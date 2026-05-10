The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt has reported an increase in the population of Egypt to 109 million people, marking a population increase of one million within just 267 days.

According to the official population clock data linked to the Ministry of Health and Population's database of births and deaths, the population was recorded at 108 million on August 16, 2025, reaching 109 million today.

The agency stated that 1.452 million births were registered during this period, averaging 5,439 births per day, 227 births per hour, and 3.8 births every minute, which is equivalent to a new birth approximately every 15.9 seconds.

According to the Central Agency's data, the time taken to reach 109 million has decreased to 267 days compared to 287 days during the previous million and 268 days during the earlier million period.

The agency attributed the acceleration in the population growth rate to the increase in the average daily births to 5,439 during the current period, compared to 5,165 in the previous million.

Egypt is the most populous Arab country and ranks 14th globally in terms of population. Rapid population growth is one of the biggest developmental challenges facing the country, as it puts pressure on water, agricultural resources, and public services.

Despite the Egyptian government's efforts to control population growth through the national population and development strategy aimed at reducing the fertility rate to 2.1 births per woman, the total fertility rate remains around 2.8-3.0 children per woman of childbearing age, which is higher than the targeted rate.