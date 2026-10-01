The official spokesperson for the Coalition Forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that a terrorist attack occurred at (05:11) AM on (Tuesday), September 29, 2026, at the (Tayyiba) electricity distribution station in Medina. The results of the investigation and evidence from the relevant authorities confirmed the involvement of the Houthi terrorist militia in planning and executing this cowardly terrorist act through operational reviews and remnants of the wreckage of the drone used.



One of the electrical transformers went out of service without affecting the network



Major General Al-Maliki explained that the terrorist act caused one transformer to go out of service without affecting the electrical network. He also stated that this cowardly terrorist act targeting a civilian facility providing electrical services to the Prophet's Mosque in Medina is a continuation of this extremist militia's approach in attempting to target the Two Holy Mosques and deliberately provoking the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world by targeting Mecca and Medina.



Major General Al-Maliki affirmed the coalition's commitment to taking and implementing measures to deter the Houthi terrorist militia, ensuring the protection of the Two Holy Mosques and the safety of the guests of Allah in Mecca and Medina.