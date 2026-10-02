The Indian pilot of "Fly Dubai," Smit Machhar, revealed the critical moments he experienced inside the cockpit after being attacked by the co-pilot, affirming that he was fighting for his life, but at the same time, he was determined not to allow others on board the plane to die.

In his conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Machhar recounted the details of the confrontation, saying he was lying on the cockpit floor and injured while the attack on him was still ongoing, before realizing that the plane was beginning to lose altitude dangerously and that he had to act quickly.

Modi told the pilot, "Your courage, patience, and quick decision-making saved many lives," emphasizing that all of India is proud of him.

"A Final Attempt"

The pilot said, "I was lying on the ground injured, but I told myself that I had to make one last attempt to open the door from the inside."

He added that others were able to enter the cockpit afterward and helped regain control of the situation, affirming: "I was, of course, fighting for my life, but at the same time, I knew I would not allow others to die."

17 Years in the Cockpit

Machhar revealed that his experience in flying aircraft spans 17 years, saying: "I can tell what is happening to the plane even with my eyes closed," referring to his extensive experience and ability to sense the aircraft's condition during critical moments.

A Descent of More Than 17,000 Feet

The plane was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it sharply descended by more than 17,000 feet (about 5,200 meters) after two and a half hours into the flight, before passengers and crew members were able to subdue the attacker and regain control of the aircraft.

The flight had to change its course and head to the city of Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Indian Embassy: He is Recovering Well

Machhar was taken to the hospital after landing, before being airlifted to Abu Dhabi, while the Indian embassy in the UAE confirmed on Thursday that he is "in good health and recovering well."

Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, expressed pride in Captain Smit for his bravery, expressing relief after meeting him and ensuring his condition.

For his part, Machhar expressed optimism about his recovery, saying: "I don't see this injury as a wound, because that would make recovery more difficult."

He added: "I see it as a journey that is progressing slowly and will take time, but I am confident that I will recover and regain my fitness and health again."