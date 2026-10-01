فتحت الجهات المعنية التحقيق في حادث معلمات ابتدائية ومتوسطة قرية حيلان، الذي تعرضن له أثناء توجههن إلى مقر عملهن صباح (اليوم)، وأدى إلى وفاة خمس معلمات وسائقهن، إثر تصادم مروري على طريق الطائف - الرياض السريع.

وبلغ عدد المعلمات المتوفيات خمس معلمات، بينهن معلمة حامل، طبقاً لما ذكره أحد أقاربها، فيما توفي سائق المركبة في موقع الحادث، لترتفع حصيلة الوفيات إلى ست حالات.

وكانت المعلمات الخمس برفقة سائقهن في طريقهن صباح (اليوم) إلى مدرسة حيلان، الواقعة شمال غرب محافظة المويه، بعد انطلاقهن إلى مقر عملهن، في رحلة تتجاوز مسافتها 400 كيلومتر ذهاباً وإياباً، قبل أن تتعرض مركبتهن لحادث مروري نتيجة انحراف واصطدام مركبة أخرى، وعلى الفور باشرت الجهات المختصة موقع الحادث، ونُقلت الحالات إلى مستشفى المويه.

وتوفيت في الحادث المعلمات، أسماء السلمي، وليلى القثامي، ونوال الأسمري وطفلها، وهدى العتيبي، وخديجة العتيبي إضافة إلى سائق المركبة، وسط حالة من الحزن في الوسط التعليمي وبين زميلاتهن وأسرهن.

من جهته، أعلن المركز الوطني لسلامة النقل تلقيه بلاغاً يفيد بوقوع حادثة تصادم بين مركبتين على طريق الطائف - الرياض السريع بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، موضحاً أن المعلومات الأولية تشير إلى تسجيل ست حالات وفاة جراء الحادثة.

وأكد المركز مباشرة فريق تحقيق السلامة مهامه بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، للوقوف على ملابسات الحادثة، وجمع المعلومات والبيانات اللازمة، تمهيداً لاستكمال إجراءات التحقيق.

من جهته، أعاد حادث المعلمات فتح ملف نقل المعلمات، والمطالبات بالتخفيف من معاناتهن، إذ تقضي الكثير منهن ساعات يومية في مشقة السفر إلى مقار عملهن، عبر طرق ومسافات طويلة محفوفة بالمخاطر، ودوّن مغردون مئات التعليقات على منصة «إكس»، مطالبين وزارة التعليم بإيجاد حلول لهذا الملف، والحد من الرحلات اليومية الطويلة التي أثقلت المعلمات وأسرهن، خصوصاً مع تكرار الحوادث المرورية التي تخلف وراءها مآسي إنسانية واجتماعية.