باشرت هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد خلال شهر سبتمبر 2026م، أعمالها الرقابية (1758) جولة رقابية، وحققت مع (381) مشتبهًا به من ضمنهم موظفون من وزارات (الداخلية، العدل، التعليم، البلديات والإسكان)، لتورطهم بتهم (الرشوة، استغلال النفوذ الوظيفي).
وأوقفت الهيئة (158) مواطناً ومقيماً، منهم من أطلق سراحه بالكفالة الضامنة وفقاً لنظام الإجراءات الجزائية، وجارٍ استكمال الإجراءات النظامية تمهيداً لإحالتهم للقضاء. ودعت نزاهة الجميع إلى الإبلاغ عن أي شبهات فساد مالي أو إداري عبر قنواتها الرسمية، ومنها الهاتف المجاني (980) أو من خلال موقعها الإلكتروني.