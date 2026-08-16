أدى نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة العصر اليوم (الأحد)، صلاة الميت على مدير شرطة المنطقة سابقاً محمد بن حمد بن عايش المطيري (رحمه الله)، في جامع عبدالله بن ناصر المهيني بمدينة الرياض.


وأدى الصلاة مع نائب أمير منطقة الرياض عدد من المسؤولين وجمع من المواطنين، وعقب الصلاة قدم الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن العزاء والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلاً الله العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته.