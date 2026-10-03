يبدأ المعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني التعليمي اعتباراً من يوم غد (الأحد) استقبال طلبات الالتحاق ببرنامج «الماجستير المهني في التدريس» لتعيين المعلمين والمعلمات الجدد على الوظائف التعليمية الجديدة.

وأكد المركز أن البرنامج يُقدم مجاناً دون رسوم ومدته عام دراسي واحد، ولا يُشترط عمر محدد للتقديم، مع منح مكافأة مالية شهرية قدرها 3000 ريال تصرف مع البداية الفعلية للدراسة لكافة الملتحقين.

وأشار المركز إلى أن الدراسة حضورية في الجامعات المحددة وهي: جامعة الملك سعود بالرياض وجامعة الأميرة نورة بالرياض وجامعة تبوك بتبوك وجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بجدة وجامعة الملك خالد بأبها وجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل بالدمام.

وبيّن المركز أن التخصصات الجامعية المطلوبة لدراسة الماجستير هي الرياضيات واللغة الإنجليزية والفيزياء والكيمياء واللغة العربية والحاسب الآلي والعلوم والأحياء والتربية الاجتماعية والوطنية والتربية الإسلامية، و أن معايير المفاضلة الأولية للمتقدمين ستكون وفقاً للتالي: 40% معدل التخرج في درجة البكالوريوس وبحد أدنى 3.75 من 5، ونتيجة اختبار التخصص والمقابلة الشخصية 60% تقييم المهارات والقيم والدافعية والجوانب السلوكية والفرز النهائي للمتقدمين.

وحدد المركز الجدول الزمني للقبول في البرنامج من 4 إلى 10 أكتوبر 2026م إضافة الرغبات، واختيار الجامعة، وترتيب الخيارات حسب الأولوية، ومن 17 نوفمبر إلى 24 ديسمبر 2026م إجراء المقابلات الشخصية للمرشحين بعد اجتياز اختبار المهارات الشخصية والسلوكية، ويوم 31 ديسمبر 2026م إعلان النتائج النهائية وأسماء المقبولين في البرنامج، ويوم 17 يناير 2027م بدء تنفيذ البرنامج.

يشار إلى أن البرنامج الجديد برنامج مهني لإعداد المرشحين لمهنة التعليم، صممه المعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني التعليمي، بالشراكة مع عدد من الجامعات السعودية والمعهد الوطني للتعليم في سنغافورة. ويجمع بين الإعداد المهني والتطبيق العملي؛ لإكساب المتدربين المعارف والمهارات اللازمة بما يعزز جاهزية المعلم للممارسات التعليمية، وفق أفضل الممارسات الحديثة وبما يواكب التحولات المتسارعة في التعليم وتوفير برامج مهنية متخصصة لتطوير مهاراتهم وقدراتهم، وبذلك تمتد منظومة التطوير من الإعداد المهني للمتدرب إلى التطوير المستمر للمعلم أثناء الخدمة؛ بما يدعم جودة الممارسة التعليمية.