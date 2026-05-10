أقيم حفل تكريم ختام فعاليات مسابقة «المبدع المصري» للطلاب المصريين بالسعودية، في مقر المكتب الثقافي والتعليمي المصري بمدينة الرياض، برعاية القنصلية المصرية بالرياض، وإشراف المكتب الثقافي التعليمي المصري بالرياض، بالتعاون مع اتحاد شباب المصريين بالخارج، في إطار اهتمام الدولة المصرية بقيادة الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي بدعم المواهب الطلابية.


الحفل جاء في إطار التعاون والتكامل بين مؤسسات الدولة المصرية بالخارج، وتمثيلاً للدولة المصرية بالخارج عن كل من وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج ووزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي وقطاع الشؤون الثقافية والبعثات ووزارة الشباب والرياضة، وتحت رعاية القنصل العام لجمهورية مصر العربية بالرياض ياسر هاشم، وبإشراف الملحق الثقافي مدير المكتب الثقافي والبعثة التعليمية المصرية بالسعودية الدكتور أحمد سعيد فهيم منصور، بالتعاون مع اتحاد شباب المصريين بالخارج برئاسة الدكتور محمود حسين.


وشهد الحفل حضوراً رفيع المستوى، ممثلاً من ملحق الدفاع المصري العميد أركان حرب شريف عفيفي، ومدير مكتب التمثيل العمالي المصري بالرياض المستشار محمد العليان، وعضو مجلس الشيوخ المصري النائب الحسيني الليثي، وبمشاركة فعالة من أعضاء اتحاد شباب المصريين بالخارج، ومنهم الإعلامي علاء خليل، والدكتور أحمد شريف، وممدوح إمبابي، وفريق عمل المكتب الثقافي والتعليمي المصري بالرياض، ومنهم الملحق الإداري والمالي حسن الحادي، حسام الهادي، محمود كامل، أحمد إبراهيم، أحمد عطا، ومن القنصلية المصرية هيثم فراج.


وأكد القنصل العام ياسر هاشم، خلال كلمته بالحفل، أن الدولة المصرية تولي اهتماماً كبيراً برعاية أبنائها بالخارج، وحرصها على دعم الأنشطة الثقافية والفنية التي تسهم في بناء شخصية الأجيال الجديدة وتعزيز ارتباطهم بوطنهم وهويتهم الوطنية.


من جانبه، ألقى الدكتور أحمد سعيد فهيم منصور كلمة أكد خلالها أن المبادرة جاءت انطلاقاً من رؤية الدولة المصرية لبناء الإنسان المصري، وترسيخ الهوية الوطنية والثقافية لدى أبناء المصريين بالخارج.


وأشار إلى أن المسابقة انطلقت من مقر المكتب الثقافي التعليمي المصري بالرياض في الخامس من يناير 2026، وشهدت مشاركة واسعة تجاوزت 150 عملاً إبداعياً من مختلف المراحل التعليمية، خضعت للتقييم من خلال لجان تحكيم متخصصة وفق معايير فنية وتربوية.


من جانبه، أعرب رئيس اتحاد شباب المصريين بالخارج الدكتور محمود حسين، عن فخره بما قدمه الطلاب من أعمال وإبداعات متميزة.


ونوه كل من الإعلامي علاء خليل، والدكتور أحمد شريف إلى دور وأنشطة اتحاد شباب المصريين بالخارج في السعودية.