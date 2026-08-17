The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority recorded the hatching of 7 chicks of the red-necked ostrich during the second quarter of 2026, indicating the success of the species reintroduction program and its ability to adapt and reproduce in its natural habitats.

Natural reproduction reflects the transition of the ostriches from the release and adaptation phase to forming groups capable of completing their life cycle, reproducing, and growing, confirming the suitability of natural habitats and the effectiveness of protection efforts and field monitoring.

The authority works on reintroducing native species by studying, preparing, and protecting habitats, selecting suitable release sites, as well as monitoring the movement, adaptation, reproduction, and spread of the species in the field.

The return and reproduction of the red-necked ostrich are part of the authority's efforts to restore wildlife and increase species populations within their natural ranges, enhancing biodiversity and ecological balance, which supports the sustainability of natural resources and achieves the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.