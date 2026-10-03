The National Institute for Professional Educational Development will start receiving applications for the "Professional Master's Degree in Teaching" program for the appointment of new male and female teachers to new educational positions starting tomorrow (Sunday).

The center confirmed that the program is offered free of charge, with a duration of one academic year, and there is no specific age requirement for application. A monthly financial reward of 3000 riyals will be granted to all participants at the actual start of the study.

The center indicated that the study will be in-person at the specified universities, which are: King Saud University in Riyadh, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, Tabuk University in Tabuk, King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, King Khalid University in Abha, and Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam.

The center clarified that the required university majors for studying the master's degree are Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, Arabic Language, Computer Science, Sciences, Biology, Social and National Education, and Islamic Education. The initial selection criteria for applicants will be based on the following: 40% for the undergraduate graduation rate with a minimum of 3.75 out of 5, and 60% for the results of the specialization test and personal interview, evaluating skills, values, motivation, behavioral aspects, and the final sorting of applicants.

The center set the timeline for admission to the program from October 4 to October 10, 2026, for adding preferences, selecting the university, and ranking options by priority. From November 17 to December 24, 2026, personal interviews will be conducted for candidates who pass the personal and behavioral skills test, and on December 31, 2026, the final results and names of those accepted into the program will be announced. The program will commence on January 17, 2027.

It is noteworthy that the new program is a professional program designed to prepare candidates for the teaching profession, developed by the National Institute for Professional Educational Development in partnership with several Saudi universities and the National Institute of Education in Singapore. It combines professional preparation and practical application to equip trainees with the knowledge and skills necessary to enhance the teacher's readiness for educational practices, in accordance with the best modern practices and in line with the rapid transformations in education, providing specialized professional programs to develop their skills and capabilities. Thus, the development system extends from the professional preparation of the trainee to the continuous development of the teacher during service, supporting the quality of educational practice.