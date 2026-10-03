انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى اليوم (السبت)، المهندس يعرب بن سبأ باهبري.
ونعى والده كبير مذيعي التلفزيون السعودي سابقا العميد متقاعد سبأ عبدالله باهبري نجله، واصفاً إياه بالابن البار والخلوق، سائلاً الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه الفردوس الأعلى من الجنة، وأن يلهم والدته وشقيقيه وشقيقتيه الصبر والسلوان.
وسيُصلّى عليه بعد صلاة العصر اليوم (السبت) في جامع الراجحي بمدينة الرياض، ويوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة النسيم.
ويُقام العزاء للرجال والنساء في منزل والده بحي السليمانية في الرياض.
«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ، تتقدم بخالص العزاء والمواساة إلى أسرة الفقيد وذويه، سائلةً الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
Today (Saturday), Engineer Yarab bin Saba Bahabri passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty.
His father, the former chief broadcaster of Saudi television, retired Brigadier General Saba Abdullah Bahabri, mourned his son, describing him as a dutiful and well-mannered son, asking Allah to envelop him with His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in the highest paradise, and to inspire his mother, his two brothers, and his two sisters with patience and solace.
Prayer for him will be held after the Asr prayer today (Saturday) at Al-Rajhi Mosque in Riyadh, and his body will be laid to rest in Al-Naseem Cemetery.
Condolences for men and women will be held at his father's home in the Al-Sulaimaniya neighborhood in Riyadh.
“Okaz,” which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and his relatives, asking Allah to envelop him with His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a spacious place in His gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.