The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, performed the funeral prayer today (Sunday) after the afternoon prayer for the former Director of Police of the region, Mohammed bin Hamad bin Aish Al-Mutairi (may God have mercy on him), at Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Muhaini Mosque in Riyadh.



Along with the Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, several officials and a group of citizens attended the prayer. After the prayer, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman offered his condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens.