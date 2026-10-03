Today (Saturday), Engineer Yarab bin Saba Bahabri passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty.



His father, the former chief broadcaster of Saudi television, retired Brigadier General Saba Abdullah Bahabri, mourned his son, describing him as a dutiful and well-mannered son, asking Allah to envelop him with His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in the highest paradise, and to inspire his mother, his two brothers, and his two sisters with patience and solace.



Prayer for him will be held after the Asr prayer today (Saturday) at Al-Rajhi Mosque in Riyadh, and his body will be laid to rest in Al-Naseem Cemetery.



Condolences for men and women will be held at his father's home in the Al-Sulaimaniya neighborhood in Riyadh.



“Okaz,” which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and his relatives, asking Allah to envelop him with His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a spacious place in His gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.