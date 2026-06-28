في تطور جديد بشأن المجمع السكني المقدر بـ360 مليون ريال وسط جدة، علمت «عكاظ»، أن محكمة الاستئناف بجدة صادقت على حكم أصدرته المحكمة العامة قضى بفسخ العقد المبرم بين مواطنة اشترت شقة تمليك في المجمع السكني بمبلغ مليوني ريال بتمويل من أحد البنوك بعد ثبوت وجود عيوب جوهرية في المبنى، وذيلت المحكمة قرارها النهائي بالصيغة التنفيذية.

وبحسب الوقائع التي تنشرها «عكاظ» حصرياً، انتهى نزاع بين مالكة شقة سكنية وأحد البنوك الممولة إلى فسخ عقد بيع عقار، وإلزام البنك برد كامل المبالغ التي دفعتها المشترية، بعد أن أثبت تقرير هندسي وجود عيوب إنشائية جوهرية وخفية في المبنى السكني، تهدد سلامته الإنشائية وتمنع الانتفاع الطبيعي به.

وتعود التفاصيل، عندما اشترت المواطنة شقة تمليك تقع ضمن مجمع سكني في جدة، بمساحة تقارب 220 متراً بموجب عقد مرابحة، وسددت دفعة أولى قدرها 120 ألف ريال، ثم واصلت سداد الأقساط حتى بلغ ما دفعته نحو 150 ألف ريال. وبعد مضي فترة من السكن، بدأت تظهر مشكلات إنشائية لم تكن ظاهرة عند الشراء، الأمر الذي دفعها إلى اللجوء للقضاء ومن ثم الاستعانة بخبير هندسي منتدب من المحكمة للكشف على العقار.

«تنميلات» وانفصال في «الكرانيش»

المواطنة أفادت في دعواها، أن العقار الذي اشترته تبيّن لاحقاً أن فيه عيوباً خفية مؤثرة لم يكن بالإمكان اكتشافها وقت التعاقد، وأنها لم تكن لتقدم على شراء العقار لو علمت بها مسبقاً. وأكدت، أن تقرير الخبير أثبت وجود «تنميلات» وشروخ في أسقف غرف النوم والحمامات وانفصال في أعمال «الكرانيش» الجبسية، وترخيم في البلاطات الخرسانية للأسقف وشروخ إنشائية في عدد من الغرف وهبوط في الكوابيل الخرسانية، إضافة إلى أخطاء تصميمية تنفيذية في الهيكل الإنشائي مع شروخ في جدران الحمامات وعيوب في أعمال اللياسة والأعتاب، فضلاً عن آثار تسربات مياه في سقف مواقف السيارات وأحمال إضافية لم تؤخذ في الاعتبار عند التصميم الإنشائي، يضاف لتلك العيوب خلل في الهيكل الإنشائي يستوجب المعالجة والتدعيم بشكل عاجل قبل استمرار استخدام المبنى، بحسب خبير هندسي منتدب من المحكمة.

وأضافت المدعية، أن العيوب جوهرية وتمس سلامة العقار ذاته، كما أنها تتعارض مع الغرض الأساسي من الشراء وهو السكن الدائم والآمن. وأشارت إلى أن عدداً من ملاك المشروع ذاته أقاموا دعاوى مماثلة وصدر لبعضهم أحكام بفسخ العقود بسبب العيوب الإنشائية، وطلبت من المحكمة فسخ عقد البيع وإلزام البنك برد جميع المبالغ المدفوعة.

البنك: المفرط أولى بالخسارة!

ممثل البنك أجاب في الدعوى أمام المحكمة بعدة دفوع قانونية وفقاً لنظام المعاملات المدنية، أبرزها أن المشترية أقرت أنها عاينت العقار بنفسها أو بواسطة مختصين قبل الشراء، وبالتالي فإنها قبلت حالة العقار. وأضاف في جوابه، أنه يتوجب على المشتري إبلاغ البائع عند اكتشاف العيب خلال مدة معقولة، وإلا اعتبر قابلاً للمبيع بحالته وهو ما لم يحدث، وتمسك البنك ببند عقدي نص على أن المشترية عاينت العقار معاينة تامة وأجرت الفحوصات الهندسية اللازمة وقبلت العقار بحالته الراهنة وأبرأت البنك من جميع العيوب الظاهرة والخفية.

وأضاف ممثل البنك، أن المشترية أقرت بمعاينتها للمبيع بواسطة مختصين فتكون بذلك قبلت به، والقول غير ذلك يعد تفريطاً منها، والمفرط أولى بالخسارة، كما أن البنك لا يعلم عن هذه العيوب، لاسيما بأن المدعية كانت عالمة بالمبيع وهي من أحضرته للبنك بغرض إعادة تمويله عليها. وختم ممثل البنك رده بتمسكه بسلامة موقفه وطلب رد الدعوى.

عقد إذعان.. الضرر يزالردت المدعية على البنك أمام المحكمة بعدة حجج قانونية، أبرزها أن العيوب خفية وليست ظاهرة، وأكدت، أن العيوب المكتشفة إنشائية جوهرية ومستندة إلى أسباب سابقة على البيع، ولا يمكن اكتشافها وقت المعاينة. وذكرت، أنها بادرت بإبلاغ البنك بمجرد اكتشاف المشكلات الإنشائية، إلا أنه لم يستجب لمعالجة الوضع أو فسخ العقد. ودفعت المدعية بأن عقد التمويل والبيع المقدم من البنك عقد إذعان لا يملك العميل مناقشة شروطه أو تعديلها، وأن شرط الإعفاء من العيوب الخفية يعد شرطاً تعسفياً يضر بالمستهلك.

وتابعت بالقول، إن نظام المعاملات المدنية منح المحكمة الحق في تعديل الشروط التعسفية الواردة في عقود الإذعان أو إعفاء الطرف المذعن منها بما يحقق العدالة، وطالبت المشترية بتطبيق القاعدة النظامية «الضرر يزال» نظراً للأضرار التي لحقت بها نتيجة العيوب الإنشائية الجسيمة.

محكمة الاستئناف تؤيد

درست المحكمة الدعوى والردود، ورأت أن التقرير الهندسي أثبت وجود عيوب إنشائية خفية ومؤثرة، وأن البنك لم يقدم ما يدحض التقرير الفني، كما اعتبرت شرط الإعفاء من المسؤولية الوارد في العقد لا يحول دون حماية المشتري في مثل هذه الحالة، خصوصاً مع ثبوت أن العيوب تمس سلامة العقار وتمنع الانتفاع الطبيعي به. وبناءً على ذلك، أصدرت المحكمة قرارها بفسخ عقد البيع وإلزام البنك برد كامل المبالغ التي سددتها المدعية. وفي وقت لاحق أيدت محكمة الاستئناف الحكم ليصبح نهائياً واجب النفاذ.

متضررون لـ«عكاظ»: «من جوه يعلم الله»!

عدد من المواطنين والمواطنات من المتضررين أبلغوا «عكاظ»، أن بعض الملاك مرتبطون بعقود تمويل طويلة تمتد لـ20 عاماً، وتتعارض مع عمر العقار الحالي وتفرض فائدة أيضاً تزيد الغبن، وبعضهم اشترى بسعر مرتفع نقداً، وآخرون بالتمويل البنكي، وبعضهم باع العقار «افتكاكاً من الصداع» طبقاً لتعبيرهم.

ووصفت «أم فيصل وأم عزام وأم أسيل»، لـ«عكاظ»، العقار محل النزاع بأنه في موقع إستراتيجي وسط جدة، وكان من المفترض والمأمول أن يكون على أعلى درجات الجمال، وهو مكون من 3 مجمعات سكنية كل مجمع فيه 4 مبان، وكل مجمع فيه 124 شقة، ليصبح مجموع الشقق في المشروع 372 شقة، لكن انطبق عليه المثل الشعبي الشهير «من جوه يعلم الله».

البنوك.. فيها الخصام وهي الخصم والحكم

طالب السكان أمانة جدة بالوقوف على برج 4 في المجمع السكني لفحص أوضاعه والتحقق من أنه مناسب، لا سيما مع انتشار معلومات متداولة أن المطور يخطط لنقل السكان مؤقتاً من شققهم في البرج 2-3، الصادر بحقهم أمر إخلاء من الأمانة إلى البرج رقم 4 مؤقتاً. وأعربوا عن قلقهم من أن تكون العيوب طالت الأبراج الأربعة، يضاف لذلك مخاوفهم من أن يكون الملاك المتضررون ضحية لأي تحايل، كما أبدوا مخاوفهم من الانتقال للبرج الجديد 4 ومن ثم بيعه لاحقاً للغير، وبالتالي يصبحون ملزمين بالإخلاء من المالك الجديد. وطالب المتضررون في حديثهم الموجز لـ«عكاظ»، بإلزام الجهة المتسببة بنقل السكان إلى شقق غير المجمع الحالي، خصوصاً مع ثبوت وجود مخالفات وعدم ترميم وعدم وجود شهادة إتمام البناء (إشغال) أو رخص للسلامة المدنية أو شهادة لتقرير سلامة إنشاء المشروع في ظل مخالفات استشاري المشروع ورصد تعديلات في المخططات التنفيذية للمشروع وتعديل التسليح، بحسب حديثهم.

وقالوا، إن رحلة التقاضي والشكاوى مع البنوك شاقة، ينطبق عليها «فيها الخصام وهي الخصم والحكم»، وأضافوا: «نحن أسر متواضعة ليست لدينا الإمكانات الكبيرة ولا نقوى على تحمل أتعاب المحاماة وأروقة التقاضي سواء في المحاكم أو اللجان المختصة».

نثق في الأمانة

تمسك المتضررون بضرورة أن تتولى أمانة جدة - لثقتهم في أعمالها - متابعة جميع أعمال الترميم ومراجعة كل ما تم، والتحقق من وجود رخص نظامية مطابقة للواقع، فضلاً عن إلزام المالك باستخراج شهادة «إشغال» للمبنى تصدر عن الأمانة، ومطابقة التصاريح بالتنفيذ والمخططات التصميمية والإفصاح عن أي عيوب، إضافة إلى التأمين على المباني تأميناً يشمل العيوب الخفية، واستنكروا من التأخير والمماطلة في أعمال الترميم للشقق المتضررة رغم صدور قرار ورخصة من الأمانة بذلك.

لماذا صدر قرار الإخلاء؟

متحدث أمانة جدة محمد البقمي، كان قد كشف لـ«عكاظ»، تلقي الأمانة شكاوى من سكان المبنى بخصوص وجود ملاحظات على الوحدات السكنية، التي نشرت «عكاظ» تفاصيلها عن 4 عمائر سكنية في وسط جدة، أظهرت تقارير فنية وجود عيوب هندسية بها. وأشار إلى أن الأمانة اتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بإصدار أمر بالإخلاء حفاظاً على سلامة السكان والممتلكات. وبين، أن الأمانة كلفت فريقاً فنياً مختصاً، بمعاينة المجمع السكني، وأظهرت نتائج الفحص الفني وجود ملاحظات تتطلب تنفيذ أعمال معالجة إنشائية، وتم إصدار رخصة ترميم بتاريخ 17 محرم 1446هـ، ونظراً لعدم إتمام عملية الترميم حتى تاريخه، صدر إشعار نهائي بإخلاء المبنى وإلزام المطور بعمل الترميم بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.