كشفت معلومات جديدة عن جوانب من حياة مساعد الطيار همام الهمامي، المتهم بالاعتداء على قائد رحلة «فلاي دبي FZ1073»، إذ وُلد في الإمارات لأب عماني وأم سورية، قبل أن يدرس إدارة الطيران في بريطانيا، في وقت تتواصل فيه التحقيقات لكشف مساره المهني وخلفياته قبل الواقعة.


وأفادت المعلومات بأن الهمامي عمل لدى شركة "عُمان إير" لنحو 7 سنوات، قبل مغادرتها في فبراير عام 2025، ثم التحق بالخطوط الملكية المغربية في يونيو من العام نفسه، وغادرها في يناير 2026.


وذكر مصدر أن الهمامي عمل في "فلاي دبي" نحو ثمانية أشهر قبل الواقعة، بينما لم يتضمن ملف LinkedIn اسم فلاي دبي، قبل أن يتم حذف الحساب لاحقًا.


ولد في الإمارات لأب عُماني وأم سورية


وذكرت شبكة cnn الأمريكية أن الهمامي ولد في الإمارات لأب عُماني وأم سورية، ودرس إدارة الطيران في جامعة Buckinghamshire New University ببريطانيا، وأكدت الجامعة أن شخصًا بالاسم نفسه أتم برنامجًا للتعلم عن بُعد لمدة ثلاث سنوات وتخرج عام 2023. ولا تزال التقارير المتعلقة بالفترة التي أمضاها خارج عُمان وما إذا كان لها تأثير على أفكاره قيد الفحص، ولا يمكن اعتبارها بمفردها تفسيرًا مثبتًا لما حدث.


وأصبحت حسابات رقمية حُذفت لاحقًا باسم الهمامي جزءًا من التحقيقات الإعلامية أيضًا. وقالت CNN إن أحد الحسابات تضمن مقطعًا مصورًا من داخل قمرة قيادة، ظهر فيه تصوير لطائرة تابعة لشركة "العال" الإسرائيلية، قبل أن ينتهي بصور لزعيم تنظيم القاعدة السابق أيمن الظواهري و "أبو دُجانة الخراساني"، منفذ تفجير انتحاري عام 2009.


لكن الشبكة أشارت إلى أنها لم تتمكن من تحديد توقيت إعداد بعض هذه المواد أو الجهة التي نشرتها، ما يجعلها ضمن المواد التي يفحصها المحققون، وليس دليلًا مستقلاً على دوافع الهجوم.


وكانت رحلة "FZ1073" بدأت بصورة طبيعية قبل أن يهاجم مساعد الطيار قائدها داخل قمرة القيادة، ما أدى إلى دخول الطائرة في هبوط حاد، وتمكن القائد رغم إصابته، من الوصول إلى باب قمرة القيادة وطلب المساعدة، قبل أن يتدخل أفراد الطاقم والركاب للسيطرة على المهاجم واستعادة السيطرة على الطائرة.