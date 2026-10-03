يبدأ المعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني التعليمي اعتباراً من يوم غد (الأحد) استقبال طلبات الالتحاق ببرنامج «الماجستير المهني في التدريس» لتعيين المعلمين والمعلمات الجدد على الوظائف التعليمية الجديدة.
وأكد المركز أن البرنامج يُقدم مجاناً دون رسوم ومدته عام دراسي واحد، ولا يُشترط عمر محدد للتقديم، مع منح مكافأة مالية شهرية قدرها 3000 ريال تصرف مع البداية الفعلية للدراسة لكافة الملتحقين.
وأشار المركز إلى أن الدراسة حضورية في الجامعات المحددة وهي: جامعة الملك سعود بالرياض وجامعة الأميرة نورة بالرياض وجامعة تبوك بتبوك وجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بجدة وجامعة الملك خالد بأبها وجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل بالدمام.
وبيّن المركز أن التخصصات الجامعية المطلوبة لدراسة الماجستير هي الرياضيات واللغة الإنجليزية والفيزياء والكيمياء واللغة العربية والحاسب الآلي والعلوم والأحياء والتربية الاجتماعية والوطنية والتربية الإسلامية، و أن معايير المفاضلة الأولية للمتقدمين ستكون وفقاً للتالي: 40% معدل التخرج في درجة البكالوريوس وبحد أدنى 3.75 من 5، ونتيجة اختبار التخصص والمقابلة الشخصية 60% تقييم المهارات والقيم والدافعية والجوانب السلوكية والفرز النهائي للمتقدمين.
وحدد المركز الجدول الزمني للقبول في البرنامج من 4 إلى 10 أكتوبر 2026م إضافة الرغبات، واختيار الجامعة، وترتيب الخيارات حسب الأولوية، ومن 17 نوفمبر إلى 24 ديسمبر 2026م إجراء المقابلات الشخصية للمرشحين بعد اجتياز اختبار المهارات الشخصية والسلوكية، ويوم 31 ديسمبر 2026م إعلان النتائج النهائية وأسماء المقبولين في البرنامج، ويوم 17 يناير 2027م بدء تنفيذ البرنامج.
يشار إلى أن البرنامج الجديد برنامج مهني لإعداد المرشحين لمهنة التعليم، صممه المعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني التعليمي، بالشراكة مع عدد من الجامعات السعودية والمعهد الوطني للتعليم في سنغافورة. ويجمع بين الإعداد المهني والتطبيق العملي؛ لإكساب المتدربين المعارف والمهارات اللازمة بما يعزز جاهزية المعلم للممارسات التعليمية، وفق أفضل الممارسات الحديثة وبما يواكب التحولات المتسارعة في التعليم وتوفير برامج مهنية متخصصة لتطوير مهاراتهم وقدراتهم، وبذلك تمتد منظومة التطوير من الإعداد المهني للمتدرب إلى التطوير المستمر للمعلم أثناء الخدمة؛ بما يدعم جودة الممارسة التعليمية.
The National Institute for Professional Educational Development will start receiving applications for the "Professional Master's Degree in Teaching" program for the appointment of new male and female teachers to new educational positions starting tomorrow (Sunday).
The center confirmed that the program is offered free of charge, with a duration of one academic year, and there is no specific age requirement for application. A monthly financial reward of 3000 riyals will be granted to all participants at the actual start of the study.
The center indicated that the study will be in-person at the specified universities, which are: King Saud University in Riyadh, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, Tabuk University in Tabuk, King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, King Khalid University in Abha, and Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam.
The center clarified that the required university majors for studying the master's degree are Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, Arabic Language, Computer Science, Sciences, Biology, Social and National Education, and Islamic Education. The initial selection criteria for applicants will be based on the following: 40% for the undergraduate graduation rate with a minimum of 3.75 out of 5, and 60% for the results of the specialization test and personal interview, evaluating skills, values, motivation, behavioral aspects, and the final sorting of applicants.
The center set the timeline for admission to the program from October 4 to October 10, 2026, for adding preferences, selecting the university, and ranking options by priority. From November 17 to December 24, 2026, personal interviews will be conducted for candidates who pass the personal and behavioral skills test, and on December 31, 2026, the final results and names of those accepted into the program will be announced. The program will commence on January 17, 2027.
It is noteworthy that the new program is a professional program designed to prepare candidates for the teaching profession, developed by the National Institute for Professional Educational Development in partnership with several Saudi universities and the National Institute of Education in Singapore. It combines professional preparation and practical application to equip trainees with the knowledge and skills necessary to enhance the teacher's readiness for educational practices, in accordance with the best modern practices and in line with the rapid transformations in education, providing specialized professional programs to develop their skills and capabilities. Thus, the development system extends from the professional preparation of the trainee to the continuous development of the teacher during service, supporting the quality of educational practice.