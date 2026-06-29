The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, visited today (Monday) the Commander of the Region's Forces, Major General Thabet bin Mohammed Al-Shahrani, at the Armed Forces Hospital in the region, to check on his health after the health issue he experienced, wishing him a speedy recovery and continued health and wellness.



For his part, Major General Al-Shahrani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Najran for his visit and concern for his health, valuing this gesture, which reflects his constant care and follow-up.