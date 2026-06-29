زار أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، اليوم (الإثنين)، قائد قوة المنطقة اللواء الركن ثابت بن محمد الشهراني في مستشفى القوات المسلحة بالمنطقة، للاطمئنان على صحته، بعد العارض الصحي الذي تعرض له، متمنيًا له الشفاء العاجل، ودوام الصحة والعافية.
من جهته، عبر اللواء الشهراني عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة نجران على زيارته واطمئنانه على صحته، مثمنًا هذه اللفتة، التي تجسد حرصه ومتابعته الدائمة.
The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, visited today (Monday) the Commander of the Region's Forces, Major General Thabet bin Mohammed Al-Shahrani, at the Armed Forces Hospital in the region, to check on his health after the health issue he experienced, wishing him a speedy recovery and continued health and wellness.
For his part, Major General Al-Shahrani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Najran for his visit and concern for his health, valuing this gesture, which reflects his constant care and follow-up.