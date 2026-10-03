كشف النائب العام في الإمارات المستشار الدكتور حمد سيف الشامسي، أن التحقيقات في واقعة رحلة «فلاي دبي» أكدت شروع مساعد قائد الطائرة في تنفيذ عملية إرهابية، مؤكداً أنه اعتدى على قائد الطائرة داخل قمرة القيادة مستخدماً فأس الطوارئ وحاول السيطرة على أدوات التحكم بالطائرة. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الرسمية «وام»، عن النائب العام قوله: إن التحقيقات في واقعة رحلة فلاي دبي رقم (FZ1073) كشفت أن مساعد قائد الطائرة باشر تنفيذ مخططه الإرهابي أثناء الرحلة، إذ اعتدى على قائد الطائرة داخل قمرة القيادة مستخدماً (فأس الطوارئ) (Crash Axe)، وحاول السيطرة على أدوات التحكم بالطائرة.

وأكد أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية لكشف جميع ملابسات الواقعة ودوافعها والصلات المرتبطة بها، إلى جانب استكمال الفحوص الفنية وفحص الأدلة المادية والرقمية، على أن تعلن النتائج النهائية فور استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة.

وكان مصدر مطلع أفاد بأن مساعد الطيار في فلاي دبي، الذي نفذ هجوماً خلال رحلة متجهة من دبي إلى تل أبيب، تأثر بأفكار متطرفة خلال وجوده سابقاً في سورية. وأضاف أن مساعد الطيار في فلاي دبي تم منعه من الطيران من قبل عُمان بسبب إدراك السلطات العمانية بأن لديه أفكاراً متطرفة. وأشار إلى أن مساعد الطيار العُماني يدعى همام الهمامي وغادر سلطنة عمان لمنعه من الطيران قبل ذهابه للإمارات.

ونجت رحلة فلاي دبي رقم FZ1073 من كارثة (الأربعاء) الماضي بعد أن سيطر الركاب وأفراد الطاقم على مساعد الطيار الذي طعن قائد الطائرة، فيما قال مسؤولون إسرائيليون إنها محاولة واضحة لإسقاط الطائرة التي كانت تقل 174 راكباً وأفراد الطاقم. وهبط طيار احتياطي من فلاي دبي كان مسافراً على متن الرحلة بالطائرة في مطار تبوك.

وكان مستشار رئيس الإمارات أنور قرقاش، أشاد (الجمعة)، بالطيار الهندي سميت ماتشار الذي تعرّض للهجوم خلال حادثة الطائرة، معتبراً أنه جسّد خلال مواجهة ما وصفه بـ«عمل إرهابي خطير»، معاني الشجاعة والمسؤولية وأظهر مهنية وحساً أخلاقياً في مواجهة كارثة محتملة. ودعا إلى عدم التسرع في اختزال ملابسات الحادث أو تبني نظريات المؤامرة بشأنه، مشدداً في الوقت نفسه على أهمية اليقظة والتحوط في مواجهة مخاطر التطرف والإرهاب.