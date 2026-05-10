A ceremony was held to honor the conclusion of the "Egyptian Creative" competition for Egyptian students in Saudi Arabia, at the premises of the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Office in Riyadh, under the auspices of the Egyptian Consulate in Riyadh, and supervised by the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Office in Riyadh, in collaboration with the Union of Egyptian Youth Abroad, as part of the Egyptian state's interest, led by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in supporting student talents.



The ceremony took place within the framework of cooperation and integration between the Egyptian state institutions abroad, representing the Egyptian state abroad through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Egyptians Abroad, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Cultural Affairs and Missions Sector, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, under the patronage of the Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Riyadh, Yasser Hashem, and under the supervision of the Cultural Attaché and Director of the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Office in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ahmed Said Fahim Mansour, in collaboration with the Union of Egyptian Youth Abroad, headed by Dr. Mahmoud Hussein.



The ceremony witnessed high-level attendance, represented by the Egyptian Defense Attaché, Major General Sharif Afifi, the Director of the Egyptian Labor Representation Office in Riyadh, Counselor Mohammed Al-Olayan, and Egyptian Senate member, Deputy Al-Husseini Al-Laythi, with active participation from members of the Union of Egyptian Youth Abroad, including media figure Alaa Khalil, Dr. Ahmed Sherif, Mamdouh Imbabi, and the team from the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Office in Riyadh, including Administrative and Financial Attaché Hassan Al-Hadi, Hossam Al-Hadi, Mahmoud Kamel, Ahmed Ibrahim, Ahmed Atta, and from the Egyptian Consulate, Haitham Farag.



Consul General Yasser Hashem, during his speech at the ceremony, emphasized that the Egyptian state places great importance on caring for its citizens abroad and is keen on supporting cultural and artistic activities that contribute to building the character of the new generations and strengthening their connection to their homeland and national identity.



For his part, Dr. Ahmed Said Fahim Mansour delivered a speech in which he confirmed that the initiative stemmed from the Egyptian state's vision to build the Egyptian citizen and to reinforce the national and cultural identity among the children of Egyptians abroad.



He pointed out that the competition launched from the premises of the Egyptian Cultural and Educational Office in Riyadh on January 5, 2026, and witnessed wide participation exceeding 150 creative works from various educational stages, which were evaluated by specialized judging committees according to artistic and educational criteria.



For his part, the President of the Union of Egyptian Youth Abroad, Dr. Mahmoud Hussein, expressed his pride in the distinguished works and creativity presented by the students.



Both media figure Alaa Khalil and Dr. Ahmed Sherif highlighted the role and activities of the Union of Egyptian Youth Abroad in Saudi Arabia.