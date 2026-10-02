While the relevant authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident involving primary and intermediate school teachers in the village of Hailan, "Okaz" learned that the teachers and their driver performed the Fajr prayer at the Ridwan center before boarding the vehicle heading to their workplace, where the vehicle was involved in a traffic accident on the Taif-Riyadh road.

The initial photos obtained by "Okaz" showed that the accident occurred before dawn during the daily trip that the teachers were accustomed to taking to reach their school.

The Hailan school is located northwest of the Al-Muwayh governorate, while the teachers travel a distance of about 400 kilometers daily, round trip, between their residence and their school.

Immediately after the accident, the relevant authorities arrived at the scene, and the cases were transferred to Al-Muwayh Hospital.

In the accident, teachers Asma Al-Sulami, Leila Al-Quthami, Nawal Al-Asmeri and her child, Huda Al-Otaibi, and Khadija Al-Otaibi, along with the vehicle's driver, lost their lives, amidst a state of sorrow that overshadowed the educational community and the teachers' colleagues and families.

For its part, the National Transportation Safety Center announced that it received a report about a collision between two vehicles on the Taif-Riyadh highway in the Makkah region, indicating that initial information recorded six fatalities as a result of the accident.

The center confirmed that a safety investigation team has begun its tasks in coordination with the relevant authorities to understand the circumstances of the incident and gather the necessary information and data.

The incident brings attention back to the struggles of teachers in remote schools, along with the challenges they face during their daily journeys, including long distances, early departures before sunrise, extended travel hours, rough roads, and the risks of traffic accidents, in addition to the physical and mental fatigue resulting from the repetition of these trips.