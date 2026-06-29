زار أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، اليوم (الإثنين)، قائد قوة المنطقة اللواء الركن ثابت بن محمد الشهراني في مستشفى القوات المسلحة بالمنطقة، للاطمئنان على صحته، بعد العارض الصحي الذي تعرض له، متمنيًا له الشفاء العاجل، ودوام الصحة والعافية.


من جهته، عبر اللواء الشهراني عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة نجران على زيارته واطمئنانه على صحته، مثمنًا هذه اللفتة، التي تجسد حرصه ومتابعته الدائمة.