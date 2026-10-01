صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي بوقوع هجوم إرهابي عند الساعة (05:11) فجر (الثلاثاء)، الموافق 29 سبتمبر 2026م على محطة (طيبة) لتوزيع الكهرباء في المدينة المنورة، وقد أثبتت نتائج التحقيق والاستدلال من الجهات المختصة تورط الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية بالتخطيط والتنفيذ لهذا العمل الإرهابي الجبان من خلال المراجعة العملياتية وبقايا حطام المسيّرة المستخدمة.
خروج أحد المحولات الكهربائية عن الخدمة دون تأثر الشبكة
وأوضح اللواء المالكي أن العمل الإرهابي تسبب في خروج أحد المحولات عن الخدمة دون تأثر الشبكة الكهربائية، كما أن هذا العمل الإرهابي الجبان لاستهداف أحد الأعيان المدنية لتقديم الخدمات الكهربائية للمسجد النبوي الشريف بالمدينة المنورة يأتي امتدادًا لنهج هذه الميليشيا المتطرفة في محاولات استهداف الحرمين الشريفين، واستمرار تعمد استثارة مشاعر ملايين المسلمين حول العالم باستهداف مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.
وأكد اللواء المالكي استمرار التحالف في اتخاذ وتنفيذ الإجراءات الكفيلة بردع الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية؛ بما يضمن حماية الحرمين الشريفين وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن بمكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.
The official spokesperson for the Coalition Forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that a terrorist attack occurred at (05:11) AM on (Tuesday), September 29, 2026, at the (Tayyiba) electricity distribution station in Medina. The results of the investigation and evidence from the relevant authorities confirmed the involvement of the Houthi terrorist militia in planning and executing this cowardly terrorist act through operational reviews and remnants of the wreckage of the drone used.
One of the electrical transformers went out of service without affecting the network
Major General Al-Maliki explained that the terrorist act caused one transformer to go out of service without affecting the electrical network. He also stated that this cowardly terrorist act targeting a civilian facility providing electrical services to the Prophet's Mosque in Medina is a continuation of this extremist militia's approach in attempting to target the Two Holy Mosques and deliberately provoking the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world by targeting Mecca and Medina.
Major General Al-Maliki affirmed the coalition's commitment to taking and implementing measures to deter the Houthi terrorist militia, ensuring the protection of the Two Holy Mosques and the safety of the guests of Allah in Mecca and Medina.