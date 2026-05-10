يغفل كثيرون عن أن جودة النوم تبدأ بما نفعله قبل أن نخلد إليه. فثمة عادات تبدو عابرة، لكنها تؤثر بعمق على راحة الجسد وصفاء الذهن، ومن أبرز الأخطاء التي تُرتكب قبل النوم، وتؤثر على الصحة العامة:

استخدام الهاتف أو الشاشات

تناول وجبات ثقيلة أو منبهات

التفكير المفرط والتوتر

عدم وجود روتين نوم ثابت