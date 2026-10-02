فيما تواصل الجهات المعنية الوقوف على ملابسات حادثة معلمات ابتدائية ومتوسطة قرية حيلان، علمت «عكاظ» أن المعلمات وسائقهن أدوا صلاة الفجر في مركز رضوان، قبل أن يستقلوا المركبة متجهين إلى مقر عملهن، لتتعرض المركبة لحادثة مرورية على طريق الطائف ـ الرياض.

وأظهرت الصور الأولى التي حصلت عليها «عكاظ» أن الحادثة وقعت قبل بزوغ الفجر، خلال الرحلة اليومية التي اعتادت المعلمات قطعها للوصول إلى مدرستهن.

وتقع مدرسة حيلان شمال غرب محافظة المويه، فيما تقطع المعلمات يومياً مسافة تصل إلى نحو 400 كيلومتر ذهاباً وإياباً بين مقر سكنهن ومدرستهن.

وفور وقوع الحادثة، باشرت الجهات المختصة الموقع، ونُقلت الحالات إلى مستشفى المويه.

وتوفيت في الحادثة المعلمات أسماء السلمي، وليلى القثامي، ونوال الأسمري وطفلها، وهدى العتيبي، وخديجة العتيبي، إضافة إلى سائق المركبة، وسط حالة من الحزن خيّمت على الوسط التعليمي وبين زميلات المعلمات وأسرهن.

من جانبه، أعلن المركز الوطني لسلامة النقل تلقيه بلاغاً عن حادثة تصادم بين مركبتين على طريق الطائف ـ الرياض السريع بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، مشيراً إلى أن المعلومات الأولية سجلت ست حالات وفاة جراء الحادثة.

وأكد المركز مباشرة فريق تحقيق السلامة مهامه بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية؛ للوقوف على ملابسات الحادثة، وجمع المعلومات والبيانات اللازمة.

وتعيد الحادثة تسليط الضوء على معاناة معلمات المدارس النائية، وما يرافق رحلاتهن اليومية من بُعد المسافات، والانطلاق في ساعات مبكرة قبل شروق الشمس، وطول ساعات التنقل، ووعورة بعض الطرق، ومخاطر الحوادث المرورية، إضافة إلى الإرهاق الجسدي والنفسي الناتج عن تكرار تلك الرحلات.