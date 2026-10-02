كشف قائد طائرة «فلاي دبي» الهندي سميت ماتشهار تفاصيل اللحظات الحرجة التي عاشها داخل قمرة القيادة، بعدما تعرض لهجوم من مساعد الطيار، مؤكداً أنه كان يقاتل من أجل حياته، لكنه في الوقت ذاته كان مصمماً على ألا يسمح بموت الآخرين على متن الطائرة.

وفي حديثه مع رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي، استعاد ماتشهار تفاصيل المواجهة، قائلاً إنه كان ملقى على أرضية قمرة القيادة ومصاباً، فيما كان الهجوم عليه لا يزال مستمراً، قبل أن يدرك أن الطائرة بدأت تفقد ارتفاعها بصورة خطرة وأن عليه التحرك سريعاً.

وقال مودي لقائد الطائرة إن «شجاعتك وصبرك وسرعة اتخاذك القرار أنقذت أرواح الكثيرين»، مؤكداً أن الهند بأكملها فخورة به.

«دفعة أخيرة»

وقال قائد الطائرة: «كنت ملقى على الأرض مصاباً، لكنني قلت لنفسي إن عليّ القيام بمحاولة أخيرة لفتح الباب من الداخل».

وأضاف أن آخرين تمكنوا بعد ذلك من الدخول إلى قمرة القيادة وأسهموا في السيطرة على الموقف، مؤكداً: «كنت بالطبع أقاتل من أجل حياتي، لكنني في الوقت نفسه كنت أعلم أنني لن أسمح للآخرين بالموت».

17 عاماً في قمرة القيادة

وكشف ماتشهار أن خبرته في قيادة الطائرات تمتد إلى 17 عاماً، قائلاً: «أستطيع معرفة ما يحدث للطائرة حتى وعيناي مغمضتان»، في إشارة إلى خبرته الطويلة وقدرته على استشعار وضع الطائرة خلال اللحظات الحرجة.

هبوط بأكثر من 17 ألف قدم

وكانت الطائرة متجهة من دبي إلى تل أبيب، عندما هبطت بصورة حادة بأكثر من 17 ألف قدم (نحو 5200 متر)، بعد ساعتين ونصف الساعة من بدء الرحلة، قبل أن يتمكن الركاب وأفراد الطاقم من السيطرة على المهاجم واستعادة التحكم بالطائرة.

واضطرت الرحلة إلى تغيير مسارها والتوجه إلى مدينة تبوك شمال غربي السعودية، حيث هبطت بسلام.

السفارة الهندية: يتعافى جيداً

ونُقل ماتشهار إلى المستشفى عقب الهبوط، قبل نقله جواً إلى أبوظبي، فيما أكدت السفارة الهندية لدى الإمارات، الخميس، أنه «بصحة جيدة ويتعافى بشكل جيد».

وقال السفير الهندي لدى الإمارات ديباك ميتال إنه فخور بالكابتن سميت لشجاعته، معرباً عن ارتياحه بعد لقائه والاطمئنان إلى حالته.

من جانبه، أبدى ماتشهار تفاؤلاً بتعافيه، قائلاً: «لا أنظر إلى هذا الجرح باعتباره جرحاً، لأن ذلك سيجعل التعافي أكثر صعوبة».

وأضاف: «أنظر إليه باعتباره رحلة تمضي ببطء وستستغرق وقتاً، لكنني واثق بأنني سأتعافى وأستعيد لياقتي وصحتي مجدداً».