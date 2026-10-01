The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Commission commenced its oversight activities in September 2026, conducting (1758) oversight rounds and interrogating (381) suspects, including employees from the Ministries of (Interior, Justice, Education, Municipalities, and Housing), for their involvement in charges of (bribery and abuse of power).

The Commission detained (158) citizens and residents, some of whom were released on bail in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Law, and the legal procedures are ongoing in preparation for their referral to the judiciary. The Commission urged everyone to report any suspicions of financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including the toll-free phone number (980) or via its website.