The relevant authorities have opened an investigation into the incident involving primary and intermediate school teachers from the village of Hailan, who were involved in an accident while heading to their workplace this morning, resulting in the death of five teachers and their driver due to a traffic collision on the Taif-Riyadh highway.

The number of deceased teachers has reached five, including a pregnant teacher, according to a relative, while the driver of the vehicle died at the scene of the accident, raising the death toll to six.

The five teachers were accompanied by their driver on their way this morning to Hailan School, located northwest of Al-Muwayh, after departing for their workplace on a journey exceeding 400 kilometers round trip, before their vehicle was involved in a traffic accident due to veering off and colliding with another vehicle. The relevant authorities promptly responded to the accident site, and the victims were transported to Al-Muwayh Hospital.

The deceased teachers in the accident were Asma Al-Sulami, Leila Al-Quthami, Nawal Al-Asmari and her child, Huda Al-Otaibi, and Khadija Al-Otaibi, along with the vehicle's driver, amidst a state of sorrow in the educational community and among their colleagues and families.

For its part, the National Transportation Safety Center announced that it received a report of a collision between two vehicles on the Taif-Riyadh highway in the Makkah region, indicating that initial information suggests six fatalities due to the incident.

The center confirmed that the safety investigation team has commenced its tasks in coordination with the relevant authorities to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and gather the necessary information and data in preparation for completing the investigation procedures.

Meanwhile, the teachers' accident has reopened the file on the transportation of teachers and the demands to alleviate their suffering, as many of them spend long hours daily traveling to their workplaces via long and dangerous routes, with hundreds of comments recorded on the "X" platform, urging the Ministry of Education to find solutions to this issue and reduce the long daily trips that burden teachers and their families, especially with the recurrence of traffic accidents that leave behind human and social tragedies.