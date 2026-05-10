يغفل كثيرون عن أن جودة النوم تبدأ بما نفعله قبل أن نخلد إليه. فثمة عادات تبدو عابرة، لكنها تؤثر بعمق على راحة الجسد وصفاء الذهن، ومن أبرز الأخطاء التي تُرتكب قبل النوم، وتؤثر على الصحة العامة:
استخدام الهاتف أو الشاشات
تناول وجبات ثقيلة أو منبهات
التفكير المفرط والتوتر
عدم وجود روتين نوم ثابت
Many people overlook that the quality of sleep begins with what we do before we go to bed. There are habits that may seem trivial, but they deeply affect the comfort of the body and the clarity of the mind. Among the most prominent mistakes made before sleep that impact overall health are:
Using phones or screens
Eating heavy meals or stimulants
Overthinking and stress
Lack of a consistent sleep routine