرياض، بالتعاون مع اتحاد شباب المصريين بالخارج، في إطار اهتمام الدولة المصرية بقيادة الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي بدعم المواهب الطلابية.
الحفل جاء في إطار التعاون والتكامل بين مؤسسات الدولة المصرية بالخارج، وتمثيلاً للدولة المصرية بالخارج عن كل من وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج ووزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي وقطاع الشؤون الثقافية والبعثات ووزارة الشباب والرياضة، وتحت رعاية القنصل العام لجمهورية مصر العربية بالرياض ياسر هاشم، وبإشراف الملحق الثقافي مدير المكتب الثقافي والبعثة التعليمية المصرية بالسعودية الدكتور أحمد سعيد فهيم منصور، بالتعاون مع اتحاد شباب المصريين بالخارج برئاسة الدكتور محمود حسين.
وشهد الحفل حضوراً رفيع المستوى، ممثلاً من ملحق الدفاع المصري العميد أركان حرب شريف عفيفي، ومدير مكتب التمثيل العمالي المصري بالرياض المستشار محمد العليان، وعضو مجلس الشيوخ المصري النائب الحسيني الليثي، وبمشاركة فعالة من أعضاء اتحاد شباب المصريين بالخارج، ومنهم الإعلامي علاء خليل، والدكتور أحمد شريف، وممدوح إمبابي، وفريق عمل المكتب الثقافي والتعليمي المصري بالرياض، ومنهم الملحق الإداري والمالي حسن الحادي، حسام الهادي، محمود كامل، أحمد إبراهيم، أحمد عطا، ومن القنصلية المصرية هيثم فراج.
وأكد القنصل العام ياسر هاشم، خلال كلمته بالحفل، أن الدولة المصرية تولي اهتماماً كبيراً برعاية أبنائها بالخارج، وحرصها على دعم الأنشطة الثقافية والفنية التي تسهم في بناء شخصية الأجيال الجديدة وتعزيز ارتباطهم بوطنهم وهويتهم الوطنية.
من جانبه، ألقى الدكتور أحمد سعيد فهيم منصور كلمة أكد خلالها أن المبادرة جاءت انطلاقاً من رؤية الدولة المصرية لبناء الإنسان المصري، وترسيخ الهوية الوطنية والثقافية لدى أبناء المصريين بالخارج.
وأشار إلى أن المسابقة انطلقت من مقر المكتب الثقافي التعليمي المصري بالرياض في الخامس من يناير 2026، وشهدت مشاركة واسعة تجاوزت 150 عملاً إبداعياً من مختلف المراحل التعليمية، خضعت للتقييم من خلال لجان تحكيم متخصصة وفق معايير فنية وتربوية.
من جانبه، أعرب رئيس اتحاد شباب المصريين بالخارج الدكتور محمود حسين، عن فخره بما قدمه الطلاب من أعمال وإبداعات متميزة.
ونوه كل من الإعلامي علاء خليل، والدكتور أحمد شريف إلى دور وأنشطة اتحاد شباب المصريين بالخارج في السعودية.
A ceremony was held to honor the conclusion of the "Egyptian Creative" competition for Egyptian students in Saudi Arabia, at the premises of the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Office in Riyadh, under the auspices of the Egyptian Consulate in Riyadh, and supervised by the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Office in Riyadh, in collaboration with the Union of Egyptian Youth Abroad, as part of the Egyptian state's interest, led by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in supporting student talents.
The ceremony took place within the framework of cooperation and integration between the Egyptian state institutions abroad, representing the Egyptian state abroad through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Egyptians Abroad, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Cultural Affairs and Missions Sector, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, under the patronage of the Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Riyadh, Yasser Hashem, and under the supervision of the Cultural Attaché and Director of the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Office in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ahmed Said Fahim Mansour, in collaboration with the Union of Egyptian Youth Abroad, headed by Dr. Mahmoud Hussein.
The ceremony witnessed high-level attendance, represented by the Egyptian Defense Attaché, Major General Sharif Afifi, the Director of the Egyptian Labor Representation Office in Riyadh, Counselor Mohammed Al-Olayan, and Egyptian Senate member, Deputy Al-Husseini Al-Laythi, with active participation from members of the Union of Egyptian Youth Abroad, including media figure Alaa Khalil, Dr. Ahmed Sherif, Mamdouh Imbabi, and the team from the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Office in Riyadh, including Administrative and Financial Attaché Hassan Al-Hadi, Hossam Al-Hadi, Mahmoud Kamel, Ahmed Ibrahim, Ahmed Atta, and from the Egyptian Consulate, Haitham Farag.
Consul General Yasser Hashem, during his speech at the ceremony, emphasized that the Egyptian state places great importance on caring for its citizens abroad and is keen on supporting cultural and artistic activities that contribute to building the character of the new generations and strengthening their connection to their homeland and national identity.
For his part, Dr. Ahmed Said Fahim Mansour delivered a speech in which he confirmed that the initiative stemmed from the Egyptian state's vision to build the Egyptian citizen and to reinforce the national and cultural identity among the children of Egyptians abroad.
He pointed out that the competition launched from the premises of the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Office in Riyadh on January 5, 2026, and witnessed wide participation exceeding 150 creative works from various educational stages, which were evaluated by specialized judging committees according to artistic and educational criteria.
For his part, the President of the Union of Egyptian Youth Abroad, Dr. Mahmoud Hussein, expressed his pride in the distinguished works and creativity presented by the students.
Both media figure Alaa Khalil and Dr. Ahmed Sherif highlighted the role and activities of the Union of Egyptian Youth Abroad in Saudi Arabia.