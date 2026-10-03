New information has revealed aspects of the life of co-pilot Hamam Al-Hamami, who is accused of assaulting the captain of flight "Fly Dubai FZ1073." He was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother, before studying aviation management in Britain, as investigations continue to uncover his professional background and history prior to the incident.



According to the information, Al-Hamami worked for Oman Air for about 7 years before leaving in February 2025, then joined Royal Air Maroc in June of the same year, and left in January 2026.



A source mentioned that Al-Hamami worked at Fly Dubai for about eight months before the incident, while his LinkedIn profile did not include Fly Dubai's name before the account was later deleted.



Born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother



American network CNN reported that Al-Hamami was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother, and studied aviation management at Buckinghamshire New University in Britain. The university confirmed that a person by the same name completed a three-year distance learning program and graduated in 2023. Reports regarding the time he spent outside Oman and whether it influenced his thoughts are still under examination, and cannot be considered a definitive explanation for what happened on their own.



Deleted digital accounts under Al-Hamami's name have also become part of the media investigations. CNN stated that one of the accounts included a video from inside the cockpit, showing footage of an Israeli "El Al" aircraft, before concluding with images of former Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and "Abu Dujana al-Khorasani," the perpetrator of a suicide bombing in 2009.



However, the network noted that it was unable to determine the timing of the creation of some of this material or the entity that published it, which places it among the materials being examined by investigators, rather than as independent evidence of the motives behind the attack.



The "FZ1073" flight began normally before the co-pilot attacked its captain inside the cockpit, leading the aircraft to enter a steep descent. Despite his injuries, the captain managed to reach the cockpit door and call for help, before crew members and passengers intervened to subdue the attacker and regain control of the aircraft.