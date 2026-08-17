مع بدء العد التنازلي لعودة طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام بمدارس البنين والبنات في مناطق ومحافظات السعودية إلى مقاعد الدراسة في انطلاقة العام الدراسي الجديد (الأحد) القادم. أطلقت وزارة التعليم رسمياً خدمة النقل الإلكتروني لأولياء الأمور لمن يرغب في نقل أبنائهم وبناتهم الطلبة من مدارسهم الحالية إلى مدارس أخرى، وفق الضوابط والإجراءات المعتمدة. وبينت الوزارة أنه يتعين تسجيل الدخول عبر بوابة التعليم لخدمات وزارة التعليم من خلال الدخول الموحد لوزارة التعليم، أو عبر النفاذ الوطني الموحد، ومن ثم اختيار التابعين المراد نقلهم وتحديد مدارسهم الجديدة وتعبئة نموذج طلب النقل، ومن ثم إرساله إلى القسم المعني في إدارة التعليم ليتسنى معرفة الشواغر في المدارس الجديدة لاعتماد النقل رسمياً دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة المدرسة. وتأتي الخدمة في إطار حرص الوزارة على تحقيق الاستقرار الاجتماعي والنفسي للطلاب والطالبات وأولياء الأمور وتمكينهم من الالتحاق بالمدارس القريبة من مقار السكن.