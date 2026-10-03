كشف النائب العام في الإمارات المستشار الدكتور حمد سيف الشامسي، أن التحقيقات في واقعة رحلة «فلاي دبي» أكدت شروع مساعد قائد الطائرة في تنفيذ عملية إرهابية، مؤكداً أنه اعتدى على قائد الطائرة داخل قمرة القيادة مستخدماً فأس الطوارئ وحاول السيطرة على أدوات التحكم بالطائرة. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الرسمية «وام»، عن النائب العام قوله: إن التحقيقات في واقعة رحلة فلاي دبي رقم (FZ1073) كشفت أن مساعد قائد الطائرة باشر تنفيذ مخططه الإرهابي أثناء الرحلة، إذ اعتدى على قائد الطائرة داخل قمرة القيادة مستخدماً (فأس الطوارئ) (Crash Axe)، وحاول السيطرة على أدوات التحكم بالطائرة.
وأكد أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية لكشف جميع ملابسات الواقعة ودوافعها والصلات المرتبطة بها، إلى جانب استكمال الفحوص الفنية وفحص الأدلة المادية والرقمية، على أن تعلن النتائج النهائية فور استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة.
وكان مصدر مطلع أفاد بأن مساعد الطيار في فلاي دبي، الذي نفذ هجوماً خلال رحلة متجهة من دبي إلى تل أبيب، تأثر بأفكار متطرفة خلال وجوده سابقاً في سورية. وأضاف أن مساعد الطيار في فلاي دبي تم منعه من الطيران من قبل عُمان بسبب إدراك السلطات العمانية بأن لديه أفكاراً متطرفة. وأشار إلى أن مساعد الطيار العُماني يدعى همام الهمامي وغادر سلطنة عمان لمنعه من الطيران قبل ذهابه للإمارات.
ونجت رحلة فلاي دبي رقم FZ1073 من كارثة (الأربعاء) الماضي بعد أن سيطر الركاب وأفراد الطاقم على مساعد الطيار الذي طعن قائد الطائرة، فيما قال مسؤولون إسرائيليون إنها محاولة واضحة لإسقاط الطائرة التي كانت تقل 174 راكباً وأفراد الطاقم. وهبط طيار احتياطي من فلاي دبي كان مسافراً على متن الرحلة بالطائرة في مطار تبوك.
وكان مستشار رئيس الإمارات أنور قرقاش، أشاد (الجمعة)، بالطيار الهندي سميت ماتشار الذي تعرّض للهجوم خلال حادثة الطائرة، معتبراً أنه جسّد خلال مواجهة ما وصفه بـ«عمل إرهابي خطير»، معاني الشجاعة والمسؤولية وأظهر مهنية وحساً أخلاقياً في مواجهة كارثة محتملة. ودعا إلى عدم التسرع في اختزال ملابسات الحادث أو تبني نظريات المؤامرة بشأنه، مشدداً في الوقت نفسه على أهمية اليقظة والتحوط في مواجهة مخاطر التطرف والإرهاب.
The Attorney General of the UAE, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, revealed that investigations into the incident involving the "Fly Dubai" flight confirmed that the co-pilot attempted to carry out a terrorist act, noting that he assaulted the captain inside the cockpit using an emergency axe and tried to take control of the aircraft's controls. The official news agency "WAM" reported the Attorney General as saying: The investigations into the incident of Fly Dubai flight number (FZ1073) revealed that the co-pilot initiated his terrorist plan during the flight, as he attacked the captain inside the cockpit using the (Crash Axe), and attempted to take control of the aircraft's controls.
He confirmed that investigations are still ongoing to uncover all the circumstances of the incident, its motives, and any related connections, in addition to completing technical examinations and analyzing physical and digital evidence, with the final results to be announced once the necessary procedures are completed.
A knowledgeable source indicated that the co-pilot of Fly Dubai, who carried out the attack during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was influenced by extremist ideas during his previous time in Syria. He added that the co-pilot was banned from flying by Oman due to the authorities' awareness of his extremist views. It was noted that the Omani co-pilot is named Hamam Al-Hamami and left the Sultanate of Oman to avoid being prevented from flying before going to the UAE.
Fly Dubai flight number FZ1073 narrowly escaped disaster last Wednesday after passengers and crew members subdued the co-pilot who stabbed the captain, while Israeli officials described it as a clear attempt to bring down the aircraft, which was carrying 174 passengers and crew members. A reserve pilot from Fly Dubai who was traveling on the flight landed the aircraft at Tabuk Airport.
Anwar Gargash, an advisor to the President of the UAE, praised (on Friday) the Indian pilot, Smit Matchar, who was attacked during the incident, considering that he embodied, during the confrontation of what he described as a "serious terrorist act," the meanings of courage and responsibility and demonstrated professionalism and moral sense in the face of a potential disaster. He called for caution against hastily simplifying the circumstances of the incident or adopting conspiracy theories about it, while emphasizing the importance of vigilance and precaution in the face of the risks of extremism and terrorism.