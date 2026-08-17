سجلت هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية تفقيس 7 صغار من النعام ذي الرقبة الحمراء خلال الربع الثاني من عام 2026، في مؤشر على نجاح برنامج إعادة توطين النوع وقدرته على التأقلم والتكاثر في موائله الطبيعية.

ويعكس التكاثر الطبيعي انتقال النعام من مرحلة الإطلاق والتأقلم إلى تكوين مجموعات قادرة على استكمال دورة حياتها والتكاثر والنمو، بما يؤكد ملاءمة الموائل الطبيعية وفاعلية جهود الحماية والمتابعة الميدانية.

وتعمل الهيئة على إعادة توطين الأنواع الفطرية من خلال دراسة الموائل وتهيئتها وحمايتها، واختيار المواقع الملائمة للإطلاق، إلى جانب متابعة حركة الأنواع وتكيفها وتكاثرها وانتشارها ميدانيًا.

وتأتي عودة النعام ذي الرقبة الحمراء وتكاثره ضمن جهود الهيئة لاستعادة الحياة الفطرية وتنمية أعداد الأنواع في نطاقاتها الطبيعية، وتعزيز التنوع الحيوي والتوازن البيئي، بما يدعم استدامة الموارد الطبيعية وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.