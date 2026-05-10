أظهرت بيانات الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء في مصر ارتفاع عدد سكان مصر في الداخل إلى 109 ملايين نسمة، مسجلاً زيادة سكانية قدرها مليون نسمة خلال 267 يوماً فقط.

ووفقاً لبيانات الساعة السكانية الرسمية المرتبطة بقاعدة بيانات تسجيل المواليد والوفيات بوزارة الصحة والسكان، سجل عدد السكان 108 ملايين نسمة يوم 16 أغسطس 2025، ليصل إلى 109 ملايين اليوم.

وقال الجهاز إنه تم تسجيل 1.452 مليون مولود خلال هذه الفترة، بمتوسط 5439 مولوداً يومياً، و227 مولوداً كل ساعة، و3.8 مولود كل دقيقة، أي ما يعادل مولوداً جديداً كل 15.9 ثانية تقريباً.

ووفقاً لبيانات الجهاز المركزي يُلاحظ انخفاض الفترة الزمنية للوصول إلى 109 ملايين نسمة لتصبح 267 يوماً مقابل 287 يوماً خلال المليون السابق و268 يوماً خلال فترة تحقق المليون الأسبق.

وأرجع الجهاز تسريع معدل النمو السكاني إلى ارتفاع متوسط المواليد اليومي إلى 5439 مولوداً خلال الفترة الحالية، مقابل 5165 مولوداً في المليون السابق.

وتُعد مصر أكثر الدول العربية سكاناً، وتحتل المرتبة الـ14 عالمياً من حيث عدد السكان. ويُشكل النمو السكاني السريع أحد أكبر التحديات التنموية التي تواجهها الدولة، حيث يضغط على الموارد المائية والزراعية والخدمات العامة.

ورغم جهود الحكومة المصرية للسيطرة على النمو السكاني من خلال الإستراتيجية القومية للسكان والتنمية التي تهدف إلى خفض معدل الإنجاب إلى 2.1 مولود لكل امرأة، لا يزال معدل الإنجاب الكلي حوالى 2.8-3.0 أطفال لكل امرأة في سن الإنجاب، وهو أعلى من المعدل المستهدف.