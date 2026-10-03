The Attorney General of the UAE, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, revealed that investigations into the incident involving the "Fly Dubai" flight confirmed that the co-pilot attempted to carry out a terrorist act, noting that he assaulted the captain inside the cockpit using an emergency axe and tried to take control of the aircraft's controls. The official news agency "WAM" reported the Attorney General as saying: The investigations into the incident of Fly Dubai flight number (FZ1073) revealed that the co-pilot initiated his terrorist plan during the flight, as he attacked the captain inside the cockpit using the (Crash Axe), and attempted to take control of the aircraft's controls.

He confirmed that investigations are still ongoing to uncover all the circumstances of the incident, its motives, and any related connections, in addition to completing technical examinations and analyzing physical and digital evidence, with the final results to be announced once the necessary procedures are completed.

A knowledgeable source indicated that the co-pilot of Fly Dubai, who carried out the attack during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was influenced by extremist ideas during his previous time in Syria. He added that the co-pilot was banned from flying by Oman due to the authorities' awareness of his extremist views. It was noted that the Omani co-pilot is named Hamam Al-Hamami and left the Sultanate of Oman to avoid being prevented from flying before going to the UAE.

Fly Dubai flight number FZ1073 narrowly escaped disaster last Wednesday after passengers and crew members subdued the co-pilot who stabbed the captain, while Israeli officials described it as a clear attempt to bring down the aircraft, which was carrying 174 passengers and crew members. A reserve pilot from Fly Dubai who was traveling on the flight landed the aircraft at Tabuk Airport.

Anwar Gargash, an advisor to the President of the UAE, praised (on Friday) the Indian pilot, Smit Matchar, who was attacked during the incident, considering that he embodied, during the confrontation of what he described as a "serious terrorist act," the meanings of courage and responsibility and demonstrated professionalism and moral sense in the face of a potential disaster. He called for caution against hastily simplifying the circumstances of the incident or adopting conspiracy theories about it, while emphasizing the importance of vigilance and precaution in the face of the risks of extremism and terrorism.