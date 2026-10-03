انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى اليوم (السبت)، المهندس يعرب بن سبأ باهبري.


ونعى والده كبير مذيعي التلفزيون السعودي سابقا العميد متقاعد سبأ عبدالله باهبري نجله، واصفاً إياه بالابن البار والخلوق، سائلاً الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه الفردوس الأعلى من الجنة، وأن يلهم والدته وشقيقيه وشقيقتيه الصبر والسلوان.


وسيُصلّى عليه بعد صلاة العصر اليوم (السبت) في جامع الراجحي بمدينة الرياض، ويوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة النسيم.


ويُقام العزاء للرجال والنساء في منزل والده بحي السليمانية في الرياض.


«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ، تتقدم بخالص العزاء والمواساة إلى أسرة الفقيد وذويه، سائلةً الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.