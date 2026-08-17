As the countdown begins for the return of male and female students in general education at schools in various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia to their classrooms for the new academic year starting next (Sunday). The Ministry of Education has officially launched the electronic transfer service for parents who wish to transfer their sons and daughters from their current schools to other schools, in accordance with the approved regulations and procedures. The ministry indicated that it is necessary to log in through the education portal for the Ministry of Education services via the unified login for the Ministry of Education, or through the unified national access, then select the dependents to be transferred, specify their new schools, fill out the transfer request form, and then send it to the relevant department in the education administration to determine the vacancies in the new schools for the transfer to be officially approved without the need to visit the school. This service comes as part of the ministry's commitment to achieving social and psychological stability for students and parents and enabling them to enroll in schools close to their places of residence.